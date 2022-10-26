Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of October 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
Chicopee Falls Polish Home
25 Grove St.
$8,200 — Egress improvements, basement stairs
City of Chicopee
154 Grove St.
$470,000 — Roofing repairs, clean out drains, coat stairwell roofs, reframe and cap skylights
Leah Laflamme
37 Montville St.
$27,400 — Drywall, cabinets, flooring, electrical, windows, paint, plumbing
Nancy Paul
54 Edward St.
$3,753.60 — Insulation
Livana Perez
45 Forest St.
N/A — Replace front porch
Dom Narodowy Polski
144 Cabot St.
$4,999 — Roofing on gazebo
Joaquin Rodriguez
1098 Chicopee St.
$6,000 — Roofing
LEE
Highlawn Realty LLC
535 Summer St.
$34,105 — Roofing
JGC Properties LLC
208 Main St.
$2,900 — Roofing
LENOX
45 Walker LLC
45 Walker St.
$19,000 — Insulation
224 Housatonic Street LLC
224 Housatonic St.
$32,400 — Repair brick veneer of building
Electric Power Research Inc.
115 East New Lenox Road
$127,090 — Insulation
Mears Family Trust
5 Greenwood St.
$4,067 — Remove and replace four windows
WS Management Inc.
489 Pittsfield Road
$19,935 — Exterior trim and siding at Marshalls/Kohl’s intersection wall
NORTHAMPTON
660 Riverside Drive LLC
660 Riverside Dr.
$35,000 — Repair walls and replace flooring due to water damage
Aster Associates LLC
80 Barrett St.
$125,000 — Repairs due to fire
City of Northampton
80 Locust St.
$22,500 — Separate and demolish rear portion of building E of Smith School
City of Northampton
33 Hockanum Road
$1,395,363 — Renovate existing Hockanum flood station at sewage treatment plant
Coolidge Northampton LLC
249 King St.
$3,700 — Wall sign for Crestal Health
Dead River Co. LLC
300 King St.
$6,100 — Install new illuminated, double-sided ground sign
Dead River Co. LLC
300 King St.
$1,100 — Replace existing wall sign with new non-illuminated sign
Pioneer Development LLC
39 Day Ave.
$6,600 — Insulation and weatherization
Safe Passage Inc.
76 Carlon Dr.
N/A — Gazebo
Trident Realty Corp.
6 Crafts Ave.
$8,997 — Replace rooftop HVAC
PITTSFIELD
Berkshire Dream Center
475 Tyler St.
$245,000 — Roofing
Berkshire Hospitality Group
1 West St.
$35,000 — Modify/add auxiliary antennas to existing mast
Druinski LLC
43 George St.
$13,550 — Siding
Donna Cavallero Ehmann
13 Taconic Park Dr.
$76,000 — Siding
RKE Realty LLC
100 West St.
$20,000 — Build interior walls to add new offices
Ruby View Management LLC
970 West Housatonic St.
$28,000 — Insulation
Seven Oh Three Nominee Trust
703 West Housatonic St.
$2,500 — Add one room to space
Seven Oh Three Nominee Trust
703 West Housatonic St.
$2,000 — Remove interior sheetrock walls for one vacant tenant suite
Sport Sod LLC
100 Dan Fox Dr.
$95,000 — Tear down racquetball building and entry/office area
SPRINGFIELD
AT&T Communications
351 Bridge St.
$85,000 — Install nine new antennas on AT&T telecommunications tower
BH Chestnut Crossing LLC
275 Chestnut St.
$295,405.48 — Install 16 antennas and steel platform for computer equipment on Verizon telecommunications tower
Picknelly Family LP
1414 Main St.
$500,000 — Repair East Columbus Avenue pedestrian bridge panel system damaged by vehicle
T&K Property LLC
1038 Main St.
$103,060 — Alter interior tenant office space for Springfield Dental