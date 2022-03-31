BFAIR Earns Three-year CARF Accreditation

NORTH ADAMS — Berkshire Family & Individual Resources (BFAIR) received a three-year Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) accreditation for its Day Habilitation and Adult Family Care (AFC) services. The accreditation extends through 2025.

During the accreditation process, the CARF surveyors noted that “BFAIR has a solid reputation with funders and referral agencies that express appreciation for this collaborative, transparent, and respectful approach as a community partner providing quality services and supports. BFAIR often leads the way in the state with its approaches.”

Pete Mirante, BFAIR board chair, noted that “our AFC, Day Habilitation staff, case managers, directors, and caregivers are to be congratulated for the outstanding results of the CARF survey.”

Rich Weisenflue, CEO of BFAIR, added that “I am proud of our program staff and leadership team for their commitment and dedication to offering quality, personalized, and community-based services. The accreditation outcome is even more impressive if the past two years and the challenges staff faced every day to protect the health and safety of our clients is taken into consideration.”