Alden Credit Union to Sponsor 2019 Granby Charter Days on June 14-16

GRANBY — On June 11, 1768, the tiny settlement of Granby received its charter, and the town was officially incorporated. Zoom ahead 251 years, and the town of Granby is still celebrating.

Granby Charter Days, slated for June 14-16, is an annual, three-day community fair marking the 251st birthday of Granby. This year, Alden Credit Union will light the candles on Granby’s cake as the presenting sponsor.

“Alden Credit Union is very proud to be the presenting sponsor at the 2019 Granby Charter Days,” said Adam Corcoran, present and CEO of Alden Credit Union. “What is important to us is honoring and celebrating our communities. We get to serve many Granby families on a day-to-day basis, and when we had the opportunity to sponsor this historic celebration, we didn’t think twice. We congratulate Granby on 251 years, and we look forward to many more years ahead.”

Granby Charter Days takes place at Dufresne Park Recreation Area on Route 202 in Granby and will feature live bands such as Trailer Trash, King Kountry, Moose & the High Tops, and the Side Effects. Events include tractor, truck, and oxen pulls; food, including the Granby Police Department’s pancake breakfast; a fishing derby; a volunteer militia living-history encampment; an American Legion beer tent; helicopter rides; amusement rides; exhibits; and fireworks.