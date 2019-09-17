American International College to Offer Graduate Information Session on Sept. 21

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) will host its first information session of the academic year on Saturday, Sept. 21 in the Admissions Office, DAR building on the college campus, located at 1000 State St. in Springfield.

The graduate information session begins at 9 a.m. and will provide insight into the application process, providing prospective students with an opportunity to meet with admissions staff members to learn more about AIC’s 22 graduate programs and counting.

To learn more about graduate degree programs at American International College, visit www.aic.edu or call Hannah Hartzsch, director of Graduate Admissions, at (413) 205-3700.