Berkshire Theatre Group Receives Universal Participation Designation from Mass Cultural Council

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) announced it was the recipient of the Mass Cultural Council’s (MCC) Universal Participation (UP) Designation. The UP initiative seeks to break down barriers that prevent civic participation in the cultural sector of Massachusetts.

“It is our goal to open our theatre doors wide to make sure everyone feels comfortable and capable of making BTG their home for all things creative,” said BTG Artistic Director and CEO Kate Maguire.

The UP designation provides peer networking, leadership platforms, access to grants, promotional opportunities, and professional development for organizations demonstrating inclusive practices.

Through the MCC Innovation and Learning Network and the UP designation, the goals of the UP initiative are to support the growth and development of organizations that embrace inclusivity as core to their mission and recognize the power of design to anticipate and accommodate patrons, staff, volunteers, and students.

BTG received this designation through providing training to the staff, board, and volunteers about inclusion; engaging users and experts to steward institutional needs to facilitate program and policy development; and implementing innovative accessible practices.

The MCC is a state agency that promotes excellence, inclusion, education, and diversity in the arts, humanities and sciences to foster a rich cultural life for all Massachusetts residents and contribute to the vitality of Massachusetts communities and economy. The council pursues this mission through a wide range of grants, initiatives, and advocacy for artists, communities, organizations, and schools.