Asnuntuck Community College Earns 2021-22 Military Friendly School Designation

ENFIELD, Conn. — Asnuntuck Community College announced that, for the 14th year, the college has earned the 2021-22 Military Friendly School designation.

Institutions earning this designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-22 survey, with 747 earning the designation.

“This designation confirms that we are providing our student veterans with valuable services as they continue their education. We appreciate the sacrifices these students and their families have given to our country,” said James Lombella, North-West regional president of the Connecticut Community College System. “I am proud to support ACC’s Veteran Oasis Center on campus. This center provides our veterans with a space to connect with their peers and find specialized services and programs to support their academic success.”

Michelle Coach, CEO of Asnuntuck Community College, added that “we are honored that our active-duty students and veterans choose Asnuntuck for their education. These individuals have served our nation, and we are committed to providing them a supportive and enriching educational environment. Our Veteran’s Oasis provides them with a location to work and spend time with fellow military members and veterans. We are proud to attain the 2021-22 Military Friendly School designation for the 14th year.”

Asnuntuck has had nearly 300 active-duty and/or veteran students enrolled during the last three years. The college offers a multitude of services to these students. Asnuntuck and other campuses in the North-West Region worked with Resilience Grows Here to each offer a “No Wrong Door” training at the campuses last year.

Asnuntuck, in partnership with Tunxis Community College, has done community outreach by sponsoring the Hartford Yard Goats Military Family of the Game for each of the baseball team’s home games.

“I’m pleased, once again, that we received Military Friendly status,” said Beth Egan, Asnuntuck’s veterans coordinator. “Our veteran students and active military are an important part of our Asnuntuck community. Anything we can do to ease the transition from boots to books, we strive to do.”