Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Abebe, Dawit T.
42 Fremont St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/15/2021
Baig, Izzat
Baig, Shehla
47 Broad St., A3
Westfield, MA 01085
Date: 06/07/2021
Cardaropoli, Kristie Leigh
Cardaropoli, William Earl
248 Chapman St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/14/2021
Feliciano, Javier
31 Redfern Dr.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/02/2021
Heaton, Jessica A.
47 Broad St., Apt. D52
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/05/2021
Heeren, Lynelle M.
c/o Day Brook Village Senior Care
298 Jarvis Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/11/2021
Institute of Abilities, LLC
Cabrera, Jacqueline
a/k/a Billips, Jacqueline Cabrera-
42 Brown Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/03/2021
Larson, Rebecca L.
797 Carew St., 2nd Fl.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/04/2021
Lopez, Scheilyn I.
88 Woodland Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/15/2021
Monroe, Elizabeth A.
5 Belmont St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/12/2021
Oates, Judith
P.O. Box 811
Great Barrington, MA 01230
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/08/2021
Patrick, Michael S.
337 Columbus Ave., Apt. 2
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 06//2021
Pratt, Charles E
Pratt, Sarah A.
116 Prospect St.
Lanesboro, MA 01237
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/13/2021
Rodriguez, Manuel
40 Wayside St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/02/2021
Rosario, Yahaira
131 Cedar Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/15/2021
Sapphire Property Development LLC
Wagner, Stephen P.
152 Clearwater Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/03/2021
Soutra, Corinne A.
4 Underwood Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/02/2021
Thomas, Christine M.
950 North Pleasant St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/04/2021
Westfield Home and Garden
Hartnett, Francis E.
7 Katelyn Way
Southampton, MA 01073
2Chapter: 7
Date: 06/10/2021
Wicked Good Cleaning
Kuzontkoski, Matthew
Kuzontkoski, Fawn Marie
a/k/a Howe, Fawn Marie
a/k/a Snow, Fawn Marie
10 Euclid Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/14/2021