Bradley International Airport Launches Non-stop Service to Nashville

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) announced the launch of Southwest Airlines flights from Bradley International Airport to Nashville International Airport (BNA) in Tennessee.

“We are excited to launch Southwest Airlines’ non-stop service to Nashville from Bradley International Airport,” said Kevin Dillon, executive director of the CAA. “Nashville is a popular destination that also offers key connectivity to major destinations across Southwest’s West Coast network. The launch of this service significantly enhances our non-stop offering for our travelers, and, with its introduction, we are pleased to strengthen our long-standing partnership with Southwest Airlines.”

Flights are available for booking at www.southwest.com. Southwest Airlines has been operating at Bradley International Airport for more than 20 years.