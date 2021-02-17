The following building permits were issued during the month of February 2021



AMHERST

Mary Ellen Pappas Barden

76 North Pleasant St.

$31,000 — Replace two existing rear doors with auto bi-parting doors, other repairs

CHICOPEE

DKRV Commercial Properties, LLC

1247 East Main St.

$20,000 — Roofing

RK Chicopee, LLC

591 Memorial Dr.

$10,887 — Install customer-access gates

LEE

Lee Premium Outlets

17 Premium Outlets Blvd.

$12,629 — Replace two gas-fired rooftop units

LENOX

MRG CRW Holdings, LLC

55 Lee Road

$455,000 — Construct new deck off Wyndhurst Mansion ballroom, including stairs, door access, and minor interior modifications

Sharon Walker

10 Richmond Mountain Road

$5,950 — Remove and dispose of exterior metal fire escape

NORTHAMPTON

City of Northampton

North Maple Street

$31,194 — Replace seven sheds at Arcanium Field

Saqib Tasneem, Kimberly Tasneem

242 King St.

$1,500 — Reface illuminated ground sign

Saqib Tasneem, Kimberly Tasneem

242 King St.

$1,500 — Reface illuminated wall sign

Tandem Bagel

3 North Main St.

$10,000 — Remove non-structural wall and add wall

PITTSFIELD

Allendale Shopping, LLC

5 Cheshire Road

$39,115 — Interior demolition for proposed renovation

City of Pittsfield

874 North St.

$4,000 — Install two windows

Louis Costi

1315 East St.

$57,000 — Alterations for retail cannabis store, including creation of five rooms, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and finishes

Mark Mancari

31 Lakecrest Dr.

$23,500 — Construct small three-season porch on existing deck

Wohrles Inc.

1619 East St.

$56,850 — Roofing

SPRINGFIELD

447 State Street, LLC

447 State St.

$17,000 — Repair rear deck, stairways, and railings

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

759 Chestnut St.

$15,323,888 — Infrastructure upgrades related to surgery expansion on second floor, install new elevators and elevator rooftop machine room, new electrical substations and two new generators

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

759 Chestnut St.

$1,073,000 — Alter interior space on sixth floor for adolescent/pediatric psychiatric care unit

Center for Human Development

1985 Main St.

$8,000 — Install fire-alarm system at CHD training center

City of Springfield

255 Plainfield St.

$5,856,100 — Install fire-alarm system at Brightwood Elementary School

East Springfield Industrial Buildings Corporated

225 Carando Dr.

$4,835,785 — Alter former warehouse space for educational use at Veritas Preparatory Charter School

Financial Plaza Trust

1350 Main St.

$10,855 — Alter interior space on 10th floor for subdivision of existing suite into two suites

Icarian Real Estate Advisors, LLC

77 Mill St.

$12,000 — Add insulation to basement walls

Pearson Liberty Development

300 Birnie Ave.

$65,300 — Remodel interior space at New England Orthopedics

Rise and Walk Ministry

379 Oak St.

$12,000 — Roofing

Springfield 3550 Medical Properties, LLC

3550 Main St.

$100,150 — Remodel interior medical office at Valley Women’s Health