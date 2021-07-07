Bankruptcies

Top Banner

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Abebe, Dawit T.
42 Fremont St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/15/2021

Baig, Izzat
Baig, Shehla
47 Broad St., A3
Westfield, MA 01085
Date: 06/07/2021

Cardaropoli, Kristie Leigh
Cardaropoli, William Earl
248 Chapman St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/14/2021

Feliciano, Javier
31 Redfern Dr.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/02/2021

 

Heaton, Jessica A.
47 Broad St., Apt. D52
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/05/2021

Heeren, Lynelle M.
c/o Day Brook Village Senior Care
298 Jarvis Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/11/2021

Institute of Abilities, LLC
Cabrera, Jacqueline
a/k/a Billips, Jacqueline Cabrera-
42 Brown Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/03/2021

Larson, Rebecca L.
797 Carew St., 2nd Fl.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/04/2021

Lopez, Scheilyn I.
88 Woodland Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/15/2021

Monroe, Elizabeth A.
5 Belmont St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/12/2021

Oates, Judith
P.O. Box 811
Great Barrington, MA 01230
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/08/2021

Patrick, Michael S.
337 Columbus Ave., Apt. 2
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 06//2021

Pratt, Charles E
Pratt, Sarah A.
116 Prospect St.
Lanesboro, MA 01237
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/13/2021

Rodriguez, Manuel
40 Wayside St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/02/2021

Rosario, Yahaira
131 Cedar Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/15/2021

Sapphire Property Development LLC
Wagner, Stephen P.
152 Clearwater Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/03/2021

Soutra, Corinne A.
4 Underwood Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/02/2021

Thomas, Christine M.
950 North Pleasant St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/04/2021

Westfield Home and Garden
Hartnett, Francis E.
7 Katelyn Way
Southampton, MA 01073
2Chapter: 7
Date: 06/10/2021

Wicked Good Cleaning
Kuzontkoski, Matthew
Kuzontkoski, Fawn Marie
a/k/a Howe, Fawn Marie
a/k/a Snow, Fawn Marie
10 Euclid Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/14/2021

