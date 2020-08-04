The following building permits were issued during the month of July 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

American Towers, LLC

645 Shawinigan Dr.

$25,000 — Modify existing cellular monopole equipment, swap three antennas and three remote radio units, add one cable fiber

Janet Hughes

358 Britton St.

$2,500 — Replace seven windows

Bob Ladas

725 Memorial Dr.

$648,772 — New vehicle service station building

Shawn Peabody

18 Victoria Park

$2,300 — Replace six windows

Valley Opportunity Council

35 Mount Carmel Ave.

$28,950 — Repair parapet masonry

GREENFIELD

278-302 Main Street, LLC

278 Main St., #307A

$25,000 — Divide existing room for storage area, new door and frame, new sink location, upgrade ductwork, minor electrical work, hot-water tank, plumbing

Green Fields Market

144 Main St.

$12,043 — Reconfigure deli area, move serving line, remove half wall

Greenfield Community College

270 Main St.

$28,451 — Accessibility upgrades on first-floor bathrooms

LEE

Eric Montgomery

815 Pleasant St.

$23,000 — Interior demolition

Montra II Inc.

51 Park St.

$10,000 — New exterior door with landing and window

NORTHAMPTON

Cousins Investments, LLC

48 Damon Road

$80,050.19 — Demo flood cuts in offices due to water mitigation

Fernway, LLC

178 Industrial Dr.

$235,532 — Interior demolition, build out partition walls and ceilings

Hampshire Franklin & Hampden Agricultural Society

54 Bridge St.

$129,000 — Proposed radio-frequency equipment on new wooden utility pole, replacing existing wooden utility pole

Hill Institute

83 Pine St.

$37,500 — Add attached shed to existing storage barn

India Palace Restaurant

26-28 Main St.

$414,650 — Renovation and addition of single residential unit

Jo Landers

6 Service Center Road

$68,000 — Divide one tenant space into two, add bathroom and meeting room

PITTSFIELD

Bank Row Realty Trust

8 Bank Row

$72,849 — Roofing

First United Methodist Church

55 Fenn St.

$30,400 — Roofing

Gathering of Israel

16 Colt Road

$11,000 — Roofing

Three Ninety Five North, LLC

391 North St.

$10,000 — Alter new bathroom on first floor of barbershop; install new access door, flooring, and tile

SPRINGFIELD

City of Springfield

962 Carew St.

$8,000 — Repair existing accessible entry ramp at Liberty School

City of Springfield

1170 Carew St.

$57,000 — Alter existing library area for use as four classroom spaces in Van Sickle School

Joseph Frigo, Lisa Frigo

90 William St.

$18,900 — Roofing at Frigo’s Foods

Hamden Home Buyers

557 Worthington St.

$15,000 — Roofing at vacant Lido’s restaurant

Springfield Investment Group, LLC

795 Worcester St.

$91,981 — Alter medical tenant office space for Select Physical Therapy

Springfield Investment Group, LLC

835 Worcester St.

$91,981 — Alter commercial tenant space for medical office use for Select Physical Therapy

Springfield Redevelopment Authority

31 Elm St.

$2,360,920 — Selective interior demolition on seven interior floors, structural repairs and bracing, install new concrete retaining wall, install temporary lighting for proposed mixed-use building