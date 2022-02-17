MCLA to Offer Virtual Information Sessions on Continuing-education, Graduate Programs

NORTH ADAMS — MCLA’s Division of Graduate and Continuing Education (DGCE) will hold a virtual information session at on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. for community members interested in the college’s master of education and teacher-licensure programs, MBA, graduate certificate in business administration, Leadership Academy, and bachelor’s-degree-completion programs.

Community members interested in pursuing a graduate degree, or finishing their bachelor’s degree with evening classes at MCLA’s location in Pittsfield, are encouraged to attend. Representatives from each program will answer questions related to academics, the application process, education timelines, and more.

To register, visit mcla.edu/infosession, or e-mail [email protected] for more information. This information session is free and open to the public. Additional information sessions are planned at for March 29 and April 26 at 5 p.m.