The following building permits were issued during the month of December 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AMHERST

100 Sunderland Road, LLC

100 Sunderland Road

$20,000 — Install two ADA-compliant bathrooms

Grover Ballou Jr.

754 Main St.

$12,000 — Reroof building

Lundgren Honda of Greenfield

409 Federal St.

Erect new sign on existing foundation

CHICOPEE

Joao Fernandes

77 South St.

$9,000 — Install fire-alarm system in common areas

Joyce Lincourt

31 Lambert Ter.

$8,262 — Remove and replace four windows and one patio door

GREENFIELD

ServiceNet

60 Wells St.

$105,000 — Renovate second-floor space for expansion of homeless shelter

Tapestry

278 Main St.

$2,500 — Replace six and install three cellular antennas at existing site

LEE

Lee Bank

102 West Park St.

$6,756 — Install fire-alarm system

LENOX

Overlee Property Holdings, LLC

65 Church St.

$1,074 — Repipe wet chemical fire-suppression system to cover changes appliances

NORTHAMPTON

American Tower

123 Haydenville Road

$30,000 — Modify existing wireless telecommunications facility equipment

Bowles Enterprises

235 Main St.

$122,435 — Renovate first-floor space for retail cannabis store

DAS Property Group, LLC

108 Main St.

$22,250 — Construct pergola on rooftop deck

Eversource

Easthampton Road

$1,478 — Non-illuminated wall sign

Jordi Herold

7 Pleasant St.

$15,200 — Roofing

Kendrick Properties

17 New South St.

$89,940 — Roofing

Perfect Properties, LLC

1 Corticelli St.

$29,000 — Roofing

SNF Enterprises

123 Hawley St.

$21,000 — Roofing

PITTSFIELD

Mirabito Holdings Inc.

25 Downing Parkway

$3,000 — Install twin-pole, double-faced, non-illuminated sign

Miss Hall’s School Inc.

498 Holmes Road

$37,494 — Emergency radio responder communication system

Small Block, LLC

561 Dalton Ave.

$4,000 — Demolish external salt shed

SPRINGFIELD

Eight Iron, LLC

145 Armory St.

$10,000 — Repair exterior wall of City Coal building damaged by car

Financial Plaza Trust

1350 Main St.

$7,505 — Remove portion of partition wall and convert to soffit at ceiling level in Suite 1350 of MassLive building

Lingo Associates, LLC

20 Carando Dr.

$220,994 — Remove glass-block window infills and install insulated metal panels for Carando Foods

Peter Merwin

187 Main St.

$32,000 — Renovate interior space at Reevx Labs; demolish wall and partition, build stage, and sheetrock walls

Juan Salmeron

229 Hancock St.

$50,000 — Repair fire-damaged restaurant, repair ceiling rafters