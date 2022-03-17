All Out Adventures, BFAIR to Distribute Bike Helmets for Brain Injury Awareness Month

NORTHAMPTON — March is National Brain Injury Awareness Month, and BFAIR and Greylock Federal Credit Union are teaming up with All Out Adventures to distribute bike helmets in Northampton to promote brain health and safety. In the U.S., more than 5.3 million children and adults (or about 1 in 60) have a brain injury.

The helmets to be distributed are adult-sized. Those interested in acquiring a new helmet can stop by All Out Adventures at 297 Pleasant St., Northampton on Tuesday, March 29 from noon to 5 p.m. Thanks to funding from Greylock Federal Credit Union, the helmets will be distributed at no cost.

Properly wearing a bike helmet can significantly reduce the risk of a head injury in a bicycle crash. Helmets should be replaced after a crash or if they are more than five years old. All Out Adventures staff and volunteers will ensure that anyone picking up a helmet on March 29 knows how to properly fit and wear their helmet.

Founded in 2001, All Out Adventures operates about 180 outdoor programs each year for people with disabilities, seniors, and veterans throughout Massachusetts. Programs are offered to participants for no or low cost and are funded by grants, contracts, individual contributions, and fundraisers. All Out Adventures also sells and services recumbent trikes from its office/shop at 297 Pleasant St. in Northampton.

Since 1994, BFAIR has provided adult family care; residential, in-home clinical services; employment; and day services for adults and children with developmental disabilities, acquired brain injury, and autism.