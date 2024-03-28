Bay Path Cybersecurity Program Ranked in Top Five by Forbes

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University announced that its master of science (MS) in cybersecurity program has been recognized as one of the top five such programs in the nation by Forbes in its Best Online Master’s in Cybersecurity rankings for 2024.

Forbes’ ranking of Bay Path’s MS in cybersecurity online program reflects the university’s dedication to providing students with a comprehensive, cutting-edge education that prepares them to address the complex challenges of cybersecurity in today’s digital landscape. With a curriculum designed by industry experts and taught by experienced faculty members, the program equips students with the knowledge, skills, and practical experience needed to succeed in this critical field.

Bay Path is also a partner in the federally funded, $1.5 million Union Station cyber range project in Springfield. This state-of-the-art cyber range will mirror IT environments and allow students to gain experience through live-fire attacks, blue-team-red-team events, training modules, labs, assessments, and more. In addition, Bay Path is a member of MassCyber’s training and education working group, giving students access to internships and real-world opportunities, the latest research, professional networks, and insight into best practices.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Forbes for our MS in cybersecurity program — the only program in New England to earn this accolade,” said Thomas Loper, associate provost and dean of the School of Management and Technology. “This ranking is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff, and students, as well as our ongoing commitment to deliver innovative and high-quality education that prepares graduates to make a positive impact in their careers and communities.”