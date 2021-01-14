Attorney Erica Flores Named Partner at Skoler, Abbott & Presser

SPRINGFIELD — Skoler, Abbott & Presser announced that attorney Erica Flores has been named a partner in the firm. Flores, who has been with the firm since 2013, focuses her practice on employment litigation in state and federal courts and agencies, representing employers in class-action lawsuits and discrimination, harassment, and retaliation actions.

“We are thrilled Erica is joining our firm as a partner. She has extensive experience defending employers against claims of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation; wage-and-hour disputes; and much more,” said attorney John Gannon, a partner at Skoler Abbott. “She also regularly advises clients on day-to-day employment issues like employment policies and internal investigations because she is great at steering clients in the right direction. We are also very proud of her commitment to the community we serve, including her role as president of the board of directors for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.”

Flores is a regular contributor to the Massachusetts Employment Law Letter on a variety of topics. She is a graduate of the University of Colorado, Boulder and the University of Pennsylvania Law School. She is a member of the Massachusetts and Hampden County bar associations.

“I am really fortunate to have been able to spend the last seven years working with my colleagues at Skoler Abbott,” Flores said. “I have grown so much as an advocate and a counselor, and I am extremely proud of the work I have done for our clients. I am excited to take on new challenges as a partner of the firm and to continue to serve the needs of employers throughout Massachusetts.”