The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

BERNARDSTON

32 Brattleboro Road

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Jose A. Calazan

Seller: Angela I. Hyrne

Date: 07/06/20

28 Hillcrest Dr.

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $243,000

Buyer: Terri L. Hewes

Seller: Douglas J. Depault

Date: 07/07/20

26 Saw Mill Lane

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $292,500

Buyer: Jennifer L. Stafford

Seller: David B. Lorenz

Date: 07/02/20

135 South St.

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $423,000

Buyer: Christopher G. Hewitt

Seller: Scott Digeorge

Date: 06/30/20

BUCKLAND

58 Clesson Brook Road

Buckland, MA 01338

Amount: $256,500

Buyer: Riley M. Dupree

Seller: Peter D. Robinson

Date: 07/03/20

72 Elm St.

Buckland, MA 01338

Amount: $279,000

Buyer: Elizabeth M. Lovance

Seller: Elia A. Sinaiko

Date: 06/29/20

10 Kratt Ave.

Buckland, MA 01338

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: John J. McCarthy

Seller: Debra B. Tulsky

Date: 07/08/20

COLRAIN

21 Heath Road

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Margaret Barrows

Seller: Brian D. Godin

Date: 06/30/20

CONWAY

320 Main Poland Road

Conway, MA 01341

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: John Craine

Seller: Richard P. Fitzgerald

Date: 06/29/20

Shelburne Falls Road

Conway, MA 01341

Amount: $142,500

Buyer: Owen E. Wormser

Seller: John L. Harris

Date: 06/30/20

DEERFIELD

32 Graves St.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $336,000

Buyer: Zachary Battistoni

Seller: Hayley L. Gilmore

Date: 07/02/20

108 North Hillside Road

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Kirsten Oxboel

Seller: Michael Pollitt

Date: 07/10/20

North Main St.

Deerfield, MA 01342

Amount: $272,000

Buyer: Town Of Deerfield

Seller: Joyce H. Pervere

Date: 07/02/20

28 Thayer St.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Michael Chalifoux

Seller: J2K Realty LLC

Date: 07/07/20

GREENFIELD

194 High St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $177,500

Buyer: Robert C. Janvrin

Seller: Wells Fargo Bank

Date: 07/09/20

226 High St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $290,500

Buyer: Kate L. Ben-Ezra

Seller: Stanley S. Mellas

Date: 07/10/20

39 Highland Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $465,000

Buyer: Darius Greenbacher

Seller: Joan R. Schwartz

Date: 06/30/20

466 Mohawk Trail

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $142,000

Buyer: Michael J. Pervere

Seller: Smith, Donald G., (Estate)

Date: 07/10/20

45 Sauter Lane

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $223,000

Buyer: Sherri Haughey

Seller: Kellie J. Mackenzie

Date: 07/10/20

LEVERETT

59 Juggler Meadow Road

Leverett, MA 01054

Amount: $495,000

Buyer: Carolyn Roust

Seller: Deborah D. Pease

Date: 07/06/20

63 Juggler Meadow Road

Leverett, MA 01054

Amount: $307,500

Buyer: Brian W. Boyles

Seller: Joel R. Acker

Date: 06/30/20

LEYDEN

119 East Hill Road

Leyden, MA 01337

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Holly A. St.Clair

Seller: Paula Sayword

Date: 07/09/20

MONTAGUE

10 Davis St.

Montague, MA 01301

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Marilyn T. Squier

Seller: Carroll, Jane E., (Estate)

Date: 06/30/20

3 George Ave.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $209,000

Buyer: Daniel E. Arsenault

Seller: Lisa J. Warner

Date: 07/10/20

20-22 Maple St.

Montague, MA 01301

Amount: $261,300

Buyer: Maple St Productions LLC

Seller: Fenwick LLP

Date: 07/09/20

98 South Prospect St.

Montague, MA 01349

Amount: $189,000

Buyer: Alexander L. Lapenta

Seller: Shawn Peyton-Pack

Date: 07/10/20

36 Turners Falls Road

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $187,000

Buyer: Tylar L. Archambault

Seller: Joseph D. Mew

Date: 07/01/20

544 Turners Falls Road

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Susan S. Cornett

Seller: Klaus, Anna L., (Estate)

Date: 06/30/20

49 Vladish Ave.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Joseph D. Mew

Seller: Joseph F. Sulda

Date: 07/01/20

NEW SALEM

410 Daniel Shays Hwy.

New Salem, MA 01355

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Quabbin Stop LLC

Seller: NSGS RT

Date: 06/29/20

199 North Main St.

New Salem, MA 01355

Amount: $226,500

Buyer: Jackson B. Gale

Seller: Jamie P. Gleason

Date: 07/10/20

17 Whitaker Road

New Salem, MA 01355

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Brenden Kuntz

Seller: No Pl Like Home Pro LLC

Date: 07/01/20

NORTHFIELD

74 Pierson Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Nicholas Peduzzi

Seller: Nelson INT

Date: 06/30/20

9 Riverview Dr.

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Chelsea R. Depault

Seller: Robert L. Haughey

Date: 07/08/20

ORANGE

75 East Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Cynthia A. Butler

Seller: US Bank

Date: 07/10/20

549 East Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Arthur McDonald

Seller: Currier Road Holdings LLC

Date: 07/06/20

20 Eddy St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $144,200

Buyer: Bernard L. Raymer

Seller: Tracy L. Gaida

Date: 07/01/20

105 Gidney Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $276,400

Buyer: Alicia Santana

Seller: Ingrid Willard

Date: 07/08/20

326 Holtshire Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Kimberly Scot

Seller: Bertie J. Barrows

Date: 07/02/20

North Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Nicole M. Lyman

Seller: Mark E. Lyman

Date: 07/08/20

31 Prescott Lane

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Steven Godinez

Seller: Tanyah Frost

Date: 07/06/20

153 West River St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $248,500

Buyer: Courtney Mitchell

Seller: Thomas Strunjo

Date: 07/03/20

84 Walnut Hill Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: John L. Alden

Seller: Jacob P. Poirier

Date: 06/29/20

SHELBURNE

10 Deerfield Ave.

Shelburne, MA 01370

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Residences Mill Falls LLC

Seller: Legacy Project LLC

Date: 06/30/20

107 Main St.

Shelburne, MA 01370

Amount: $212,500

Buyer: Dorothy S. Corman TR

Seller: KLW Grandison INT

Date: 06/30/20

SHUTESBURY

9 Haskins Way

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Kevin G. Rudden

Seller: Mary D. Brooks

Date: 07/08/20

452 West Pelham Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $308,000

Buyer: Nathan S. Murphy

Seller: Corinne S. Andrews

Date: 07/01/20

SUNDERLAND

54 North Plain Road

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $580,000

Buyer: Briana H. Banas

Seller: Missy V. Ehrgood RET

Date: 06/30/20

WARWICK

145 Chase Hill Road

Warwick, MA 01378

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: David Wells

Seller: Jones, Emily M., (Estate)

Date: 07/08/20

WHATELY

5 Eastwood Lane

Whately, MA 01373

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: Douglas E. Coates

Seller: Jawk Inc.

