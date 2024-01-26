Bay Path University Recognized Among Top Online Women’s Colleges

LONGMEADOW — The American Women’s College (TAWC), Bay Path University’s online college for adult women, has been recognized by the business-media outlet Forbes as one of the top three online women’s colleges in the nation. The ranking cited TAWC’s strong retention rate and called out Bay Path’s WELL (We Empower Learners and Leaders) program, a three-course leadership curriculum unique to the college, designed to equip women with the leadership skills and experience to excel in any career path.

“We are excited to add this recognition to our growing list of accolades and achievements,” said Maura Devlin, dean of Institutional Effectiveness and Accreditation at Bay Path. “The American Women’s College takes an innovative, intentional approach to women’s education that’s designed around the realities faced by women who are looking to advance in their careers, while balancing a full work/life load. It’s a uniquely supportive and empowering educational experience that women thrive in.”

Forbes uses 16 data points to evaluate colleges in the categories of credibility, affordability, student outcomes, student experience, and application process. Bay Path, along with Simmons College and Brenau University, made the top three.

“Currently, 74% of all college students have a non-traditional characteristic, meaning they work, have dependents, are transfer students, or are first-generation students. These situations make attending a traditional, four-year, residential college a challenging undertaking,” Devlin noted. “Bay Path was one of the first colleges to recognize this, and we created the American Women’s College to accommodate and support these learners.”