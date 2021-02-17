Top Banner

Building Permits

Building Permits

By 49

The following building permits were issued during the month of February 2021

AMHERST

Mary Ellen Pappas Barden
76 North Pleasant St.
$31,000 — Replace two existing rear doors with auto bi-parting doors, other repairs

CHICOPEE

DKRV Commercial Properties, LLC
1247 East Main St.
$20,000 — Roofing

RK Chicopee, LLC
591 Memorial Dr.
$10,887 — Install customer-access gates

LEE

Lee Premium Outlets
17 Premium Outlets Blvd.
$12,629 — Replace two gas-fired rooftop units

LENOX

MRG CRW Holdings, LLC
55 Lee Road
$455,000 — Construct new deck off Wyndhurst Mansion ballroom, including stairs, door access, and minor interior modifications

Sharon Walker
10 Richmond Mountain Road
$5,950 — Remove and dispose of exterior metal fire escape

NORTHAMPTON

City of Northampton
North Maple Street
$31,194 — Replace seven sheds at Arcanium Field

Saqib Tasneem, Kimberly Tasneem
242 King St.
$1,500 — Reface illuminated ground sign

Saqib Tasneem, Kimberly Tasneem
242 King St.
$1,500 — Reface illuminated wall sign

Tandem Bagel
3 North Main St.
$10,000 — Remove non-structural wall and add wall

PITTSFIELD

Allendale Shopping, LLC
5 Cheshire Road
$39,115 — Interior demolition for proposed renovation

City of Pittsfield
874 North St.
$4,000 — Install two windows

Louis Costi
1315 East St.
$57,000 — Alterations for retail cannabis store, including creation of five rooms, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and finishes

Mark Mancari
31 Lakecrest Dr.
$23,500 — Construct small three-season porch on existing deck

Wohrles Inc.
1619 East St.
$56,850 — Roofing

SPRINGFIELD

447 State Street, LLC
447 State St.
$17,000 — Repair rear deck, stairways, and railings

Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$15,323,888 — Infrastructure upgrades related to surgery expansion on second floor, install new elevators and elevator rooftop machine room, new electrical substations and two new generators

Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$1,073,000 — Alter interior space on sixth floor for adolescent/pediatric psychiatric care unit

Center for Human Development
1985 Main St.
$8,000 — Install fire-alarm system at CHD training center

City of Springfield
255 Plainfield St.
$5,856,100 — Install fire-alarm system at Brightwood Elementary School

East Springfield Industrial Buildings Corporated
225 Carando Dr.
$4,835,785 — Alter former warehouse space for educational use at Veritas Preparatory Charter School

Financial Plaza Trust
1350 Main St.
$10,855 — Alter interior space on 10th floor for subdivision of existing suite into two suites

Icarian Real Estate Advisors, LLC
77 Mill St.
$12,000 — Add insulation to basement walls

Pearson Liberty Development
300 Birnie Ave.
$65,300 — Remodel interior space at New England Orthopedics

Rise and Walk Ministry
379 Oak St.
$12,000 — Roofing

Springfield 3550 Medical Properties, LLC
3550 Main St.
$100,150 — Remodel interior medical office at Valley Women’s Health

Tags:

Related Posts

Building Permits

By

Building Permits

By

Building Permits

By