Date: 07/02/20

3 Grey Oak Lane

Whately, MA 01373

Amount: $489,000

Buyer: Grant Ritter

Seller: Hamelin Framing Inc.

Date: 06/30/20

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

390 Barry St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $303,000

Buyer: Shelly F. Smith

Seller: Daniel M. Beaudry

Date: 07/10/20

10 Birch Hill Road

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $339,000

Buyer: Pawel J. Muskus

Seller: Kamran K. Sherwani

Date: 06/30/20

24 Christopher Lane

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $379,000

Buyer: John R. Lapierre

Seller: Frank D. Grabinski

Date: 07/01/20

220 Clover Hill Dr.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $449,000

Buyer: Daniel M. Beaudry

Seller: Kevin P. Malloy

Date: 07/10/20

20 Edward St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: A. A Merrill-Fierro

Seller: Shaun M. Jennings

Date: 07/10/20

116 Edward St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $259,000

Buyer: Aaron F. Starke

Seller: Brian W. Elliott

Date: 06/29/20

25 Fernwood Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Jonathon Mach

Seller: Sheehan, Thomas G., (Estate)

Date: 07/02/20

32 Giffin Place

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Daniel B. Bobecki

Seller: Alan D. Bobecki

Date: 07/02/20

64 Greenacre Lane

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Jeffrey A. Blews

Seller: Craig A. Fiermonte

Date: 06/30/20

154 Lancaster Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $312,000

Buyer: Jagruti V. Patel

Seller: Dinesh B. Patel

Date: 07/01/20

40 Lango Lane

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Steven F. Bradway

Seller: Svetlana Strela

Date: 07/10/20

141 Lealand Ave.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $232,900

Buyer: Michael S. Perrot

Seller: Turgeon, Donald A., (Estate)

Date: 07/01/20

691 Mill St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $197,000

Buyer: Samantha Anderson

Seller: Steven D. Olihan

Date: 07/01/20

887 North St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Keeley J. Conte

Seller: Bryant, John L., (Estate)

Date: 07/08/20

27 Pleasant Dr.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Kirk J. Castonguay

Seller: Smus, Lois, (Estate)

Date: 06/30/20

52 Zacks Way

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: William I. Kukharchuk

Seller: Ellen Davilli

Date: 07/02/20

BLANDFORD

49 North Blandford Road

Blandford, MA 01008

Amount: $424,900

Buyer: Walter Selkirk

Seller: Andrew R. Cekovsky

Date: 06/30/20

142 North Blandford Road

Blandford, MA 01008

Amount: $399,900

Buyer: Cindi M. Muszynski

Seller: William G. Messier

Date: 07/10/20

7 Shepard Road

Blandford, MA 01008

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Daniel A. Kidder

Seller: Melvin Hess

Date: 07/06/20

BRIMFIELD

19 2nd St.

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $229,400

Buyer: Laura A. Hudock

Seller: Michael P. Gonynor

Date: 07/10/20

251 Brookfield Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $121,900

Buyer: Kathleen Gass

Seller: US Bank

Date: 07/02/20

122 Haynes Hill Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $287,000

Buyer: Daniel D. Cournoyer

Seller: Sandra J. Giusto

Date: 07/01/20

CHICOPEE

37 Albert St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Christopher Warwick

Seller: Danielle A. Langevin

Date: 06/29/20

19 Ash St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Source 9 Dev LLC

Seller: James W. Rokosz

Date: 07/09/20

20 Ash St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Source 9 Dev LLC

Seller: James W. Rokosz

Date: 07/09/20

23 Celestine St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Robert Holmes

Seller: MHFA

Date: 06/30/20

153 Center St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Source 9 Dev LLC

Seller: James W. Rokosz

Date: 07/09/20

25 Circle Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $228,000

Buyer: Heather M. Fortin

Seller: Nicholas R. Gumlaw

Date: 06/30/20

19 Clinton St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $123,000

Buyer: Stoney RT

Seller: Nestor Lagares

Date: 07/01/20

18 Curtis St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Ruth N. Adams

Seller: Michael C. Beck

Date: 06/30/20

40 David St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $346,000

Buyer: Eloy Figueroa

Seller: DDL Properties LLC

Date: 07/02/20

214 Dayton St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $264,000

Buyer: Anthony W. Dominguez

Seller: Dennis J. Murphy

Date: 07/01/20

89 Deane St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Kyle S. Sawicki

Seller: Jessica M. Czernich

Date: 07/02/20

15 Dejordy Lane

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: David Walsh

Seller: Gregory Danis

Date: 07/01/20

62 Dillon St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Diane S. Matos

Seller: Jonathan A. Anderson

Date: 06/29/20

67 Guerin St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $327,000

Buyer: Deshawn A. Brown

Seller: Dorel Kodreanu

Date: 07/02/20

26 Holland St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Kathyrn C. Moylan

Seller: Blanco Realty LLC

Date: 07/10/20

27 Laurel St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Julee Henry

Seller: Deshawn A. Brown

Date: 07/02/20

19 Mary St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $412,000

Buyer: TM Properties Inc.

