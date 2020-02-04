Announcing the Difference Makers

Celebrating the 2020 Class

Back in late 2008, BusinessWest conceived a new recognition program.

It was called Difference Makers because, well, that’s the best way to describe those who would be honored. No matter what their career or field or passion — and, over the years, they have been myriad — the one common thread would be making a difference in the community.

Our goal was, and remains, to show the many ways in which an individual or group can make a difference, and suffice to say this goal has been met — as you’ll find out, once again, as you read the stories generated by the 12th such class of honorees.

The 12th annual Difference Makers gala will take place on Thursday, March 19 at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. Tickets cost $75. To reserve a spot, e-mail [email protected] or visit businesswest.com. Difference Makers is sponsored by Burkhart Pizzanelli, Royal, P.C., and TommyCar Auto Group, while the Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Charity Golf Tournament, MHA, and United Way of Pioneer Valley are partners.

The seven members of the class of 2020 will be honored on Thursday, March 19 at the Log Cabin. For information about the event, sponsorship opportunities, or to purchase tickets, call (413) 781-8600, ext. 100, or go HERE.

2020 Diference Makers

Thursday, March 19, 2020

5 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

The Log Cabin, Holyoke

Tickets are $75 per person/$750 for a table of 10.

Purchase Tickets HERE: