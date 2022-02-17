Announcing the 2022 Difference Makers
For 14 years now, BusinessWest has been recognizing the work of individuals, groups, businesses, and institutions through its Difference Makers program, with one goal in mind: to show the many ways one can, in fact, make a difference within their community. Their stories are sure to enlighten and also inspire others to find their own ways to make a difference.
View BusinessWest Difference Makers Special Section HERE
The 2022 Difference Makers
Tara Brewster
Vice President of Business Development, Greenfield Savings Bank
The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts
Heriberto Flores
President, New England Farm Workers’ Council
John Greaney
Retired State Supreme Court Justice; Senior Counsel, Bulkley Richardson
Ruth Griggs
President, Northampton Jazz Festival; Principal, RC Communications
Ted Hebert
Founder and Owner, Teddy Bear Pools and Spas