Seller: JPNTT Real Estate LLC

Date: 07/10/20

12 McKinley Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Carlos Feliciano

Seller: Christine M. Brisbois

Date: 07/01/20

433 Prospect St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $239,000

Buyer: Michael J. Millard

Seller: Cristobal Malave

Date: 07/10/20

47 Putting Lane

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Jocelyn Forcier

Seller: Thomas J. Lehoullier

Date: 07/06/20

25 Quartus St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Steven R. Williams

Seller: Oleksandr Boyko

Date: 07/09/20

18 Roberts Pond Lane

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Flipping Springfield Investment Group

Seller: Ruby Realty LLC

Date: 07/03/20

34 Sandra Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Patrick L. O’Connor

Seller: Marie T. O’Connor

Date: 07/01/20

16 Sanford St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Wanda I. Santos-Pollock

Seller: Liena Mor

Date: 07/01/20

25 Searles St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $194,000

Buyer: Donna L. Blanchard

Seller: Marilyn L. Loudon

Date: 07/02/20

32 Victoria Park

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Christopher J. Davitt

Seller: Nadine Kosiba

Date: 06/30/20

49 Willwood St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Roger Constant

Seller: Przybyl, Anna, (Estate)

Date: 07/09/20

EAST LONGMEADOW

6 Athens St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01108

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Brian Bartholomew

Seller: Peter B. Morton

Date: 06/30/20

Bella Vista Dr. #23

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $585,864

Buyer: Thomas J. Gernux

Seller: AC Homebuilding LLC

Date: 07/02/20

95 Bent Tree Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Paul A. Nardi

Seller: Clifford M. Noreen

Date: 07/01/20

12 Cooley Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $208,571

Buyer: US Bank

Seller: Patricia L. Prunty

Date: 07/10/20

62 Euclid Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $207,500

Buyer: Meredith L. Ryan

Seller: Ryan M. Barton

Date: 07/09/20

175 Dwight Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Katherine H. Kimball

Seller: Stephanie M. Lussier

Date: 07/01/20

29 East Circle Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Rhyan T. Belisle

Seller: Michael C. Meck

Date: 07/03/20

46 Fields Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $622,800

Buyer: Annette E. McCary

Seller: D. R. Chestnut LLC

Date: 07/07/20

35 Mayflower Lane

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $412,000

Buyer: Robert Shoen

Seller: Shannon Levesque

Date: 07/01/20

620 Parker St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Robert F. Spellman

Seller: 620 Parker Street LLC

Date: 07/02/20

635 Parker St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Sarah Gomes

Seller: Joniec, John M., (Estate)

Date: 07/06/20

270 Prospect St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $419,000

Buyer: Archana Krishnan

Seller: Andrew Vital

Date: 06/30/20

15 Rogers Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Lauren McBride

Seller: Robert M. Shoen

Date: 06/30/20

3 Vineland Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $147,000

Buyer: Joseph M. Santaniello

Seller: JP Morgan Chase Bank

Date: 06/30/20

15 Virginia Lane

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $259,000

Buyer: Brennan Moriarty

Seller: Helen L. VanTassel

Date: 07/09/20

23 Wood Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $239,900

Buyer: Alexander Gendron

Seller: Anna C. Judd

Date: 07/10/20

GRANVILLE

512 Main Road

Granville, MA 01034

Amount: $299,900

Buyer: Lang J. Maron

Seller: Arthur F. Smith

Date: 07/06/20

HAMPDEN

47 Chapin Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $237,500

Buyer: Thomas Edgerton

Seller: Jennifer Beylard

Date: 07/07/20

HOLLAND

78 Alexander Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $199,000

Buyer: Karen A. Dolan

Seller: Ralph H. Verrier

Date: 07/10/20

184 Mashapaug Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $306,000

Buyer: Nestor Lagares

Seller: Scott M. Jacobs

Date: 07/01/20

332 Mashapaug Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Brandon L. Goodwin

Seller: Gary A. Galett

Date: 07/02/20

38 Stony Hill Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Tahra I. Alaoui

Seller: James G. Delisa

Date: 06/30/20

90 Vinton Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Angela L. Valentin

Seller: Paul H. Foster

Date: 06/30/20

HOLYOKE

154 Apremont Hwy.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Natalie Andrew

Seller: Leokadia Plotnikiewicz

Date: 07/01/20

1 Bowers St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Jose M. Buscan-Dutan

Seller: Jadwiga Dronski

Date: 07/02/20

8 Columbia St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $187,000

Buyer: Camille Lopez

Seller: Michelle M. Rodriguez

Date: 07/09/20

807 High St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Albert E. Paone

Seller: Louis J. Luchini

Date: 07/01/20

51 Hillview Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $359,900

Buyer: Jacob A. Morrill

Seller: David B. Grey

Date: 07/10/20

131 Norwood Terrace

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Joel Coburn

Seller: Devin M. Sheehan

Date: 07/10/20

203 Ontario Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $339,900

Buyer: Devin M. Sheehan

Seller: William S. Guard

Date: 07/10/20

51 Park Slope

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $218,000

Buyer: Henry P. Sundell

Seller: B&B Real Estate LLC

Date: 07/03/20

17-19 Parker St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Mario Tedeschi

Seller: Lucille A. Roule

Date: 06/30/20

253-255 Sargeant St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Iris Rosario

Seller: George A. Kaye

Date: 07/02/20

596 South St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Arcoleo Realty LLC

Seller: Peoples Bank

Date: 07/07/20

5 Vernon St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Desiree Burgos

Seller: Carlos H. Claudio

Date: 07/07/20

128 Westfield Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $141,000

Buyer: Jahjan LLC

Seller: Wilmington Savings

Date: 07/07/20

464 Westfield Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $214,900

Buyer: Anyssa D. Pion

Seller: Patricia A. Smith

Date: 06/30/20

25 Woods Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Nicole M. Gebo

Seller: David J. Creran

Date: 07/10/20

LONGMEADOW

245 Blueberry Hill Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: David W. Harte

Seller: Pedro Caceres

Date: 07/01/20

14 Brooks Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: Kevin Huang

Seller: Patrick P. Dippel

Date: 06/29/20

50 Ferncroft St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Renatto M. Segura

Seller: Gerard J. Salvas

Date: 07/02/20

739 Frank Smith Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $493,750

Buyer: Alexander M. Smith

Seller: William T. McCarry

Date: 07/02/20

37 Homestead Blvd.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Tyler Kelleher

Seller: Gerald J. Scanlon

Date: 07/01/20

170 Hopkins Place

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Kathleen Milani

Seller: Daniel R. Godbout

Date: 06/29/20

97 Lynnwood Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Nathaniel R. Pang

Seller: Pranay R. Kanake

Date: 07/08/20

181 Magnolia Circle

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: William J. Plaut

Seller: Aimee L. Leonard

Date: 07/01/20

175 Meadowlark Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Etabav RT

Seller: Gail H. Doolan

Date: 06/30/20

125 Northfield Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $861,000

Buyer: Matthew R. Deluzio

Seller: Mark J. Stone

Date: 07/01/20

148 South Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $324,999

Buyer: Jonathan J. Jasak

Seller: John W. Smith

Date: 07/01/20

71 Tedford Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Joan M. Treiber

Seller: Paul C. Brennan

Date: 06/30/20

48 Willow Brook Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Jodie Foster

Seller: Meadows RE LLC

Date: 06/29/20

LUDLOW

Autumn Ridge Road #46

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $134,900

Buyer: Brian J. Allen

Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC

Date: 07/02/20

150 Church St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $292,000

Buyer: Shaunelle E. Mbusi

Seller: Mark A. Visconti

Date: 07/07/20

27 Duke St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Sabrina J. Almodovar

Seller: Tamara A. Soares

Date: 07/09/20

132 James St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $262,000

Buyer: Christina R. Ridolfi

Seller: Sergio A. Dias

Date: 07/02/20

70 Kirkland Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Raymond L. Brousseau

Seller: Amanda Provost

Date: 06/30/20

6 Leland Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Annette Deleo

Seller: Janusz Szlosek

Date: 06/30/20

108 Letendre Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Robert R. Letendre

Seller: Lynn A. Taylor

Date: 07/10/20

89 Paulding Road

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $284,900

Buyer: Rachael Jurgensen

Seller: Andrew J. Woods

Date: 07/10/20

20 Park Terrace

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Emily Burdick

Seller: Matthew Iwasinski

Date: 06/30/20

161 Pine St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Heather Horne

Seller: Rachael R. Jurgensen

Date: 07/10/20

302 Ventura St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $378,900

Buyer: Amanda E. Provost

Seller: Stephen G. Witkowsky

Date: 06/30/20

304 Ventura St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Daniel A. Morais

Seller: David E. Walsh

Date: 06/30/20

MONSON

19 Flynt Ave.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Christopher B. Loud

Seller: Cascade Funding 2017-1

Date: 07/10/20

276 Stafford Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $299,000

Buyer: Ashley Felix

Seller: Amrap LLC

Date: 07/03/20

PALMER

2287 Baptist Hill Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $226,000

Buyer: Zachary Couture

Seller: Ronald A. Altieri

Date: 07/09/20

32 Beech St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Richard Callahan

Seller: Dennis P. Cote

Date: 07/07/20

125 Boston Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Angela M. Anderson

Seller: Carolyn J. Caradonna

Date: 07/10/20

215 Burlingame Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $136,000

Buyer: Xing G. Wang

Seller: Keith E. Leaning

Date: 07/09/20

4010-4012 Center St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $239,900

Buyer: Christina Diaz

Seller: JNB Property Investments Inc.

Date: 07/01/20

4018 Hill St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Omar Torres

Seller: Janosik Realty LLC

Date: 07/10/20

123 Laurel Road

Palmer, MA 01095

Amount: $725,000

Buyer: Roger A. Parker

Seller: Jocelyne Bolduc

Date: 07/01/20

1672 North Main St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: David C. Bull

Seller: Matthew J. Reynolds

Date: 07/10/20

SOUTHWICK

74 Berkshire Ave.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $130,500

Buyer: Brandon M. Tessier

Seller: Darlene E. Bush

Date: 07/09/20

186 Berkshire Ave.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $635,000

Buyer: Michael T. Goralski

Seller: Patricia A. Gendron

Date: 07/02/20

418 College Hwy.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Adelord J. Cheverier

Seller: Wilmington Savings

Date: 06/29/20

28 Lauren Lane

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $675,000

Buyer: Paula Brooks

Seller: Kathryn A. Green

Date: 07/10/20

143 North Lake Ave.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Michael R. Cormier

Seller: Steve Wenninger

Date: 07/06/20

15 North Pond Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $515,000

Buyer: Daniel R. Hess

Seller: Evergreen Way Realty LLC

Date: 07/01/20

12 Point Grove Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $224,000

Buyer: Kyle P. Boyd

Seller: Laura Marcotte

Date: 07/03/20

2 Sterrett Dr.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $474,900

Buyer: Robert H. Deburro

Seller: Jeffrey D. Woodman

Date: 07/07/20

7 Veteran St.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Thomas Bozek

Seller: Trista Rice

Date: 06/30/20

SPRINGFIELD

27 Aberdeen Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Hector Luis-Sifonte

Seller: Martin Zigwati

Date: 06/30/20

156 Ambrose St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $179,000

Buyer: Irene Costello

Seller: Campagnari Construction LLC

Date: 06/30/20

162 Ambrose St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $262,900

Buyer: Jonathan S. McDonough

Seller: Campagnari Construction LLC

Date: 06/29/20

243 Ambrose St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $217,500

Buyer: Emanue Rodriguez-Collazo

Seller: Kenneth L. Owens

Date: 06/29/20

159 Barrington Dr.

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Martin Zigwati

Seller: Bretta Construction LLC

Date: 07/06/20

86 Belvidere St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Sonarik M. Ruiz

Seller: Joseph S. Malmborg

Date: 07/01/20

49 Benz St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $166,700

Buyer: Ricardo Albano

Seller: Alan E. Okun

Date: 07/01/20

24 Berbay Circle

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Kenneth L. Owens

Seller: Matthew J. Slowik

Date: 06/29/20

13 Biella St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: BP LLC

Seller: Bessone, Martha A., (Estate)

Date: 07/03/20

16 Birch Glen Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $221,000

Buyer: Jeffrey T. Copland

Seller: John P. McDonough

Date: 07/10/20

13 Bissell St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Crystal Rivera

Seller: Madeline Lasanta

Date: 07/09/20

152 Bowles St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Johanny Serrano

Seller: Yvonne Haughton

Date: 06/30/20

26 Byron St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Picarden LLC

Seller: Rosamay C. Lewis

Date: 06/30/20

140 Canterbury Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Ellen T. Johnson

Seller: Kevin A. Janisieski

Date: 07/10/20

52 Canterbury Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $238,000

Buyer: Junli Yang

Seller: Patriot Living LLC

Date: 07/09/20

79 Castle St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Netra Pradhan

Seller: Bretta Construction LLC

Date: 07/07/20

102-104 Cherrelyn St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Hoa Legacy TR

Seller: Edward A. Roy

Date: 06/30/20

33 Churchill St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $214,900

Buyer: Elaine Hebert-Dancik

Seller: Peter A. Slowinski

Date: 07/08/20

239 Cooper St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $188,500

Buyer: Mark T. Bienia

Seller: Tricia L. Gelinas

Date: 07/10/20

225 Corona St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Tiffany Groover

Seller: Michael Pope

Date: 07/08/20

15 Cortland St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $164,500

Buyer: Lilly K. Rivera

Seller: ARO Realty Inc.

