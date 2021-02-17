Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of February 2021
AMHERST
Mary Ellen Pappas Barden
76 North Pleasant St.
$31,000 — Replace two existing rear doors with auto bi-parting doors, other repairs
CHICOPEE
DKRV Commercial Properties, LLC
1247 East Main St.
$20,000 — Roofing
RK Chicopee, LLC
591 Memorial Dr.
$10,887 — Install customer-access gates
LEE
Lee Premium Outlets
17 Premium Outlets Blvd.
$12,629 — Replace two gas-fired rooftop units
LENOX
MRG CRW Holdings, LLC
55 Lee Road
$455,000 — Construct new deck off Wyndhurst Mansion ballroom, including stairs, door access, and minor interior modifications
Sharon Walker
10 Richmond Mountain Road
$5,950 — Remove and dispose of exterior metal fire escape
NORTHAMPTON
City of Northampton
North Maple Street
$31,194 — Replace seven sheds at Arcanium Field
Saqib Tasneem, Kimberly Tasneem
242 King St.
$1,500 — Reface illuminated ground sign
Saqib Tasneem, Kimberly Tasneem
242 King St.
$1,500 — Reface illuminated wall sign
Tandem Bagel
3 North Main St.
$10,000 — Remove non-structural wall and add wall
PITTSFIELD
Allendale Shopping, LLC
5 Cheshire Road
$39,115 — Interior demolition for proposed renovation
City of Pittsfield
874 North St.
$4,000 — Install two windows
Louis Costi
1315 East St.
$57,000 — Alterations for retail cannabis store, including creation of five rooms, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and finishes
Mark Mancari
31 Lakecrest Dr.
$23,500 — Construct small three-season porch on existing deck
Wohrles Inc.
1619 East St.
$56,850 — Roofing
SPRINGFIELD
447 State Street, LLC
447 State St.
$17,000 — Repair rear deck, stairways, and railings
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$15,323,888 — Infrastructure upgrades related to surgery expansion on second floor, install new elevators and elevator rooftop machine room, new electrical substations and two new generators
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$1,073,000 — Alter interior space on sixth floor for adolescent/pediatric psychiatric care unit
Center for Human Development
1985 Main St.
$8,000 — Install fire-alarm system at CHD training center
City of Springfield
255 Plainfield St.
$5,856,100 — Install fire-alarm system at Brightwood Elementary School
East Springfield Industrial Buildings Corporated
225 Carando Dr.
$4,835,785 — Alter former warehouse space for educational use at Veritas Preparatory Charter School
Financial Plaza Trust
1350 Main St.
$10,855 — Alter interior space on 10th floor for subdivision of existing suite into two suites
Icarian Real Estate Advisors, LLC
77 Mill St.
$12,000 — Add insulation to basement walls
Pearson Liberty Development
300 Birnie Ave.
$65,300 — Remodel interior space at New England Orthopedics
Rise and Walk Ministry
379 Oak St.
$12,000 — Roofing
Springfield 3550 Medical Properties, LLC
3550 Main St.
$100,150 — Remodel interior medical office at Valley Women’s Health