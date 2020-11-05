Berkshire Bank Promotes Jason White to Executive VP, Chief Information Officer

BOSTON — Berkshire Bank announced the promotion of Jason White to executive vice president and chief information officer. He previously served as senior vice president and chief technology officer at the bank.

In his new role, White will lead all aspects of Berkshire’s information-technology program and oversee the teams responsible for ACH payroll, wire room, and electronic banking. He will also continue to direct the bank’s technology investments and assets to ensure it is meeting the changing demands of customers in a digitally focused banking environment. He will report directly to acting President and CEO Sean Gray.

“Jason is a proven technology leader whose strategic perspective, commitment to operational excellence, and collaborative leadership approach will accelerate our transformation into a 21st-century community bank,” Gray said. “His strong record of success in leading technology initiatives to increase efficiency and provide a secure and superior customer experience will be vital to our future growth and profitability. I am very pleased to welcome Jason to the bank’s leadership team.”

In August, BostonCIO announced White as a winner of its 2020 CIO of the Year ORBIE Award in the corporate category. The awards recognize chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership.

White previously served as senior vice president and chief technology officer at Berkshire Bank. He joined Berkshire in 2019 after the bank’s acquisition of Savings Institute Bank & Trust. Before that, he was responsible for streamlining the information-technology and operational workflows at Savings Institute, implementing a fully virtualized infrastructure, enhancing its overall information-security posture, and innovating customer digital channels. At Savings Institute, he served as chief information officer and information security officer. His background includes more than 25 years of experience supporting technology and operational areas within the financial industry.