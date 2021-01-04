Arrha Credit Union Appoints Acting CFO Lucas Manzi to Permanent Position

SPRINGFIELD — Michael Ostrowski, president and CEO of Arrha Credit Union, announced that acting Chief Financial Officer Lucas Manzi has been appointed to a permanent position in that role. Before being promoted to acting CFO, Manzi was the Accounting Department and Finance manager at Arrha Credit Union.

“Lucas is a valuable contributor and rising star at Arrha,” Ostrowski said. “The board of directors, senior team, and staff are thrilled to have Lucas officially assume the CFO position.”

Added Manzi, “I am excited to assume the CFO role on a permanent basis. I look forward to working with Mike and the team as we continue to grow and bring innovative ideas and products that matter and make a positive difference to our members and communities.”

Manzi is a recipient of the 2019 Credit Union Difference Maker’s Award presented by the Cooperative Credit Union Assoc. at the 2019 Credit Union Marketplace Experience, Ostrowski noted. The show highlighted new technology and offered breakout sessions in many topics, including cybersecurity, latest trends in digital banking, and ways to enhance member experience.

One highlight was a salute to employees that have great attitudes, positively impact others, and make a difference at their credit union, in the community, and beyond. Manzi received one of the Difference Maker’s Awards “for his great attitude, positive team efforts, and innovative practices that he does within our credit union and efforts involved in the community,” Ostrowski said.

Manzi is also a member of the Arrha asset-liability committee. He has a BBA in accounting from the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst.