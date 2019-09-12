Arrha Credit Union Raising Alzheimer’s Awareness in Pioneer Valley

SPRINGFIELD — Michael Ostrowski, president and CEO; John Lund, chief financial officer; and Michael Kelley, mortgage originator at Arrha Credit Union, invite everyone of all ages and abilities to help raise Alzheimer’s awareness funds toward a cure at the James E. Graham Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 14 and the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday, Sept. 15.

“The golf tournament and walk are about continuing to build a community to honor our loved ones and find a cure,” Lund said.

During the golf tournament Lund, on behalf of the Alzheimer’s Assoc. and as chair of the executive leadership committee, will read a proclamation from the City Council proclaiming Sept. 14 Jimmy Graham Day.

“It is a great honor to help champion the walk,” he said. “My sincerest thanks goes to Justin Hurst, president of Springfield City Council, and the council at large for their tremendous acknowledgement. As a caregiver of my father, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and recently passed away, I appreciate the importance of a support network. It’s hard to watch a loved one lose their memory and no longer know who you are. There are many stories just like mine, and at Arrha, we want others to share theirs. Together, we can build awareness and shine a light on this terrible disease.”

Added Kelly, “my family and I are honored to help fight against Alzheimer’s, a disease that has affected several members in our family. We are proud to be involved with the Alzheimer’s Association and take part in the walk. We welcome everyone to join us.”

On Sept. 14, the four-person scramble begins at 11:30 a.m. at Agawam Municipal Golf Course (click here to register), and on Sept. 15, the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s opens 8:30 a.m. at Holyoke Community College (click here to register).