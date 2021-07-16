Amherst Chamber Continues Electric Outdoor Cinema Series

AMHERST – The Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Mill District as host and sponsor, and in association with the Amherst Cinema, UMassFive College Credit Union, and North Square Apartments is bringing the big screen to area residents with an electric outdoor cinema series that will continue on July 28 with A Hard Day’s Night.

“As a chamber, we witnessed first-hand, the isolation of workers at home, families managing schooling and work from home, and we are delighted to move out of our time of isolation to a time of connection in the outdoors, partnering with our local member partners, to reconnect through storytelling and the arts,” said Claudia Pazmany, executive director of the Amherst Area Chamber.

“Amherst Cinema is delighted to partner with the Amherst Area Chamber to uplift and celebrate community at The Mill District, and what better way than through the magic of the movies,” said Yasmin Chin Eisenhauer, executive director of Amherst Cinema. “Whether indoors or out, films are best experienced on the big screen and in community — where we may laugh out loud, scream and cry, or in the case of this summer’s musicals, get up and dance.”

In addition to A Hard Day’s Night on July 28, the series will continue with Mamma Mia! On August 25.

Only 75 Tickets are available for each presentation. Reserve your spot and learn more at amherstarea.com/cinema.

“We’re excited about bringing the community together with outdoor movies here in The Mill District with the Amherst Area Chamber and the Amherst Cinema,” says Tony Maroulis, VP of Real Estate and Community Development at WD Cowls. “There’s nothing like seeing a movie outside and under the stars while enjoying candy and popcorn from Provisions and The Mill District General Store.”