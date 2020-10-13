Announcing the 2020 Healthcare Heroes
Healthcare Heroes Class of 2020 to Be Honored on Nov. 18
Since BusinessWest and its sister publication, Healthcare News, launched the new recognition program known as Healthcare Heroes in 2017, the initiative has more than succeeded in its quest to identify true leaders — not to mention inspiring stories — within this region’s large and very important healthcare sector.
The award was created to recognize those whose contributions to the health and well-being of this region, while known to some, needed to become known to all. And this is certainly true in this year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several months ago, the decision makers at the two publications knew that, during this very difficult time, our healthcare community was challenged as perhaps never before, and had to summon its collective strength, imagination, and dedication to clear a seemingly endless list of hurdles and continue to provide needed services to the residents of this region.
We knew that a sector already heavily populated with heroes would have even more individuals worthy of that term. So we invited people to nominate these heroes for the award we created, and the judges tasked with scoring them were impressed and, in some ways, overwhelmed by the stories generated by these nominations.
Overall, everyone who was nominated this year is a hero, but in the minds of our judges, 10 of these stories stood out among the others. The Healthcare Heroes for 2020 are:
The 2020 Healthcare Heroes
• The staff at Holyoke Medical Center
• Mark Keroack, president and CEO of Baystate Health
• Christopher Savino, Emeline Bean, and Lydia Brisson, Clinical Liaisons for Berkshire Healthcare Systems
• The Institute for Applied Life Sciences at UMass Amherst
• Maggie Eboso, Infection Control and Prevention Coordinator at Mercy Medical Center
Save the Date
4th Annual Healthcare Heroes Gala
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020
5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Sheraton Springfield One Monarch Place Hotel
We’re excited to celebrate our Healthcare Heroes on Nov. 18 at a hybrid event, with honorees, sponsors, and a limited number of guests attending in person at the Sheraton Springfield, and a livestream available for virtual attendees to cheer on the class of 2020. Additional details on the event will be forthcoming.
Meet the Judges
Harry Dumay is president of Elms College in Chicopee. Prior to becoming the 11th president of Elms in 2017, Dumay was senior vice president for Finance and chief financial officer for Saint Anselm College from 2012 to 2017. He formerly served as chief financial officer and associate dean at Harvard University’s Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, associate dean at Boston College’s Graduate School of Social Work, and director of Finance for Boston University’s School of Engineering.
Cristina Huebner Torres is director of Research and Wellness at Caring Health Center in Springfield and a winner of the Healthcare Heroes award in 2019 in the category ‘Innovation in Healthcare.’ With more than 15 years of experience in public-health research, her work is guided by theoretical frameworks from social epidemiology and medical anthropology focused primarily on social determinants of health, health disparities, and health equity as they shape chronic illness prevention and management among ethnically diverse, urban, low-income populations.
Kathy Wilson is the retired president and CEO of Behavioral Health Network (BHN) and winner of the Healthcare Heroes award in 2019 in the category of ‘Lifetime Achievement.’ She served in her role at BHN for more than 30 years, growing it into a $115 million network of behavioral-health programs with more than 2,000 locations and more than 40 locations, ranging from detox centers and step-down facilities to 24-hour crisis-intervention centers and developmental- and intellectual-disability services.