Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
BERNARDSTON
32 Brattleboro Road
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Jose A. Calazan
Seller: Angela I. Hyrne
Date: 07/06/20
28 Hillcrest Dr.
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $243,000
Buyer: Terri L. Hewes
Seller: Douglas J. Depault
Date: 07/07/20
26 Saw Mill Lane
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $292,500
Buyer: Jennifer L. Stafford
Seller: David B. Lorenz
Date: 07/02/20
135 South St.
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $423,000
Buyer: Christopher G. Hewitt
Seller: Scott Digeorge
Date: 06/30/20
BUCKLAND
58 Clesson Brook Road
Buckland, MA 01338
Amount: $256,500
Buyer: Riley M. Dupree
Seller: Peter D. Robinson
Date: 07/03/20
72 Elm St.
Buckland, MA 01338
Amount: $279,000
Buyer: Elizabeth M. Lovance
Seller: Elia A. Sinaiko
Date: 06/29/20
10 Kratt Ave.
Buckland, MA 01338
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: John J. McCarthy
Seller: Debra B. Tulsky
Date: 07/08/20
COLRAIN
21 Heath Road
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Margaret Barrows
Seller: Brian D. Godin
Date: 06/30/20
CONWAY
320 Main Poland Road
Conway, MA 01341
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: John Craine
Seller: Richard P. Fitzgerald
Date: 06/29/20
Shelburne Falls Road
Conway, MA 01341
Amount: $142,500
Buyer: Owen E. Wormser
Seller: John L. Harris
Date: 06/30/20
DEERFIELD
32 Graves St.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $336,000
Buyer: Zachary Battistoni
Seller: Hayley L. Gilmore
Date: 07/02/20
108 North Hillside Road
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Kirsten Oxboel
Seller: Michael Pollitt
Date: 07/10/20
North Main St.
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $272,000
Buyer: Town Of Deerfield
Seller: Joyce H. Pervere
Date: 07/02/20
28 Thayer St.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Michael Chalifoux
Seller: J2K Realty LLC
Date: 07/07/20
GREENFIELD
194 High St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $177,500
Buyer: Robert C. Janvrin
Seller: Wells Fargo Bank
Date: 07/09/20
226 High St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $290,500
Buyer: Kate L. Ben-Ezra
Seller: Stanley S. Mellas
Date: 07/10/20
39 Highland Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $465,000
Buyer: Darius Greenbacher
Seller: Joan R. Schwartz
Date: 06/30/20
466 Mohawk Trail
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $142,000
Buyer: Michael J. Pervere
Seller: Smith, Donald G., (Estate)
Date: 07/10/20
45 Sauter Lane
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $223,000
Buyer: Sherri Haughey
Seller: Kellie J. Mackenzie
Date: 07/10/20
LEVERETT
59 Juggler Meadow Road
Leverett, MA 01054
Amount: $495,000
Buyer: Carolyn Roust
Seller: Deborah D. Pease
Date: 07/06/20
63 Juggler Meadow Road
Leverett, MA 01054
Amount: $307,500
Buyer: Brian W. Boyles
Seller: Joel R. Acker
Date: 06/30/20
LEYDEN
119 East Hill Road
Leyden, MA 01337
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Holly A. St.Clair
Seller: Paula Sayword
Date: 07/09/20
MONTAGUE
10 Davis St.
Montague, MA 01301
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Marilyn T. Squier
Seller: Carroll, Jane E., (Estate)
Date: 06/30/20
3 George Ave.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $209,000
Buyer: Daniel E. Arsenault
Seller: Lisa J. Warner
Date: 07/10/20
20-22 Maple St.
Montague, MA 01301
Amount: $261,300
Buyer: Maple St Productions LLC
Seller: Fenwick LLP
Date: 07/09/20
98 South Prospect St.
Montague, MA 01349
Amount: $189,000
Buyer: Alexander L. Lapenta
Seller: Shawn Peyton-Pack
Date: 07/10/20
36 Turners Falls Road
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $187,000
Buyer: Tylar L. Archambault
Seller: Joseph D. Mew
Date: 07/01/20
544 Turners Falls Road
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Susan S. Cornett
Seller: Klaus, Anna L., (Estate)
Date: 06/30/20
49 Vladish Ave.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Joseph D. Mew
Seller: Joseph F. Sulda
Date: 07/01/20
NEW SALEM
410 Daniel Shays Hwy.
New Salem, MA 01355
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Quabbin Stop LLC
Seller: NSGS RT
Date: 06/29/20
199 North Main St.
New Salem, MA 01355
Amount: $226,500
Buyer: Jackson B. Gale
Seller: Jamie P. Gleason
Date: 07/10/20
17 Whitaker Road
New Salem, MA 01355
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Brenden Kuntz
Seller: No Pl Like Home Pro LLC
Date: 07/01/20
NORTHFIELD
74 Pierson Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Nicholas Peduzzi
Seller: Nelson INT
Date: 06/30/20
9 Riverview Dr.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Chelsea R. Depault
Seller: Robert L. Haughey
Date: 07/08/20
ORANGE
75 East Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Cynthia A. Butler
Seller: US Bank
Date: 07/10/20
549 East Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Arthur McDonald
Seller: Currier Road Holdings LLC
Date: 07/06/20
20 Eddy St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $144,200
Buyer: Bernard L. Raymer
Seller: Tracy L. Gaida
Date: 07/01/20
105 Gidney Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $276,400
Buyer: Alicia Santana
Seller: Ingrid Willard
Date: 07/08/20
326 Holtshire Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Kimberly Scot
Seller: Bertie J. Barrows
Date: 07/02/20
North Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Nicole M. Lyman
Seller: Mark E. Lyman
Date: 07/08/20
31 Prescott Lane
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Steven Godinez
Seller: Tanyah Frost
Date: 07/06/20
153 West River St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $248,500
Buyer: Courtney Mitchell
Seller: Thomas Strunjo
Date: 07/03/20
84 Walnut Hill Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: John L. Alden
Seller: Jacob P. Poirier
Date: 06/29/20
SHELBURNE
10 Deerfield Ave.
Shelburne, MA 01370
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Residences Mill Falls LLC
Seller: Legacy Project LLC
Date: 06/30/20
107 Main St.
Shelburne, MA 01370
Amount: $212,500
Buyer: Dorothy S. Corman TR
Seller: KLW Grandison INT
Date: 06/30/20
SHUTESBURY
9 Haskins Way
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Kevin G. Rudden
Seller: Mary D. Brooks
Date: 07/08/20
452 West Pelham Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $308,000
Buyer: Nathan S. Murphy
Seller: Corinne S. Andrews
Date: 07/01/20
SUNDERLAND
54 North Plain Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $580,000
Buyer: Briana H. Banas
Seller: Missy V. Ehrgood RET
Date: 06/30/20
WARWICK
145 Chase Hill Road
Warwick, MA 01378
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: David Wells
Seller: Jones, Emily M., (Estate)
Date: 07/08/20
WHATELY
5 Eastwood Lane
Whately, MA 01373
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: Douglas E. Coates
Seller: Jawk Inc.
Date: 07/02/20
3 Grey Oak Lane
Whately, MA 01373
Amount: $489,000
Buyer: Grant Ritter
Seller: Hamelin Framing Inc.
Date: 06/30/20
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
390 Barry St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $303,000
Buyer: Shelly F. Smith
Seller: Daniel M. Beaudry
Date: 07/10/20
10 Birch Hill Road
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $339,000
Buyer: Pawel J. Muskus
Seller: Kamran K. Sherwani
Date: 06/30/20
24 Christopher Lane
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $379,000
Buyer: John R. Lapierre
Seller: Frank D. Grabinski
Date: 07/01/20
220 Clover Hill Dr.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $449,000
Buyer: Daniel M. Beaudry
Seller: Kevin P. Malloy
Date: 07/10/20
20 Edward St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: A. A Merrill-Fierro
Seller: Shaun M. Jennings
Date: 07/10/20
116 Edward St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $259,000
Buyer: Aaron F. Starke
Seller: Brian W. Elliott
Date: 06/29/20
25 Fernwood Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Jonathon Mach
Seller: Sheehan, Thomas G., (Estate)
Date: 07/02/20
32 Giffin Place
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Daniel B. Bobecki
Seller: Alan D. Bobecki
Date: 07/02/20
64 Greenacre Lane
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Jeffrey A. Blews
Seller: Craig A. Fiermonte
Date: 06/30/20
154 Lancaster Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $312,000
Buyer: Jagruti V. Patel
Seller: Dinesh B. Patel
Date: 07/01/20
40 Lango Lane
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Steven F. Bradway
Seller: Svetlana Strela
Date: 07/10/20
141 Lealand Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $232,900
Buyer: Michael S. Perrot
Seller: Turgeon, Donald A., (Estate)
Date: 07/01/20
691 Mill St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $197,000
Buyer: Samantha Anderson
Seller: Steven D. Olihan
Date: 07/01/20
887 North St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Keeley J. Conte
Seller: Bryant, John L., (Estate)
Date: 07/08/20
27 Pleasant Dr.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Kirk J. Castonguay
Seller: Smus, Lois, (Estate)
Date: 06/30/20
52 Zacks Way
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: William I. Kukharchuk
Seller: Ellen Davilli
Date: 07/02/20
BLANDFORD
49 North Blandford Road
Blandford, MA 01008
Amount: $424,900
Buyer: Walter Selkirk
Seller: Andrew R. Cekovsky
Date: 06/30/20
142 North Blandford Road
Blandford, MA 01008
Amount: $399,900
Buyer: Cindi M. Muszynski
Seller: William G. Messier
Date: 07/10/20
7 Shepard Road
Blandford, MA 01008
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Daniel A. Kidder
Seller: Melvin Hess
Date: 07/06/20
BRIMFIELD
19 2nd St.
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $229,400
Buyer: Laura A. Hudock
Seller: Michael P. Gonynor
Date: 07/10/20
251 Brookfield Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $121,900
Buyer: Kathleen Gass
Seller: US Bank
Date: 07/02/20
122 Haynes Hill Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $287,000
Buyer: Daniel D. Cournoyer
Seller: Sandra J. Giusto
Date: 07/01/20
CHICOPEE
37 Albert St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Christopher Warwick
Seller: Danielle A. Langevin
Date: 06/29/20
19 Ash St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Source 9 Dev LLC
Seller: James W. Rokosz
Date: 07/09/20
20 Ash St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Source 9 Dev LLC
Seller: James W. Rokosz
Date: 07/09/20
23 Celestine St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Robert Holmes
Seller: MHFA
Date: 06/30/20
153 Center St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Source 9 Dev LLC
Seller: James W. Rokosz
Date: 07/09/20
25 Circle Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $228,000
Buyer: Heather M. Fortin
Seller: Nicholas R. Gumlaw
Date: 06/30/20
19 Clinton St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $123,000
Buyer: Stoney RT
Seller: Nestor Lagares
Date: 07/01/20
18 Curtis St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Ruth N. Adams
Seller: Michael C. Beck
Date: 06/30/20
40 David St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $346,000
Buyer: Eloy Figueroa
Seller: DDL Properties LLC
Date: 07/02/20
214 Dayton St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $264,000
Buyer: Anthony W. Dominguez
Seller: Dennis J. Murphy
Date: 07/01/20
89 Deane St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Kyle S. Sawicki
Seller: Jessica M. Czernich
Date: 07/02/20
15 Dejordy Lane
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: David Walsh
Seller: Gregory Danis
Date: 07/01/20
62 Dillon St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Diane S. Matos
Seller: Jonathan A. Anderson
Date: 06/29/20
67 Guerin St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $327,000
Buyer: Deshawn A. Brown
Seller: Dorel Kodreanu
Date: 07/02/20
26 Holland St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Kathyrn C. Moylan
Seller: Blanco Realty LLC
Date: 07/10/20
27 Laurel St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Julee Henry
Seller: Deshawn A. Brown
Date: 07/02/20
19 Mary St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $412,000
Buyer: TM Properties Inc.
Seller: JPNTT Real Estate LLC
Date: 07/10/20
12 McKinley Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Carlos Feliciano
Seller: Christine M. Brisbois
Date: 07/01/20
433 Prospect St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $239,000
Buyer: Michael J. Millard
Seller: Cristobal Malave
Date: 07/10/20
47 Putting Lane
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Jocelyn Forcier
Seller: Thomas J. Lehoullier
Date: 07/06/20
25 Quartus St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Steven R. Williams
Seller: Oleksandr Boyko
Date: 07/09/20
18 Roberts Pond Lane
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Flipping Springfield Investment Group
Seller: Ruby Realty LLC
Date: 07/03/20
34 Sandra Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Patrick L. O’Connor
Seller: Marie T. O’Connor
Date: 07/01/20
16 Sanford St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Wanda I. Santos-Pollock
Seller: Liena Mor
Date: 07/01/20
25 Searles St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $194,000
Buyer: Donna L. Blanchard
Seller: Marilyn L. Loudon
Date: 07/02/20
32 Victoria Park
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Christopher J. Davitt
Seller: Nadine Kosiba
Date: 06/30/20
49 Willwood St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Roger Constant
Seller: Przybyl, Anna, (Estate)
Date: 07/09/20
EAST LONGMEADOW
6 Athens St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01108
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Brian Bartholomew
Seller: Peter B. Morton
Date: 06/30/20
Bella Vista Dr. #23
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $585,864
Buyer: Thomas J. Gernux
Seller: AC Homebuilding LLC
Date: 07/02/20
95 Bent Tree Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Paul A. Nardi
Seller: Clifford M. Noreen
Date: 07/01/20
12 Cooley Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $208,571
Buyer: US Bank
Seller: Patricia L. Prunty
Date: 07/10/20
62 Euclid Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $207,500
Buyer: Meredith L. Ryan
Seller: Ryan M. Barton
Date: 07/09/20
175 Dwight Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Katherine H. Kimball
Seller: Stephanie M. Lussier
Date: 07/01/20
29 East Circle Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Rhyan T. Belisle
Seller: Michael C. Meck
Date: 07/03/20
46 Fields Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $622,800
Buyer: Annette E. McCary
Seller: D. R. Chestnut LLC
Date: 07/07/20
35 Mayflower Lane
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $412,000
Buyer: Robert Shoen
Seller: Shannon Levesque
Date: 07/01/20
620 Parker St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Robert F. Spellman
Seller: 620 Parker Street LLC
Date: 07/02/20
635 Parker St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Sarah Gomes
Seller: Joniec, John M., (Estate)
Date: 07/06/20
270 Prospect St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $419,000
Buyer: Archana Krishnan
Seller: Andrew Vital
Date: 06/30/20
15 Rogers Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Lauren McBride
Seller: Robert M. Shoen
Date: 06/30/20
3 Vineland Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $147,000
Buyer: Joseph M. Santaniello
Seller: JP Morgan Chase Bank
Date: 06/30/20
15 Virginia Lane
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $259,000
Buyer: Brennan Moriarty
Seller: Helen L. VanTassel
Date: 07/09/20
23 Wood Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $239,900
Buyer: Alexander Gendron
Seller: Anna C. Judd
Date: 07/10/20
GRANVILLE
512 Main Road
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $299,900
Buyer: Lang J. Maron
Seller: Arthur F. Smith
Date: 07/06/20
HAMPDEN
47 Chapin Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $237,500
Buyer: Thomas Edgerton
Seller: Jennifer Beylard
Date: 07/07/20
HOLLAND
78 Alexander Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $199,000
Buyer: Karen A. Dolan
Seller: Ralph H. Verrier
Date: 07/10/20
184 Mashapaug Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $306,000
Buyer: Nestor Lagares
Seller: Scott M. Jacobs
Date: 07/01/20
332 Mashapaug Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Brandon L. Goodwin
Seller: Gary A. Galett
Date: 07/02/20
38 Stony Hill Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Tahra I. Alaoui
Seller: James G. Delisa
Date: 06/30/20
90 Vinton Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Angela L. Valentin
Seller: Paul H. Foster
Date: 06/30/20
HOLYOKE
154 Apremont Hwy.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Natalie Andrew
Seller: Leokadia Plotnikiewicz
Date: 07/01/20
1 Bowers St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Jose M. Buscan-Dutan
Seller: Jadwiga Dronski
Date: 07/02/20
8 Columbia St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $187,000
Buyer: Camille Lopez
Seller: Michelle M. Rodriguez
Date: 07/09/20
807 High St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Albert E. Paone
Seller: Louis J. Luchini
Date: 07/01/20
51 Hillview Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $359,900
Buyer: Jacob A. Morrill
Seller: David B. Grey
Date: 07/10/20
131 Norwood Terrace
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Joel Coburn
Seller: Devin M. Sheehan
Date: 07/10/20
203 Ontario Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $339,900
Buyer: Devin M. Sheehan
Seller: William S. Guard
Date: 07/10/20
51 Park Slope
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $218,000
Buyer: Henry P. Sundell
Seller: B&B Real Estate LLC
Date: 07/03/20
17-19 Parker St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Mario Tedeschi
Seller: Lucille A. Roule
Date: 06/30/20
253-255 Sargeant St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Iris Rosario
Seller: George A. Kaye
Date: 07/02/20
596 South St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Arcoleo Realty LLC
Seller: Peoples Bank
Date: 07/07/20
5 Vernon St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Desiree Burgos
Seller: Carlos H. Claudio
Date: 07/07/20
128 Westfield Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $141,000
Buyer: Jahjan LLC
Seller: Wilmington Savings
Date: 07/07/20
464 Westfield Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $214,900
Buyer: Anyssa D. Pion
Seller: Patricia A. Smith
Date: 06/30/20
25 Woods Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Nicole M. Gebo
Seller: David J. Creran
Date: 07/10/20
LONGMEADOW
245 Blueberry Hill Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: David W. Harte
Seller: Pedro Caceres
Date: 07/01/20
14 Brooks Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: Kevin Huang
Seller: Patrick P. Dippel
Date: 06/29/20
50 Ferncroft St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Renatto M. Segura
Seller: Gerard J. Salvas
Date: 07/02/20
739 Frank Smith Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $493,750
Buyer: Alexander M. Smith
Seller: William T. McCarry
Date: 07/02/20
37 Homestead Blvd.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Tyler Kelleher
Seller: Gerald J. Scanlon
Date: 07/01/20
170 Hopkins Place
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Kathleen Milani
Seller: Daniel R. Godbout
Date: 06/29/20
97 Lynnwood Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Nathaniel R. Pang
Seller: Pranay R. Kanake
Date: 07/08/20
181 Magnolia Circle
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: William J. Plaut
Seller: Aimee L. Leonard
Date: 07/01/20
175 Meadowlark Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Etabav RT
Seller: Gail H. Doolan
Date: 06/30/20
125 Northfield Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $861,000
Buyer: Matthew R. Deluzio
Seller: Mark J. Stone
Date: 07/01/20
148 South Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $324,999
Buyer: Jonathan J. Jasak
Seller: John W. Smith
Date: 07/01/20
71 Tedford Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Joan M. Treiber
Seller: Paul C. Brennan
Date: 06/30/20
48 Willow Brook Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Jodie Foster
Seller: Meadows RE LLC
Date: 06/29/20
LUDLOW
Autumn Ridge Road #46
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $134,900
Buyer: Brian J. Allen
Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC
Date: 07/02/20
150 Church St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $292,000
Buyer: Shaunelle E. Mbusi
Seller: Mark A. Visconti
Date: 07/07/20
27 Duke St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Sabrina J. Almodovar
Seller: Tamara A. Soares
Date: 07/09/20
132 James St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $262,000
Buyer: Christina R. Ridolfi
Seller: Sergio A. Dias
Date: 07/02/20
70 Kirkland Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Raymond L. Brousseau
Seller: Amanda Provost
Date: 06/30/20
6 Leland Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Annette Deleo
Seller: Janusz Szlosek
Date: 06/30/20
108 Letendre Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Robert R. Letendre
Seller: Lynn A. Taylor
Date: 07/10/20
89 Paulding Road
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $284,900
Buyer: Rachael Jurgensen
Seller: Andrew J. Woods
Date: 07/10/20
20 Park Terrace
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Emily Burdick
Seller: Matthew Iwasinski
Date: 06/30/20
161 Pine St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Heather Horne
Seller: Rachael R. Jurgensen
Date: 07/10/20
302 Ventura St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $378,900
Buyer: Amanda E. Provost
Seller: Stephen G. Witkowsky
Date: 06/30/20
304 Ventura St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Daniel A. Morais
Seller: David E. Walsh
Date: 06/30/20
MONSON
19 Flynt Ave.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Christopher B. Loud
Seller: Cascade Funding 2017-1
Date: 07/10/20
276 Stafford Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $299,000
Buyer: Ashley Felix
Seller: Amrap LLC
Date: 07/03/20
PALMER
2287 Baptist Hill Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $226,000
Buyer: Zachary Couture
Seller: Ronald A. Altieri
Date: 07/09/20
32 Beech St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Richard Callahan
Seller: Dennis P. Cote
Date: 07/07/20
125 Boston Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Angela M. Anderson
Seller: Carolyn J. Caradonna
Date: 07/10/20
215 Burlingame Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $136,000
Buyer: Xing G. Wang
Seller: Keith E. Leaning
Date: 07/09/20
4010-4012 Center St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $239,900
Buyer: Christina Diaz
Seller: JNB Property Investments Inc.
Date: 07/01/20
4018 Hill St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Omar Torres
Seller: Janosik Realty LLC
Date: 07/10/20
123 Laurel Road
Palmer, MA 01095
Amount: $725,000
Buyer: Roger A. Parker
Seller: Jocelyne Bolduc
Date: 07/01/20
1672 North Main St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: David C. Bull
Seller: Matthew J. Reynolds
Date: 07/10/20
SOUTHWICK
74 Berkshire Ave.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $130,500
Buyer: Brandon M. Tessier
Seller: Darlene E. Bush
Date: 07/09/20
186 Berkshire Ave.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $635,000
Buyer: Michael T. Goralski
Seller: Patricia A. Gendron
Date: 07/02/20
418 College Hwy.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Adelord J. Cheverier
Seller: Wilmington Savings
Date: 06/29/20
28 Lauren Lane
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $675,000
Buyer: Paula Brooks
Seller: Kathryn A. Green
Date: 07/10/20
143 North Lake Ave.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Michael R. Cormier
Seller: Steve Wenninger
Date: 07/06/20
15 North Pond Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $515,000
Buyer: Daniel R. Hess
Seller: Evergreen Way Realty LLC
Date: 07/01/20
12 Point Grove Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $224,000
Buyer: Kyle P. Boyd
Seller: Laura Marcotte
Date: 07/03/20
2 Sterrett Dr.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $474,900
Buyer: Robert H. Deburro
Seller: Jeffrey D. Woodman
Date: 07/07/20
7 Veteran St.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Thomas Bozek
Seller: Trista Rice
Date: 06/30/20
SPRINGFIELD
27 Aberdeen Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Hector Luis-Sifonte
Seller: Martin Zigwati
Date: 06/30/20
156 Ambrose St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $179,000
Buyer: Irene Costello
Seller: Campagnari Construction LLC
Date: 06/30/20
162 Ambrose St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $262,900
Buyer: Jonathan S. McDonough
Seller: Campagnari Construction LLC
Date: 06/29/20
243 Ambrose St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $217,500
Buyer: Emanue Rodriguez-Collazo
Seller: Kenneth L. Owens
Date: 06/29/20
159 Barrington Dr.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Martin Zigwati
Seller: Bretta Construction LLC
Date: 07/06/20
86 Belvidere St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Sonarik M. Ruiz
Seller: Joseph S. Malmborg
Date: 07/01/20
49 Benz St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $166,700
Buyer: Ricardo Albano
Seller: Alan E. Okun
Date: 07/01/20
24 Berbay Circle
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Kenneth L. Owens
Seller: Matthew J. Slowik
Date: 06/29/20
13 Biella St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: BP LLC
Seller: Bessone, Martha A., (Estate)
Date: 07/03/20
16 Birch Glen Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $221,000
Buyer: Jeffrey T. Copland
Seller: John P. McDonough
Date: 07/10/20
13 Bissell St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Crystal Rivera
Seller: Madeline Lasanta
Date: 07/09/20
152 Bowles St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Johanny Serrano
Seller: Yvonne Haughton
Date: 06/30/20
26 Byron St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Picarden LLC
Seller: Rosamay C. Lewis
Date: 06/30/20
140 Canterbury Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Ellen T. Johnson
Seller: Kevin A. Janisieski
Date: 07/10/20
52 Canterbury Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $238,000
Buyer: Junli Yang
Seller: Patriot Living LLC
Date: 07/09/20
79 Castle St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Netra Pradhan
Seller: Bretta Construction LLC
Date: 07/07/20
102-104 Cherrelyn St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Hoa Legacy TR
Seller: Edward A. Roy
Date: 06/30/20
33 Churchill St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $214,900
Buyer: Elaine Hebert-Dancik
Seller: Peter A. Slowinski
Date: 07/08/20
239 Cooper St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $188,500
Buyer: Mark T. Bienia
Seller: Tricia L. Gelinas
Date: 07/10/20
225 Corona St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Tiffany Groover
Seller: Michael Pope
Date: 07/08/20
15 Cortland St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $164,500
Buyer: Lilly K. Rivera
Seller: ARO Realty Inc.
Date: 06/29/20
130 Darling St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $166,000
Buyer: Kyle Gatling
Seller: Thomas K. Reen
Date: 07/09/20
5 Donbray Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $224,400
Buyer: Travis L. Tart
Seller: Torrey M. Santini
Date: 06/30/20
58 Dutchess St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Gardner E. Belton
Seller: Sharon L. Gagnon
Date: 07/01/20
246 Dwight Road
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: William P. Tallarita
Seller: SA Capital Group LLC
Date: 07/01/20
28 East Allen Ridge Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Harriett Webb
Seller: Freddie Ladson
Date: 07/01/20
257-259 East St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Neysa Guzman
Seller: Eliel Rodriguez
Date: 07/03/20
24 Elizabeth St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $227,000
Buyer: Ricardo Sanchez-Flores
Seller: CIG 4 LLC
Date: 07/01/20
80 Euclid Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Nikko J. Gutierrez
Seller: Dnepro Properties LLC
Date: 07/01/20
151 Gardens Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $189,000
Buyer: Christopher Bones
Seller: Melro Associates Inc.
Date: 06/29/20
126 Granger St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $118,000
Buyer: Sean M. Harrington
Seller: Sarah Cox
Date: 07/10/20
220 Gresham St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Jacob D. Goudreau
Seller: Bretta Construction LLC
Date: 07/10/20
55 Harkness Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $196,000
Buyer: Alexandra Santiago
Seller: Kristin Mazzaferro
Date: 06/30/20
405 Hermitage Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Omar Rosario
Seller: Dreana M. Coppolo
Date: 07/07/20
78 Homestead Ave.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $138,000
Buyer: Christian Wiernasz
Seller: Bruce, Helen, (Estate)
Date: 07/02/20
183 Jewett St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Natasha Cintron
Seller: US Bank
Date: 07/02/20
89 Kimberly Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Desmon J. Grant
Seller: Wanda Lebron
Date: 06/29/20
25 Kirk Dr.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: 25 Kirk Drive Partnership
Seller: Carol H. Fuller
Date: 07/07/20
115 Laconia St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Michael Albano
Seller: TL Bretta Realty LLC
Date: 06/30/20
55-57 Lawe St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $306,000
Buyer: Julio S. Rivera-Batista
Seller: TL Bretta Realty LLC
Date: 07/02/20
27-29 Longview St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Alycar Investments LLC
Seller: Edens Duphresne
Date: 07/03/20
28 Lorimer St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $152,000
Buyer: Armando J. Rodriguez
Seller: Jennifer A. Whitney
Date: 07/10/20
54 Lucerne Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $135,900
Buyer: Ashley M. Gadson
Seller: Samantha Richards
Date: 06/30/20
1155 Main St.
Springfield, MA 01103
Amount: $1,500,000
Buyer: Freedom Credit Union
Seller: Clock Tower LLC
Date: 07/10/20
223 Mary Coburn Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $146,000
Buyer: Amelia Ortega
Seller: Barbara Gowan
Date: 07/02/20
62 Melba St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Dawn Waskiewicz
Seller: Denali Properties LLC
Date: 07/03/20
111 Methuen St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Imani J. Gladden
Seller: Roger Parker
Date: 06/30/20
128 Mill St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $308,000
Buyer: 128 Mill St RT
Seller: Mill Mansion Assocs. LLC
Date: 07/10/20
50 Naismith St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Michelle M. Rodriguez
Seller: Francisco Martinez
Date: 07/09/20
60 Parkside St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Eliezer Rodriguez
Seller: Revitalized Renovations
Date: 07/09/20
43 Pasco Road
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $153,000
Buyer: Stacey Smith
Seller: Lachenauer LLC
Date: 07/01/20
184 Patricia Circle
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Alexis Maldonado
Seller: Lori A. Benoit
Date: 07/10/20
14-16 Pequot St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Frances M. Garcia
Seller: Home Equity Associates Realty
Date: 07/03/20
38 Pine Acre Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Bradford E. Smith
Seller: Nicholas Capaccio
Date: 07/02/20
37 Pineywoods Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: John B. Cook
Seller: Monica Goldman
Date: 07/08/20
160 Plumtree Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Thomas Normoyle
Seller: Kevin J. Hoar
Date: 07/02/20
31 Ravenwood St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Yordy L. Santos
Seller: Carlos Aguasvivas
Date: 07/07/20
182 Rosewell St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Sonia A. Perry
Seller: Borgy LLC
Date: 07/02/20
165 Seymour Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Javier A. Rivera
Seller: SA Capital Group LLC
Date: 07/09/20
183 Seymour Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Haleigh E. Sullivan
Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.
Date: 07/09/20
120-122 Slater Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $196,000
Buyer: Michael Manley
Seller: Makensy Nicolas
Date: 07/02/20
32-34 Smith St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $167,900
Buyer: Anibal Aviles
Seller: Rita M. Panasian
Date: 07/06/20
113-117 State St.
Springfield, MA 01103
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: Freedom Credit Union
Seller: Mason Building LLC
Date: 07/10/20
53 Stebbins St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $134,900
Buyer: Humboldt Realty LLC
Seller: Ruby Realty LLC
Date: 07/03/20
330 Sumner Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Jose M. Aviles-Mateo
Seller: TM Properties Inc.
Date: 07/07/20
94 Surrey Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $179,900
Buyer: Cody Minahan
Seller: Justin Ferreira
Date: 06/29/20
100 Thornfell St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Manuel Melendez
Seller: Lisa L. Rizzo
Date: 06/29/20
46 Tinkham Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $214,900
Buyer: Thomas J. Ford
Seller: Douglas A. Leblanc
Date: 07/08/20
307 Union St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $203,000
Buyer: Eduardo Vargas
Seller: Steve J. Crenshaw
Date: 07/02/20
33-35 Van Ness St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $126,000
Buyer: Ruben Gonzalez
Seller: Maria E. Lozada
Date: 06/30/20
24 Welcome Place
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $158,000
Buyer: Kelord Z. Kynard
Seller: JJJ 17 LLC
Date: 07/01/20
99 White St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $206,500
Buyer: Hindio S. Ali
Seller: Joseph Rosinski
Date: 07/01/20
59 Wilmont St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $162,555
Buyer: Timber Mills LLC
Seller: NRZ REO 6B LLC
Date: 07/02/20
37-39 Virginia St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $198,000
Buyer: Ismael Bernabel
Seller: Dashira S. Torres
Date: 07/08/20
383-385 Water St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Boston Federal Investment Holding Corp.
Seller: Tok Chang
Date: 07/09/20
82 Welland Road
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $237,000
Buyer: Tyler Ciecko
Seller: Elizabeth A. Simpson
Date: 07/09/20
36 Weymouth St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $182,000
Buyer: Mary L. Disantis
Seller: Moran, Lois A., (Estate)
Date: 07/10/20
315 Winton St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Elizabeth A. Duffy
Seller: Cantalini, Margaret A., (Estate)
Date: 07/10/20
130 Woodcrest Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Alex A. Quintero-Holguin
Seller: Joshua J. Mastey
Date: 07/01/20
31 Worcester Ave.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Round 2 LLC
Seller: Jose A. Rivera
Date: 06/29/20
1063 Worthington St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Medina A. Ali
Seller: R. Leroy Moser
Date: 07/01/20
86 Wrenwood St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $224,000
Buyer: Susan E. Grady
Seller: David A. Valliere
Date: 06/29/20
WEST SPRINGFIELD
177-179 Ashley St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $283,500
Buyer: Richard Peterson
Seller: Joyce E. Babbin
Date: 07/08/20
164 Belmont Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $228,000
Buyer: Natali Flores
Seller: David L. Ferioli
Date: 07/10/20
135 Birnie Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Khushal Gogri
Seller: Brian Kolodziej
Date: 07/10/20
174 Chestnut St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Yelena G. Bidwell
Seller: Humboldt Realty LLC
Date: 06/29/20
24 Cooper St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $243,000
Buyer: Jeannette C. Landrie
Seller: Jake E. Robertson
Date: 07/10/20
878 Dewey St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Todd Bajor
Seller: Christopher J. Carlisle
Date: 07/10/20
881 Dewey St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Ahmed Qays-Aljarrah
Seller: Stephen M. Ramirez-Miller
Date: 07/07/20
620 Elm St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Kaela F. Saltmarsh
Seller: Michael J. Keane
Date: 06/29/20
21 Lyman St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $194,900
Buyer: JBD Empire LLC
Seller: Ruby Realty LLC
Date: 07/01/20
28 Nelson St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $214,000
Buyer: Mary Johnston
Seller: Steven J. Coffey
Date: 07/01/20
563 Piper Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $233,900
Buyer: Melissa Garcia
Seller: Laurie L. Littman
Date: 07/01/20
647 Piper Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Lisette Antonmarchi
Seller: Steven T. Betti
Date: 07/10/20
770 Prospect Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Jessica L. Robertson
Seller: Michael A. Vazquez
Date: 06/30/20
38 Upper Beverly Hills
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $282,500
Buyer: Trevor Cupp
Seller: David E. Merck
Date: 07/08/20
174 Wolcott Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $214,000
Buyer: Ashley O. Miehm
Seller: Edward C. Sullivan
Date: 06/30/20
WESTFIELD
27 Angelica Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $437,000
Buyer: Joseph A. Marden
Seller: Emily Walsh
Date: 06/30/20
89 Belleview Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $312,000
Buyer: William Messier
Seller: Paul K. Browne
Date: 07/10/20
15 Blue Sky Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $402,500
Buyer: Jeffrey Angers
Seller: Lawrence St.John
Date: 06/29/20
5 Castle Hill Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Shawn J. Kingsley
Seller: Terry J. Bennett
Date: 06/30/20
112 City View Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Tok Chang
Seller: USA HUD
Date: 07/10/20
11 Clark St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $124,700
Buyer: Kenneth B. Beagle
Seller: USA HUD
Date: 07/08/20
69 Deer Path Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Brian Dietter
Seller: Freedom Mortgage Corp.
Date: 07/03/20
6 Elise St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $5,500,000
Buyer: RE Invest 1 LLC
Seller: McNairn Realty Inc.
Date: 07/02/20
8 Elise St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $5,500,000
Buyer: RE Invest 1 LLC
Seller: McNairn Realty Inc.
Date: 07/02/20
9 Frederick St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $197,500
Buyer: Kyle V. Lannon
Seller: Janice L. Lemon
Date: 07/01/20
1779 Granville Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Kimberly Kowalski
Seller: Thomas Kowalski
Date: 06/29/20
123 Hampton Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Barbara F. Hyams
Seller: Joseph N. Zurheide
Date: 07/09/20
723 Holyoke Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $181,000
Buyer: Matthew R. Bergstorm
Seller: First Horizon Bank
Date: 07/01/20
10 Knox Circle
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $556,000
Buyer: Andrew R. Cekovsky
Seller: Ricardo A. Mujica
Date: 06/30/20
394 Northwest Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: William F. Barry
Seller: Edgar L. Williams
Date: 07/02/20
156 Old Cabot Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Aleksander Glib
Seller: Giberson Construction Inc.
Date: 06/29/20
168 Prospect St., Ext.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Gail Foley
Seller: Shannon L. Oleksak
Date: 07/08/20
26 Saint Paul St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $233,000
Buyer: Andrew C. Delusa
Seller: Timofey P. Banar
Date: 06/30/20
26 Skipper Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Y&S Properties LLC
Seller: Jean M. Jasmin
Date: 07/03/20
78 South Maple St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $216,500
Buyer: Megan C. Sara
Seller: Charles E. McDaniel
Date: 07/10/20
56 Susan Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $272,000
Buyer: Damion A. Dallas
Seller: Lavelle, Michael J., (Estate)
Date: 07/08/20
39 Taylor Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $203,000
Buyer: Aric Cragen
Seller: Carla A. Bara
Date: 06/30/20
WILBRAHAM
164 Bartlett Ave.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Y. R. Hernandez-Gonzalez
Seller: Janice Morris
Date: 06/30/20
143 Crane Hill Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Marc W. Copolla
Seller: Christine Caster
Date: 07/07/20
18 Glenn Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $383,100
Buyer: Garrett A. Fortin
Seller: John M. Murphy
Date: 07/02/20
36 Grove St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $144,000
Buyer: Walter M. Presz
Seller: Walter M. Presz
Date: 07/01/20
4 Maplewood Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $283,000
Buyer: Nathavy Phok
Seller: Sharon Cordi
Date: 07/07/20
22 Pine Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Courtney Skutnik
Seller: Charles A. Hill
Date: 07/01/20
8 Sherwin Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $479,900
Buyer: Mark Visconti
Seller: Anthony M. Caratozzolo
Date: 07/07/20
1179 Tinkham Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Dnepro Properties LLC
Seller: John W. Verani
Date: 07/10/20
11 Wellfleet Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Julianna E. Eagles-Fox
Seller: Debra A. Lheureux
Date: 07/09/20
3236 Wilbraham Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: John P. McDonough
Seller: Hazel Zebian
Date: 07/10/20
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
21 Hazel Ave.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Jason T. Hebb
Seller: Samuel Hebb
Date: 06/29/20
20 Jeffrey Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Jonathan G. Dameron
Seller: Jill Sherman
Date: 07/10/20
Kingman Road #19
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Jeremy Ober
Seller: Phil Potts Idaho LLC
Date: 07/01/20
65 Logtown Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Mariana Z. Ivanova
Seller: Korei H. Klein
Date: 07/01/20
30 Palley Village Place
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $541,000
Buyer: Jonathan Anderson
Seller: Stanton L. Eads
Date: 07/01/20
32 Trillium Way
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $487,800
Buyer: Cole D. Fitzpatrick
Seller: William H. Highter
Date: 07/10/20
165 West St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $347,700
Buyer: Asher Pandjiris
Seller: Warren J. Goldstein
Date: 07/08/20
BELCHERTOWN
377 Bardwell St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $369,000
Buyer: Sara E. Utzschneider
Seller: Jeffrey A. Sansoucy
Date: 06/29/20
7 Eastview Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $244,000
Buyer: Joshua Reynolds
Seller: UMassFive College FCU
Date: 07/01/20
68 Magnolia Lane
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: Patrick S. Pica
Seller: JND & Son Construction Inc.
Date: 06/30/20
36 Maplecrest Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Ryan J. Nugent
Seller: Janice E. Boudreau
Date: 07/02/20
591 North Liberty St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Randy Hawk
Seller: Elizabeth A. Pobieglo
Date: 06/30/20
37 Poole Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: FSG Realty LLC
Seller: Andrea R. Zax
Date: 07/08/20
147 Sargent St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Jesse A. Ritter
Seller: Kathy L. Ritter
Date: 06/30/20
1 Terry Lane
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Alexander D. Mackenzie
Seller: Jennifer L. Dupuis-Krause
Date: 06/30/20
143 Wilson Road
Belchertown, MA 01056
Amount: $421,000
Buyer: James R. Graham
Seller: Benjamin A. Surner
Date: 06/29/20
EASTHAMPTON
5 Donais St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $277,000
Buyer: Lemeland RET
Seller: Milczarek, Leonard J., (Estate)
Date: 07/09/20
268 East St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Thomas A. Miranda
Seller: R. Gene Duda
Date: 07/01/20
1-3 Harrison Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $284,000
Buyer: Craig N. Beaudry
Seller: Stanislawa Wilk
Date: 07/10/20
16 Holyoke St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Robert E. Dragon
Seller: Patrick McMahon
Date: 06/30/20
124 Park St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $314,500
Buyer: Pamela J. Niver
Seller: Mary A. Holmes
Date: 07/08/20
167 Park St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Elizabeth B. Lewis
Seller: Ellen M. Lacroix
Date: 06/30/20
GOSHEN
244 Berkshire Trail West
Goshen, MA 01032
Amount: $242,500
Buyer: Vuk Whallon
Seller: Floyd S. Merritt
Date: 07/02/20
51 Hammond Circle
Goshen, MA 01096
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Francis X. Schroeder
Seller: Edmund J. Cassidy
Date: 07/02/20
208 South Chesterfield Road
Goshen, MA 01096
Amount: $290,500
Buyer: Samuel Ostroff
Seller: Maureen A. Rooney
Date: 06/30/20
Shaw Road
Goshen, MA 01032
Amount: $242,500
Buyer: Vuk Whallon
Seller: Floyd S. Merritt
Date: 07/02/20
GRANBY
531 Amherst Road
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: James E. Kicza
Seller: Patrick J. Davis
Date: 07/10/20
40 Kendall St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $369,900
Buyer: Margaret E. Testa
Seller: Nancy A. Hoffenberg
Date: 06/29/20
112 South St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Joseph Perez
Seller: Laverdiere, Pauline A., (Estate)
Date: 07/07/20
HADLEY
8 Hadley Place
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: Justin M. Pelland
Seller: Thomas P. Pitta
Date: 06/29/20
130 Middle St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $149,900
Buyer: James M. Rodrigue
Seller: Valley Building Co. Inc.
Date: 06/30/20
215 Russell St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Stewart Aragon
Seller: Joyce C. Fill
Date: 06/30/20
HATFIELD
18 Bridge St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Patrick Harper
Seller: Jason Laprade
Date: 06/30/20
138 North Hatfield Road
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Eric A. Bodzinski
Seller: Robert & Frieda Omasta TR
Date: 07/02/20
13 Plantation Road
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $247,000
Buyer: Kenneth D. Neyhart
Seller: Macarthur LLC
Date: 06/30/20
HUNTINGTON
39 Searle Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $248,500
Buyer: Bridget E. Hartnett
Seller: Joel M. Estes
Date: 07/02/20
NORTHAMPTON
292 Acrebrook Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Richard E. Rowe
Seller: Norman R. Soule
Date: 07/08/20
333 Acrebrook Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $429,900
Buyer: Julie A. Nergararian
Seller: MJ Homes LLC
Date: 06/30/20
765 Bridge Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Laura J. Dintino
Seller: Francis X. Donohue
Date: 07/01/20
11 Carpenter Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Shumway Properties LLC
Seller: Straub, Bernard, (Estate)
Date: 07/08/20
50 Conz St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $745,000
Buyer: Cheesemaking LLC
Seller: World War 2 Veterans Association
Date: 07/10/20
9 Corticelli St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Jason Ditzian
Seller: Joseph M. Linnell
Date: 07/09/20
21 Dewey Court
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Jeffrey F. Kelly
Seller: Ezra B. Riber
Date: 07/06/20
330 Elm St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $1,095,100
Buyer: 2014 IRT
Seller: Donald J. Sonn
Date: 07/09/20
43 Fern St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Suzanne West
Seller: Barbara L. Chalfonte
Date: 07/09/20
5 Fort St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $246,900
Buyer: Elena A. Azzoni
Seller: John F. Ryan
Date: 07/07/20
272 Hatfield St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Kyaw N. Thu
Seller: Eloise B. Leigh
Date: 07/07/20
104 Moser St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $499,000
Buyer: Regina Towne Bragdon INT
Seller: Jeffrey A. Good
Date: 07/01/20
46 Olive St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: Stephen N. Thomas
Seller: Deborah A. Hordon
Date: 07/01/20
76 Sandy Hill Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $302,000
Buyer: George T. Hagar-McKee
Seller: Loom Properties LLC
Date: 06/29/20
14 South Park Terrace
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $287,250
Buyer: Leanna Oen
Seller: Nancy E. Mathers
Date: 07/01/20
91 Whittier St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Mary K. Frodema
Seller: Dennis M. Courtney
Date: 07/01/20
PELHAM
8 North Valley Road
Pelham, MA 01002
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Alexandra A. Taylor
Seller: Matthew P. Goulet
Date: 07/01/20
191 North Valley Road
Pelham, MA 01002
Amount: $397,500
Buyer: Lauren Ingold-Smith
Seller: Michael C. Hayes
Date: 06/29/20
PLAINFIELD
10 Monument St.
Plainfield, MA 01070
Amount: $171,000
Buyer: Albert Cusson
Seller: Mark D. Renner
Date: 06/30/20
SOUTH HADLEY
164 Amherst Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Matthew Marotta
Seller: Joseph A. Ferro
Date: 06/29/20
Bombardier St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Kathleen A. Duffy-Silcott
Seller: Steven P. Lemanski
Date: 06/30/20
24 Brigham Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: David L. Faytell
Seller: Kelley Labrie
Date: 06/30/20
4 Douglas Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Kathleen A. Duffy-Silcott
Seller: Steven P. Lemanski
Date: 06/30/20
10 East Red Bridge Lane
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $504,900
Buyer: Mark C. Paquette
Seller: Juan A. Marin
Date: 07/01/20
28 Fairlawn St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $312,000
Buyer: Nikolai A. Gutwaks
Seller: Salim Abdoo
Date: 07/10/20
586 Granby Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Shannon Rebeiro
Seller: Kendrick, Beverly A., (Estate)
Date: 06/29/20
10 Grandview St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Janice E. Boudreau
Seller: Rhyan T. Belisle
Date: 07/03/20
14 Hadley St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Tunde Gyorgy
Seller: Walter J. Selkirk
Date: 06/30/20
23 Highland Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Liena Mor
Seller: Steven M. Scagliarini
Date: 07/01/20
75 Lamb St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Aida L. Roman
Seller: Paul W. Foerster
Date: 07/07/20
16 Main St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $147,220
Buyer: Caitlin Shea
Seller: 10 Minute Media LLC
Date: 07/06/20
344 Newton St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $172,500
Buyer: Lindsey M. Lord
Seller: John G. Giroux
Date: 07/02/20
8 Smith St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $179,000
Buyer: Taylor M. Robbins
Seller: Eric Castonguay
Date: 06/29/20
16 West Cornell St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $288,000
Buyer: Carolina C. Mussi
Seller: Eden M. Clark
Date: 07/07/20
1 West Main St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: FTI RT
Seller: Wayne K. Cordes
Date: 06/30/20
113 Woodbridge St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Wendy N. Dagle
Seller: Thaddeus L. Mish
Date: 07/06/20
14 Young Circle
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Megan Whalen-Davis
Seller: Diana Maloney
Date: 07/10/20
SOUTHAMPTON
123 Glendale Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: Elizabeth M. Koch
Seller: Alex K. Phakos
Date: 07/07/20
53 Gunn Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: David Monroe
Seller: Deblase, Stacey A., (Estate)
Date: 07/10/20
55 Gunn Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $307,000
Buyer: Seth R. Taylor
Seller: John A. Shepard
Date: 06/30/20
71 Middle Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Susan M. Kasa
Seller: Ryan L. Geeleher
Date: 07/08/20
24 Noreen Dr.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Sean S. Sormanti
Seller: Jeffrey D. Bieg
Date: 07/07/20
118 Strong Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Zachary T. Laporte
Seller: Jimmy L. Boze
Date: 06/30/20
WARE
55 Aspen St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $176,000
Buyer: Charlene L. Boudreau
Seller: Kara A. Alman
Date: 07/02/20
413 Belchertown Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $259,900
Buyer: Richard Gregoire
Seller: Russell N. Bergeron
Date: 07/09/20
561 Belchertown Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $226,000
Buyer: Ashley Tanguay
Seller: Deborah Jacque-Cohen
Date: 06/29/20
24 Berkshire Circle
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $226,780
Buyer: Broker Solutions Inc.
Seller: John Wellman
Date: 07/02/20
27 Berkshire Dr.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $242,500
Buyer: Joshua Burton
Seller: Best4u RT
Date: 07/01/20
60 North St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Christina I. Booth
Seller: Dennis A. Pariseau
Date: 07/07/20
27 Prospect St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Jeffrey W. Jurczyk
Seller: Priscilla A. Fuller
Date: 06/29/20
7 Warebrook Village
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Judith M. Renaud
Seller: Tonette K. Whitney
Date: 07/03/20
11-13 Webb Court
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Vikki Patrakis
Seller: Brenda Cooper
Date: 06/29/20
3 Williston Dr.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Marcus P. Lafountain
Seller: Mary L. Mozden
Date: 06/29/20
WESTHAMPTON
258 Chesterfield Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $236,400
Buyer: Samantha Braastad
Seller: Elizabeth H. Wassmann
Date: 06/30/20
71 Pine Island Lake
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $157,500
Buyer: Terri Schmidt
Seller: Wendy P. Blow IRT
Date: 06/30/20
12 South Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $297,500
Buyer: Nicholas J. Jarjoura
Seller: G. G&E J. Anderson IRT
Date: 06/30/20
WILLIAMSBURG
17 Hyde Hill Road
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: John M. Holhut
Seller: Duval FT
Date: 07/07/20