Date: 06/29/20

130 Darling St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $166,000

Buyer: Kyle Gatling

Seller: Thomas K. Reen

Date: 07/09/20

5 Donbray Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $224,400

Buyer: Travis L. Tart

Seller: Torrey M. Santini

Date: 06/30/20

58 Dutchess St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Gardner E. Belton

Seller: Sharon L. Gagnon

Date: 07/01/20

246 Dwight Road

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: William P. Tallarita

Seller: SA Capital Group LLC

Date: 07/01/20

28 East Allen Ridge Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Harriett Webb

Seller: Freddie Ladson

Date: 07/01/20

257-259 East St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Neysa Guzman

Seller: Eliel Rodriguez

Date: 07/03/20

24 Elizabeth St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $227,000

Buyer: Ricardo Sanchez-Flores

Seller: CIG 4 LLC

Date: 07/01/20

80 Euclid Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Nikko J. Gutierrez

Seller: Dnepro Properties LLC

Date: 07/01/20

151 Gardens Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $189,000

Buyer: Christopher Bones

Seller: Melro Associates Inc.

Date: 06/29/20

126 Granger St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $118,000

Buyer: Sean M. Harrington

Seller: Sarah Cox

Date: 07/10/20

220 Gresham St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Jacob D. Goudreau

Seller: Bretta Construction LLC

Date: 07/10/20

55 Harkness Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $196,000

Buyer: Alexandra Santiago

Seller: Kristin Mazzaferro

Date: 06/30/20

405 Hermitage Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Omar Rosario

Seller: Dreana M. Coppolo

Date: 07/07/20

78 Homestead Ave.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $138,000

Buyer: Christian Wiernasz

Seller: Bruce, Helen, (Estate)

Date: 07/02/20

183 Jewett St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Natasha Cintron

Seller: US Bank

Date: 07/02/20

89 Kimberly Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Desmon J. Grant

Seller: Wanda Lebron

Date: 06/29/20

25 Kirk Dr.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: 25 Kirk Drive Partnership

Seller: Carol H. Fuller

Date: 07/07/20

115 Laconia St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Michael Albano

Seller: TL Bretta Realty LLC

Date: 06/30/20

55-57 Lawe St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $306,000

Buyer: Julio S. Rivera-Batista

Seller: TL Bretta Realty LLC

Date: 07/02/20

27-29 Longview St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Alycar Investments LLC

Seller: Edens Duphresne

Date: 07/03/20

28 Lorimer St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $152,000

Buyer: Armando J. Rodriguez

Seller: Jennifer A. Whitney

Date: 07/10/20

54 Lucerne Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $135,900

Buyer: Ashley M. Gadson

Seller: Samantha Richards

Date: 06/30/20

1155 Main St.

Springfield, MA 01103

Amount: $1,500,000

Buyer: Freedom Credit Union

Seller: Clock Tower LLC

Date: 07/10/20

223 Mary Coburn Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $146,000

Buyer: Amelia Ortega

Seller: Barbara Gowan

Date: 07/02/20

62 Melba St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Dawn Waskiewicz

Seller: Denali Properties LLC

Date: 07/03/20

111 Methuen St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Imani J. Gladden

Seller: Roger Parker

Date: 06/30/20

128 Mill St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $308,000

Buyer: 128 Mill St RT

Seller: Mill Mansion Assocs. LLC

Date: 07/10/20

50 Naismith St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Michelle M. Rodriguez

Seller: Francisco Martinez

Date: 07/09/20

60 Parkside St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Eliezer Rodriguez

Seller: Revitalized Renovations

Date: 07/09/20

43 Pasco Road

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $153,000

Buyer: Stacey Smith

Seller: Lachenauer LLC

Date: 07/01/20

184 Patricia Circle

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Alexis Maldonado

Seller: Lori A. Benoit

Date: 07/10/20

14-16 Pequot St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Frances M. Garcia

Seller: Home Equity Associates Realty

Date: 07/03/20

38 Pine Acre Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Bradford E. Smith

Seller: Nicholas Capaccio

Date: 07/02/20

37 Pineywoods Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: John B. Cook

Seller: Monica Goldman

Date: 07/08/20

160 Plumtree Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Thomas Normoyle

Seller: Kevin J. Hoar

Date: 07/02/20

31 Ravenwood St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Yordy L. Santos

Seller: Carlos Aguasvivas

Date: 07/07/20

182 Rosewell St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Sonia A. Perry

Seller: Borgy LLC

Date: 07/02/20

165 Seymour Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Javier A. Rivera

Seller: SA Capital Group LLC

Date: 07/09/20

183 Seymour Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Haleigh E. Sullivan

Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.

Date: 07/09/20

120-122 Slater Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $196,000

Buyer: Michael Manley

Seller: Makensy Nicolas

Date: 07/02/20

32-34 Smith St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $167,900

Buyer: Anibal Aviles

Seller: Rita M. Panasian

Date: 07/06/20

113-117 State St.

Springfield, MA 01103

Amount: $800,000

Buyer: Freedom Credit Union

Seller: Mason Building LLC

Date: 07/10/20

53 Stebbins St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $134,900

Buyer: Humboldt Realty LLC

Seller: Ruby Realty LLC

Date: 07/03/20

330 Sumner Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Jose M. Aviles-Mateo

Seller: TM Properties Inc.

Date: 07/07/20

94 Surrey Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $179,900

Buyer: Cody Minahan

Seller: Justin Ferreira

Date: 06/29/20

100 Thornfell St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Manuel Melendez

Seller: Lisa L. Rizzo

Date: 06/29/20

46 Tinkham Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $214,900

Buyer: Thomas J. Ford

Seller: Douglas A. Leblanc

Date: 07/08/20

307 Union St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $203,000

Buyer: Eduardo Vargas

Seller: Steve J. Crenshaw

Date: 07/02/20

33-35 Van Ness St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $126,000

Buyer: Ruben Gonzalez

Seller: Maria E. Lozada

Date: 06/30/20

24 Welcome Place

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $158,000

Buyer: Kelord Z. Kynard

Seller: JJJ 17 LLC

Date: 07/01/20

99 White St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $206,500

Buyer: Hindio S. Ali

Seller: Joseph Rosinski

Date: 07/01/20

59 Wilmont St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $162,555

Buyer: Timber Mills LLC

Seller: NRZ REO 6B LLC

Date: 07/02/20

37-39 Virginia St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $198,000

Buyer: Ismael Bernabel

Seller: Dashira S. Torres

Date: 07/08/20

383-385 Water St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Boston Federal Investment Holding Corp.

Seller: Tok Chang

Date: 07/09/20

82 Welland Road

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $237,000

Buyer: Tyler Ciecko

Seller: Elizabeth A. Simpson

Date: 07/09/20

36 Weymouth St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $182,000

Buyer: Mary L. Disantis

Seller: Moran, Lois A., (Estate)

Date: 07/10/20

315 Winton St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Elizabeth A. Duffy

Seller: Cantalini, Margaret A., (Estate)

Date: 07/10/20

130 Woodcrest Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Alex A. Quintero-Holguin

Seller: Joshua J. Mastey

Date: 07/01/20

31 Worcester Ave.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Round 2 LLC

Seller: Jose A. Rivera

Date: 06/29/20

1063 Worthington St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Medina A. Ali

Seller: R. Leroy Moser

Date: 07/01/20

86 Wrenwood St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $224,000

Buyer: Susan E. Grady

Seller: David A. Valliere

Date: 06/29/20

WEST SPRINGFIELD

177-179 Ashley St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $283,500

Buyer: Richard Peterson

Seller: Joyce E. Babbin

Date: 07/08/20

164 Belmont Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $228,000

Buyer: Natali Flores

Seller: David L. Ferioli

Date: 07/10/20

135 Birnie Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Khushal Gogri

Seller: Brian Kolodziej

Date: 07/10/20

174 Chestnut St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Yelena G. Bidwell

Seller: Humboldt Realty LLC

Date: 06/29/20

24 Cooper St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $243,000

Buyer: Jeannette C. Landrie

Seller: Jake E. Robertson

Date: 07/10/20

878 Dewey St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Todd Bajor

Seller: Christopher J. Carlisle

Date: 07/10/20

881 Dewey St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Ahmed Qays-Aljarrah

Seller: Stephen M. Ramirez-Miller

Date: 07/07/20

620 Elm St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Kaela F. Saltmarsh

Seller: Michael J. Keane

Date: 06/29/20

21 Lyman St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $194,900

Buyer: JBD Empire LLC

Seller: Ruby Realty LLC

Date: 07/01/20

28 Nelson St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $214,000

Buyer: Mary Johnston

Seller: Steven J. Coffey

Date: 07/01/20

563 Piper Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $233,900

Buyer: Melissa Garcia

Seller: Laurie L. Littman

Date: 07/01/20

647 Piper Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Lisette Antonmarchi

Seller: Steven T. Betti

Date: 07/10/20

770 Prospect Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Jessica L. Robertson

Seller: Michael A. Vazquez

Date: 06/30/20

38 Upper Beverly Hills

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $282,500

Buyer: Trevor Cupp

Seller: David E. Merck

Date: 07/08/20

174 Wolcott Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $214,000

Buyer: Ashley O. Miehm

Seller: Edward C. Sullivan

Date: 06/30/20

WESTFIELD

27 Angelica Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $437,000

Buyer: Joseph A. Marden

Seller: Emily Walsh

Date: 06/30/20

89 Belleview Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $312,000

Buyer: William Messier

Seller: Paul K. Browne

Date: 07/10/20

15 Blue Sky Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $402,500

Buyer: Jeffrey Angers

Seller: Lawrence St.John

Date: 06/29/20

5 Castle Hill Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Shawn J. Kingsley

Seller: Terry J. Bennett

Date: 06/30/20

112 City View Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Tok Chang

Seller: USA HUD

Date: 07/10/20

11 Clark St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $124,700

Buyer: Kenneth B. Beagle

Seller: USA HUD

Date: 07/08/20

69 Deer Path Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Brian Dietter

Seller: Freedom Mortgage Corp.

Date: 07/03/20

6 Elise St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $5,500,000

Buyer: RE Invest 1 LLC

Seller: McNairn Realty Inc.

Date: 07/02/20

8 Elise St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $5,500,000

Buyer: RE Invest 1 LLC

Seller: McNairn Realty Inc.

Date: 07/02/20

9 Frederick St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $197,500

Buyer: Kyle V. Lannon

Seller: Janice L. Lemon

Date: 07/01/20

1779 Granville Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Kimberly Kowalski

Seller: Thomas Kowalski

Date: 06/29/20

123 Hampton Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Barbara F. Hyams

Seller: Joseph N. Zurheide

Date: 07/09/20

723 Holyoke Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $181,000

Buyer: Matthew R. Bergstorm

Seller: First Horizon Bank

Date: 07/01/20

10 Knox Circle

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $556,000

Buyer: Andrew R. Cekovsky

Seller: Ricardo A. Mujica

Date: 06/30/20

394 Northwest Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: William F. Barry

Seller: Edgar L. Williams

Date: 07/02/20

156 Old Cabot Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Aleksander Glib

Seller: Giberson Construction Inc.

Date: 06/29/20

168 Prospect St., Ext.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Gail Foley

Seller: Shannon L. Oleksak

Date: 07/08/20

26 Saint Paul St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $233,000

Buyer: Andrew C. Delusa

Seller: Timofey P. Banar

Date: 06/30/20

26 Skipper Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Y&S Properties LLC

Seller: Jean M. Jasmin

Date: 07/03/20

78 South Maple St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $216,500

Buyer: Megan C. Sara

Seller: Charles E. McDaniel

Date: 07/10/20

56 Susan Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $272,000

Buyer: Damion A. Dallas

Seller: Lavelle, Michael J., (Estate)

Date: 07/08/20

39 Taylor Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $203,000

Buyer: Aric Cragen

Seller: Carla A. Bara

Date: 06/30/20

WILBRAHAM

164 Bartlett Ave.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Y. R. Hernandez-Gonzalez

Seller: Janice Morris

Date: 06/30/20

143 Crane Hill Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Marc W. Copolla

Seller: Christine Caster

Date: 07/07/20

18 Glenn Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $383,100

Buyer: Garrett A. Fortin

Seller: John M. Murphy

Date: 07/02/20

36 Grove St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $144,000

Buyer: Walter M. Presz

Seller: Walter M. Presz

Date: 07/01/20

4 Maplewood Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $283,000

Buyer: Nathavy Phok

Seller: Sharon Cordi

Date: 07/07/20

22 Pine Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Courtney Skutnik

Seller: Charles A. Hill

Date: 07/01/20

8 Sherwin Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $479,900

Buyer: Mark Visconti

Seller: Anthony M. Caratozzolo

Date: 07/07/20

1179 Tinkham Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Dnepro Properties LLC

Seller: John W. Verani

Date: 07/10/20

11 Wellfleet Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Julianna E. Eagles-Fox

Seller: Debra A. Lheureux

Date: 07/09/20

3236 Wilbraham Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: John P. McDonough

Seller: Hazel Zebian

Date: 07/10/20

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

21 Hazel Ave.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Jason T. Hebb

Seller: Samuel Hebb

Date: 06/29/20

20 Jeffrey Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Jonathan G. Dameron

Seller: Jill Sherman

Date: 07/10/20

Kingman Road #19

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Jeremy Ober

Seller: Phil Potts Idaho LLC

Date: 07/01/20

65 Logtown Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Mariana Z. Ivanova

Seller: Korei H. Klein

Date: 07/01/20

30 Palley Village Place

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $541,000

Buyer: Jonathan Anderson

Seller: Stanton L. Eads

Date: 07/01/20

32 Trillium Way

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $487,800

Buyer: Cole D. Fitzpatrick

Seller: William H. Highter

Date: 07/10/20

165 West St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $347,700

Buyer: Asher Pandjiris

Seller: Warren J. Goldstein

Date: 07/08/20

BELCHERTOWN

377 Bardwell St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $369,000

Buyer: Sara E. Utzschneider

Seller: Jeffrey A. Sansoucy

Date: 06/29/20

7 Eastview Dr.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $244,000

Buyer: Joshua Reynolds

Seller: UMassFive College FCU

Date: 07/01/20

68 Magnolia Lane

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: Patrick S. Pica

Seller: JND & Son Construction Inc.

Date: 06/30/20

36 Maplecrest Dr.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Ryan J. Nugent

Seller: Janice E. Boudreau

Date: 07/02/20

591 North Liberty St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Randy Hawk

Seller: Elizabeth A. Pobieglo

Date: 06/30/20

37 Poole Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: FSG Realty LLC

Seller: Andrea R. Zax

Date: 07/08/20

147 Sargent St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Jesse A. Ritter

Seller: Kathy L. Ritter

Date: 06/30/20

1 Terry Lane

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Alexander D. Mackenzie

Seller: Jennifer L. Dupuis-Krause

Date: 06/30/20

143 Wilson Road

Belchertown, MA 01056

Amount: $421,000

Buyer: James R. Graham

Seller: Benjamin A. Surner

Date: 06/29/20

EASTHAMPTON

5 Donais St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $277,000

Buyer: Lemeland RET

Seller: Milczarek, Leonard J., (Estate)

Date: 07/09/20

268 East St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Thomas A. Miranda

Seller: R. Gene Duda

Date: 07/01/20

1-3 Harrison Ave.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $284,000

Buyer: Craig N. Beaudry

Seller: Stanislawa Wilk

Date: 07/10/20

16 Holyoke St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Robert E. Dragon

Seller: Patrick McMahon

Date: 06/30/20

124 Park St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $314,500

Buyer: Pamela J. Niver

Seller: Mary A. Holmes

Date: 07/08/20

167 Park St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Elizabeth B. Lewis

Seller: Ellen M. Lacroix

Date: 06/30/20

GOSHEN

244 Berkshire Trail West

Goshen, MA 01032

Amount: $242,500

Buyer: Vuk Whallon

Seller: Floyd S. Merritt

Date: 07/02/20

51 Hammond Circle

Goshen, MA 01096

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Francis X. Schroeder

Seller: Edmund J. Cassidy

Date: 07/02/20

208 South Chesterfield Road

Goshen, MA 01096

Amount: $290,500

Buyer: Samuel Ostroff

Seller: Maureen A. Rooney

Date: 06/30/20

Shaw Road

Goshen, MA 01032

Amount: $242,500

Buyer: Vuk Whallon

Seller: Floyd S. Merritt

Date: 07/02/20

GRANBY

531 Amherst Road

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: James E. Kicza

Seller: Patrick J. Davis

Date: 07/10/20

40 Kendall St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $369,900

Buyer: Margaret E. Testa

Seller: Nancy A. Hoffenberg

Date: 06/29/20

112 South St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Joseph Perez

Seller: Laverdiere, Pauline A., (Estate)

Date: 07/07/20

HADLEY

8 Hadley Place

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: Justin M. Pelland

Seller: Thomas P. Pitta

Date: 06/29/20

130 Middle St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $149,900

Buyer: James M. Rodrigue

Seller: Valley Building Co. Inc.

Date: 06/30/20

215 Russell St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Stewart Aragon

Seller: Joyce C. Fill

Date: 06/30/20

HATFIELD

18 Bridge St.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Patrick Harper

Seller: Jason Laprade

Date: 06/30/20

138 North Hatfield Road

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Eric A. Bodzinski

Seller: Robert & Frieda Omasta TR

Date: 07/02/20

13 Plantation Road

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $247,000

Buyer: Kenneth D. Neyhart

Seller: Macarthur LLC

Date: 06/30/20

HUNTINGTON

39 Searle Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $248,500

Buyer: Bridget E. Hartnett

Seller: Joel M. Estes

Date: 07/02/20

NORTHAMPTON

292 Acrebrook Dr.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Richard E. Rowe

Seller: Norman R. Soule

Date: 07/08/20

333 Acrebrook Dr.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $429,900

Buyer: Julie A. Nergararian

Seller: MJ Homes LLC

Date: 06/30/20

765 Bridge Road

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Laura J. Dintino

Seller: Francis X. Donohue

Date: 07/01/20

11 Carpenter Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Shumway Properties LLC

Seller: Straub, Bernard, (Estate)

Date: 07/08/20

50 Conz St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $745,000

Buyer: Cheesemaking LLC

Seller: World War 2 Veterans Association

Date: 07/10/20

9 Corticelli St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Jason Ditzian

Seller: Joseph M. Linnell

Date: 07/09/20

21 Dewey Court

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Jeffrey F. Kelly

Seller: Ezra B. Riber

Date: 07/06/20

330 Elm St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $1,095,100

Buyer: 2014 IRT

Seller: Donald J. Sonn

Date: 07/09/20

43 Fern St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Suzanne West

Seller: Barbara L. Chalfonte

Date: 07/09/20

5 Fort St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $246,900

Buyer: Elena A. Azzoni

Seller: John F. Ryan

Date: 07/07/20

272 Hatfield St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Kyaw N. Thu

Seller: Eloise B. Leigh

Date: 07/07/20

104 Moser St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $499,000

Buyer: Regina Towne Bragdon INT

Seller: Jeffrey A. Good

Date: 07/01/20

46 Olive St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: Stephen N. Thomas

Seller: Deborah A. Hordon

Date: 07/01/20

76 Sandy Hill Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $302,000

Buyer: George T. Hagar-McKee

Seller: Loom Properties LLC

Date: 06/29/20

14 South Park Terrace

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $287,250

Buyer: Leanna Oen

Seller: Nancy E. Mathers

Date: 07/01/20

91 Whittier St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Mary K. Frodema

Seller: Dennis M. Courtney

Date: 07/01/20

PELHAM

8 North Valley Road

Pelham, MA 01002

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Alexandra A. Taylor

Seller: Matthew P. Goulet

Date: 07/01/20

191 North Valley Road

Pelham, MA 01002

Amount: $397,500

Buyer: Lauren Ingold-Smith

Seller: Michael C. Hayes

Date: 06/29/20

PLAINFIELD

10 Monument St.

Plainfield, MA 01070

Amount: $171,000

Buyer: Albert Cusson

Seller: Mark D. Renner

Date: 06/30/20

SOUTH HADLEY

164 Amherst Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Matthew Marotta

Seller: Joseph A. Ferro

Date: 06/29/20

Bombardier St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Kathleen A. Duffy-Silcott

Seller: Steven P. Lemanski

Date: 06/30/20

24 Brigham Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: David L. Faytell

Seller: Kelley Labrie

Date: 06/30/20

4 Douglas Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Kathleen A. Duffy-Silcott

Seller: Steven P. Lemanski

Date: 06/30/20

10 East Red Bridge Lane

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $504,900

Buyer: Mark C. Paquette

Seller: Juan A. Marin

Date: 07/01/20

28 Fairlawn St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $312,000

Buyer: Nikolai A. Gutwaks

Seller: Salim Abdoo

Date: 07/10/20

586 Granby Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Shannon Rebeiro

Seller: Kendrick, Beverly A., (Estate)

Date: 06/29/20

10 Grandview St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Janice E. Boudreau

Seller: Rhyan T. Belisle

Date: 07/03/20

14 Hadley St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Tunde Gyorgy

Seller: Walter J. Selkirk

Date: 06/30/20

23 Highland Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Liena Mor

Seller: Steven M. Scagliarini

Date: 07/01/20

75 Lamb St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Aida L. Roman

Seller: Paul W. Foerster

Date: 07/07/20

16 Main St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $147,220

Buyer: Caitlin Shea

Seller: 10 Minute Media LLC

Date: 07/06/20

344 Newton St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $172,500

Buyer: Lindsey M. Lord

Seller: John G. Giroux

Date: 07/02/20

8 Smith St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $179,000

Buyer: Taylor M. Robbins

Seller: Eric Castonguay

Date: 06/29/20

16 West Cornell St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $288,000

Buyer: Carolina C. Mussi

Seller: Eden M. Clark

Date: 07/07/20

1 West Main St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: FTI RT

Seller: Wayne K. Cordes

Date: 06/30/20

113 Woodbridge St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Wendy N. Dagle

Seller: Thaddeus L. Mish

Date: 07/06/20

14 Young Circle

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Megan Whalen-Davis

Seller: Diana Maloney

Date: 07/10/20

SOUTHAMPTON

123 Glendale Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: Elizabeth M. Koch

Seller: Alex K. Phakos

Date: 07/07/20

53 Gunn Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: David Monroe

Seller: Deblase, Stacey A., (Estate)

Date: 07/10/20

55 Gunn Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $307,000

Buyer: Seth R. Taylor

Seller: John A. Shepard

Date: 06/30/20

71 Middle Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Susan M. Kasa

Seller: Ryan L. Geeleher

Date: 07/08/20

24 Noreen Dr.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Sean S. Sormanti

Seller: Jeffrey D. Bieg

Date: 07/07/20

118 Strong Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Zachary T. Laporte

Seller: Jimmy L. Boze

Date: 06/30/20

WARE

55 Aspen St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $176,000

Buyer: Charlene L. Boudreau

Seller: Kara A. Alman

Date: 07/02/20

413 Belchertown Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $259,900

Buyer: Richard Gregoire

Seller: Russell N. Bergeron

Date: 07/09/20

561 Belchertown Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $226,000

Buyer: Ashley Tanguay

Seller: Deborah Jacque-Cohen

Date: 06/29/20

24 Berkshire Circle

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $226,780

Buyer: Broker Solutions Inc.

Seller: John Wellman

Date: 07/02/20

27 Berkshire Dr.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $242,500

Buyer: Joshua Burton

Seller: Best4u RT

Date: 07/01/20

60 North St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Christina I. Booth

Seller: Dennis A. Pariseau

Date: 07/07/20

27 Prospect St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Jeffrey W. Jurczyk

Seller: Priscilla A. Fuller

Date: 06/29/20

7 Warebrook Village

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Judith M. Renaud

Seller: Tonette K. Whitney

Date: 07/03/20

11-13 Webb Court

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Vikki Patrakis

Seller: Brenda Cooper

Date: 06/29/20

3 Williston Dr.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Marcus P. Lafountain

Seller: Mary L. Mozden

Date: 06/29/20

WESTHAMPTON

258 Chesterfield Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $236,400

Buyer: Samantha Braastad

Seller: Elizabeth H. Wassmann

Date: 06/30/20

71 Pine Island Lake

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $157,500

Buyer: Terri Schmidt

Seller: Wendy P. Blow IRT

Date: 06/30/20

12 South Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $297,500

Buyer: Nicholas J. Jarjoura

Seller: G. G&E J. Anderson IRT

Date: 06/30/20

WILLIAMSBURG

17 Hyde Hill Road

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Amount: $480,000

Buyer: John M. Holhut

Seller: Duval FT

Date: 07/07/20