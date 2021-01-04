Anonymous Donor Funds Gift Cards to Thank Cooley Dickinson Employees

NORTHAMPTON — An anonymous donor allowed Cooley Dickinson to reward every employee this holiday season with a $50 gift card that they can use at a selection of local businesses.

This is not just a gift to Cooley Dickinson employees who have worked hard this year, but a much-needed boost to struggling local businesses, thanks to a partnership with the Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce, the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Greater Easthampton Chamber of Commerce.

“We appreciate Cooley Dickinson for partnering with area chambers and keeping their employee-appreciation gift-card program completely local,” said Vince Jackson, executive director of the Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce. “Cooley’s extra dose of ‘local care’ has immediately put more local gift cards in purses and wallets and will generate increased sales for our participating gift-card merchants. It’s a win-win for our economy and community.”