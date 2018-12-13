Arrha Credit Union Recognizes Ludlow High School Honor Students

SPRINGFIELD — Arrha Credit Union recognized Ludlow High School Honor Students for collecting $7,159.50 in non-perishable food items and donations. The total amount raised by schools was $22,982.91.

“We were proud to be the sponsor of the School Challenge in which many districts were involved,” said Michael Ostrowski, president and CEO of Arrha Credit Union. “Congratulations to Ludlow High School on being the top winner this year. We applaud their efforts for collecting the most items and donations for the Springfield Open Pantry.” To show appreciation, Arrha Credit Union donated $1,000 to Ludlow High School’s community efforts.

Springfield Open Pantry is an emergency food kitchen that serves more than 30,000 people each year. These donations were part of the Rock102 Mayflower Marathon challenge to benefit the Springfield Open Pantry, in which more than $95,280.96 in food and monetary donations were raised.