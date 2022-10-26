[bsa_pro_ad_space id=7]
Building Permits

By 8

The following building permits were issued during the month of October 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Chicopee Falls Polish Home
25 Grove St.
$8,200 — Egress improvements, basement stairs

City of Chicopee
154 Grove St.
$470,000 — Roofing repairs, clean out drains, coat stairwell roofs, reframe and cap skylights

Leah Laflamme
37 Montville St.
$27,400 — Drywall, cabinets, flooring, electrical, windows, paint, plumbing

Nancy Paul
54 Edward St.
$3,753.60 — Insulation

Livana Perez
45 Forest St.
N/A — Replace front porch

Dom Narodowy Polski
144 Cabot St.
$4,999 — Roofing on gazebo

Joaquin Rodriguez
1098 Chicopee St.
$6,000 — Roofing

LEE

Highlawn Realty LLC
535 Summer St.
$34,105 — Roofing

JGC Properties LLC
208 Main St.
$2,900 — Roofing

LENOX

45 Walker LLC
45 Walker St.
$19,000 — Insulation

224 Housatonic Street LLC
224 Housatonic St.
$32,400 — Repair brick veneer of building

Electric Power Research Inc.
115 East New Lenox Road
$127,090 — Insulation

Mears Family Trust
5 Greenwood St.
$4,067 — Remove and replace four windows

WS Management Inc.
489 Pittsfield Road
$19,935 — Exterior trim and siding at Marshalls/Kohl’s intersection wall

NORTHAMPTON

660 Riverside Drive LLC
660 Riverside Dr.
$35,000 — Repair walls and replace flooring due to water damage

Aster Associates LLC
80 Barrett St.
$125,000 — Repairs due to fire

City of Northampton
80 Locust St.
$22,500 — Separate and demolish rear portion of building E of Smith School

City of Northampton
33 Hockanum Road
$1,395,363 — Renovate existing Hockanum flood station at sewage treatment plant

Coolidge Northampton LLC
249 King St.
$3,700 — Wall sign for Crestal Health

Dead River Co. LLC
300 King St.
$6,100 — Install new illuminated, double-sided ground sign

Dead River Co. LLC
300 King St.
$1,100 — Replace existing wall sign with new non-illuminated sign

Pioneer Development LLC
39 Day Ave.
$6,600 — Insulation and weatherization

Safe Passage Inc.
76 Carlon Dr.
N/A — Gazebo

Trident Realty Corp.
6 Crafts Ave.
$8,997 — Replace rooftop HVAC

PITTSFIELD

Berkshire Dream Center
475 Tyler St.
$245,000 — Roofing

Berkshire Hospitality Group
1 West St.
$35,000 — Modify/add auxiliary antennas to existing mast

Druinski LLC
43 George St.
$13,550 — Siding

Donna Cavallero Ehmann
13 Taconic Park Dr.
$76,000 — Siding

RKE Realty LLC
100 West St.
$20,000 — Build interior walls to add new offices

Ruby View Management LLC
970 West Housatonic St.
$28,000 — Insulation

Seven Oh Three Nominee Trust
703 West Housatonic St.
$2,500 — Add one room to space

Seven Oh Three Nominee Trust
703 West Housatonic St.
$2,000 — Remove interior sheetrock walls for one vacant tenant suite

Sport Sod LLC
100 Dan Fox Dr.
$95,000 — Tear down racquetball building and entry/office area

SPRINGFIELD

AT&T Communications
351 Bridge St.
$85,000 — Install nine new antennas on AT&T telecommunications tower

BH Chestnut Crossing LLC
275 Chestnut St.
$295,405.48 — Install 16 antennas and steel platform for computer equipment on Verizon telecommunications tower

Picknelly Family LP
1414 Main St.
$500,000 — Repair East Columbus Avenue pedestrian bridge panel system damaged by vehicle

T&K Property LLC
1038 Main St.
$103,060 — Alter interior tenant office space for Springfield Dental

Tags:

