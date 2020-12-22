Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of December 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
AMHERST
100 Sunderland Road, LLC
100 Sunderland Road
$20,000 — Install two ADA-compliant bathrooms
Grover Ballou Jr.
754 Main St.
$12,000 — Reroof building
Lundgren Honda of Greenfield
409 Federal St.
Erect new sign on existing foundation
CHICOPEE
Joao Fernandes
77 South St.
$9,000 — Install fire-alarm system in common areas
Joyce Lincourt
31 Lambert Ter.
$8,262 — Remove and replace four windows and one patio door
GREENFIELD
ServiceNet
60 Wells St.
$105,000 — Renovate second-floor space for expansion of homeless shelter
Tapestry
278 Main St.
$2,500 — Replace six and install three cellular antennas at existing site
LEE
Lee Bank
102 West Park St.
$6,756 — Install fire-alarm system
LENOX
Overlee Property Holdings, LLC
65 Church St.
$1,074 — Repipe wet chemical fire-suppression system to cover changes appliances
NORTHAMPTON
American Tower
123 Haydenville Road
$30,000 — Modify existing wireless telecommunications facility equipment
Bowles Enterprises
235 Main St.
$122,435 — Renovate first-floor space for retail cannabis store
DAS Property Group, LLC
108 Main St.
$22,250 — Construct pergola on rooftop deck
Eversource
Easthampton Road
$1,478 — Non-illuminated wall sign
Jordi Herold
7 Pleasant St.
$15,200 — Roofing
Kendrick Properties
17 New South St.
$89,940 — Roofing
Perfect Properties, LLC
1 Corticelli St.
$29,000 — Roofing
SNF Enterprises
123 Hawley St.
$21,000 — Roofing
PITTSFIELD
Mirabito Holdings Inc.
25 Downing Parkway
$3,000 — Install twin-pole, double-faced, non-illuminated sign
Miss Hall’s School Inc.
498 Holmes Road
$37,494 — Emergency radio responder communication system
Small Block, LLC
561 Dalton Ave.
$4,000 — Demolish external salt shed
SPRINGFIELD
Eight Iron, LLC
145 Armory St.
$10,000 — Repair exterior wall of City Coal building damaged by car
Financial Plaza Trust
1350 Main St.
$7,505 — Remove portion of partition wall and convert to soffit at ceiling level in Suite 1350 of MassLive building
Lingo Associates, LLC
20 Carando Dr.
$220,994 — Remove glass-block window infills and install insulated metal panels for Carando Foods
Peter Merwin
187 Main St.
$32,000 — Renovate interior space at Reevx Labs; demolish wall and partition, build stage, and sheetrock walls
Juan Salmeron
229 Hancock St.
$50,000 — Repair fire-damaged restaurant, repair ceiling rafters