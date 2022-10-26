The following building permits were issued during the month of October 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Chicopee Falls Polish Home

25 Grove St.

$8,200 — Egress improvements, basement stairs

City of Chicopee

154 Grove St.

$470,000 — Roofing repairs, clean out drains, coat stairwell roofs, reframe and cap skylights

Leah Laflamme

37 Montville St.

$27,400 — Drywall, cabinets, flooring, electrical, windows, paint, plumbing

Nancy Paul

54 Edward St.

$3,753.60 — Insulation

Livana Perez

45 Forest St.

N/A — Replace front porch

Dom Narodowy Polski

144 Cabot St.

$4,999 — Roofing on gazebo

Joaquin Rodriguez

1098 Chicopee St.

$6,000 — Roofing

LEE

Highlawn Realty LLC

535 Summer St.

$34,105 — Roofing

JGC Properties LLC

208 Main St.

$2,900 — Roofing

LENOX

45 Walker LLC

45 Walker St.

$19,000 — Insulation

224 Housatonic Street LLC

224 Housatonic St.

$32,400 — Repair brick veneer of building

Electric Power Research Inc.

115 East New Lenox Road

$127,090 — Insulation

Mears Family Trust

5 Greenwood St.

$4,067 — Remove and replace four windows

WS Management Inc.

489 Pittsfield Road

$19,935 — Exterior trim and siding at Marshalls/Kohl’s intersection wall

NORTHAMPTON

660 Riverside Drive LLC

660 Riverside Dr.

$35,000 — Repair walls and replace flooring due to water damage

Aster Associates LLC

80 Barrett St.

$125,000 — Repairs due to fire

City of Northampton

80 Locust St.

$22,500 — Separate and demolish rear portion of building E of Smith School

City of Northampton

33 Hockanum Road

$1,395,363 — Renovate existing Hockanum flood station at sewage treatment plant

Coolidge Northampton LLC

249 King St.

$3,700 — Wall sign for Crestal Health

Dead River Co. LLC

300 King St.

$6,100 — Install new illuminated, double-sided ground sign

Dead River Co. LLC

300 King St.

$1,100 — Replace existing wall sign with new non-illuminated sign

Pioneer Development LLC

39 Day Ave.

$6,600 — Insulation and weatherization

Safe Passage Inc.

76 Carlon Dr.

N/A — Gazebo

Trident Realty Corp.

6 Crafts Ave.

$8,997 — Replace rooftop HVAC

PITTSFIELD

Berkshire Dream Center

475 Tyler St.

$245,000 — Roofing

Berkshire Hospitality Group

1 West St.

$35,000 — Modify/add auxiliary antennas to existing mast

Druinski LLC

43 George St.

$13,550 — Siding

Donna Cavallero Ehmann

13 Taconic Park Dr.

$76,000 — Siding

RKE Realty LLC

100 West St.

$20,000 — Build interior walls to add new offices

Ruby View Management LLC

970 West Housatonic St.

$28,000 — Insulation

Seven Oh Three Nominee Trust

703 West Housatonic St.

$2,500 — Add one room to space

Seven Oh Three Nominee Trust

703 West Housatonic St.

$2,000 — Remove interior sheetrock walls for one vacant tenant suite

Sport Sod LLC

100 Dan Fox Dr.

$95,000 — Tear down racquetball building and entry/office area

SPRINGFIELD

AT&T Communications

351 Bridge St.

$85,000 — Install nine new antennas on AT&T telecommunications tower

BH Chestnut Crossing LLC

275 Chestnut St.

$295,405.48 — Install 16 antennas and steel platform for computer equipment on Verizon telecommunications tower

Picknelly Family LP

1414 Main St.

$500,000 — Repair East Columbus Avenue pedestrian bridge panel system damaged by vehicle

T&K Property LLC

1038 Main St.

$103,060 — Alter interior tenant office space for Springfield Dental