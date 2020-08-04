Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of July 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
American Towers, LLC
645 Shawinigan Dr.
$25,000 — Modify existing cellular monopole equipment, swap three antennas and three remote radio units, add one cable fiber
Janet Hughes
358 Britton St.
$2,500 — Replace seven windows
Bob Ladas
725 Memorial Dr.
$648,772 — New vehicle service station building
Shawn Peabody
18 Victoria Park
$2,300 — Replace six windows
Valley Opportunity Council
35 Mount Carmel Ave.
$28,950 — Repair parapet masonry
GREENFIELD
278-302 Main Street, LLC
278 Main St., #307A
$25,000 — Divide existing room for storage area, new door and frame, new sink location, upgrade ductwork, minor electrical work, hot-water tank, plumbing
Green Fields Market
144 Main St.
$12,043 — Reconfigure deli area, move serving line, remove half wall
Greenfield Community College
270 Main St.
$28,451 — Accessibility upgrades on first-floor bathrooms
LEE
Eric Montgomery
815 Pleasant St.
$23,000 — Interior demolition
Montra II Inc.
51 Park St.
$10,000 — New exterior door with landing and window
NORTHAMPTON
Cousins Investments, LLC
48 Damon Road
$80,050.19 — Demo flood cuts in offices due to water mitigation
Fernway, LLC
178 Industrial Dr.
$235,532 — Interior demolition, build out partition walls and ceilings
Hampshire Franklin & Hampden Agricultural Society
54 Bridge St.
$129,000 — Proposed radio-frequency equipment on new wooden utility pole, replacing existing wooden utility pole
Hill Institute
83 Pine St.
$37,500 — Add attached shed to existing storage barn
India Palace Restaurant
26-28 Main St.
$414,650 — Renovation and addition of single residential unit
Jo Landers
6 Service Center Road
$68,000 — Divide one tenant space into two, add bathroom and meeting room
PITTSFIELD
Bank Row Realty Trust
8 Bank Row
$72,849 — Roofing
First United Methodist Church
55 Fenn St.
$30,400 — Roofing
Gathering of Israel
16 Colt Road
$11,000 — Roofing
Three Ninety Five North, LLC
391 North St.
$10,000 — Alter new bathroom on first floor of barbershop; install new access door, flooring, and tile
SPRINGFIELD
City of Springfield
962 Carew St.
$8,000 — Repair existing accessible entry ramp at Liberty School
City of Springfield
1170 Carew St.
$57,000 — Alter existing library area for use as four classroom spaces in Van Sickle School
Joseph Frigo, Lisa Frigo
90 William St.
$18,900 — Roofing at Frigo’s Foods
Hamden Home Buyers
557 Worthington St.
$15,000 — Roofing at vacant Lido’s restaurant
Springfield Investment Group, LLC
795 Worcester St.
$91,981 — Alter medical tenant office space for Select Physical Therapy
Springfield Investment Group, LLC
835 Worcester St.
$91,981 — Alter commercial tenant space for medical office use for Select Physical Therapy
Springfield Redevelopment Authority
31 Elm St.
$2,360,920 — Selective interior demolition on seven interior floors, structural repairs and bracing, install new concrete retaining wall, install temporary lighting for proposed mixed-use building