Berkshire Bank Named Among America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2023 by Forbes

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Bank was recognized on the Forbes magazine list of America’s Best Midsize Employers 2023. This award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., a statistics portal and industry-ranking provider. The awards list was announced on Feb. 15 and can be viewed at forbes.com.

Berkshire Bank is the only Massachusetts-based bank, and one of four banks in New England and New York, on the midsized employer banking and financial services list.

“For more than 175 years, Berkshire Bank has been focused on making a positive impact for both our employees and the communities we serve. We are honored to be part of this ranking, which acknowledges the importance of working in a great environment where employees are engaged and help drive our vision to be a socially responsible community bank,” said Jacqueline Courtwright, executive vice president and chief Human Resources and Culture officer at Berkshire Bank.

Forbes and Statista selected the America’s Best Employers 2023 through an independent survey applied to a sample of approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,000 employers have been awarded: 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.