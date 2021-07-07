Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Abebe, Dawit T.

42 Fremont St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/15/2021

Baig, Izzat

Baig, Shehla

47 Broad St., A3

Westfield, MA 01085

Date: 06/07/2021

Cardaropoli, Kristie Leigh

Cardaropoli, William Earl

248 Chapman St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/14/2021

Feliciano, Javier

31 Redfern Dr.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/02/2021

Heaton, Jessica A.

47 Broad St., Apt. D52

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/05/2021

Heeren, Lynelle M.

c/o Day Brook Village Senior Care

298 Jarvis Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/11/2021

Institute of Abilities, LLC

Cabrera, Jacqueline

a/k/a Billips, Jacqueline Cabrera-

42 Brown Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/03/2021

Larson, Rebecca L.

797 Carew St., 2nd Fl.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/04/2021

Lopez, Scheilyn I.

88 Woodland Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/15/2021

Monroe, Elizabeth A.

5 Belmont St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/12/2021

Oates, Judith

P.O. Box 811

Great Barrington, MA 01230

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/08/2021

Patrick, Michael S.

337 Columbus Ave., Apt. 2

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 06//2021

Pratt, Charles E

Pratt, Sarah A.

116 Prospect St.

Lanesboro, MA 01237

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/13/2021

Rodriguez, Manuel

40 Wayside St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/02/2021

Rosario, Yahaira

131 Cedar Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/15/2021

Sapphire Property Development LLC

Wagner, Stephen P.

152 Clearwater Circle

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/03/2021

Soutra, Corinne A.

4 Underwood Ave.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/02/2021

Thomas, Christine M.

950 North Pleasant St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/04/2021

Westfield Home and Garden

Hartnett, Francis E.

7 Katelyn Way

Southampton, MA 01073

2Chapter: 7

Date: 06/10/2021

Wicked Good Cleaning

Kuzontkoski, Matthew

Kuzontkoski, Fawn Marie

a/k/a Howe, Fawn Marie

a/k/a Snow, Fawn Marie

10 Euclid Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/14/2021