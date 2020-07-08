Business Talk with Dave Cruise
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, Business Talk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times
Episode 8: July 8, 2020
Thom Fox interviews David Cruise, President and CEO of MassHire Hampden County Workforce Board [MHHCWB]. The MHHCWB is the region’s primary planner to address workforce development issues, and Thom and David discuss how they are managing historic levels of unemployment brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.