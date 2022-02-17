Top Banner

Class of 2022 Cover Story

Announcing the 2022 Difference Makers

By 214

For 14 years now, BusinessWest has been recognizing the work of individuals, groups, businesses, and institutions through its Difference Makers program, with one goal in mind: to show the many ways one can, in fact, make a difference within their community. Their stories are sure to enlighten and also inspire others to find their own ways to make a difference.

View BusinessWest Difference Makers Special Section HERE

The 2022 Difference Makers

Tara Brewster

Vice President of Business Development, Greenfield Savings Bank

The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts

Heriberto Flores

President, New England Farm Workers’ Council

John Greaney

Retired State Supreme Court Justice; Senior Counsel, Bulkley Richardson

Ruth Griggs

President, Northampton Jazz Festival; Principal, RC Communications

Ted Hebert

Founder and Owner, Teddy Bear Pools and Spas

I Found Light Against All Odds and Its Founder and CEO, Stefan Davis

Roca Holyoke and Springfield

