BusinessTalk with Amy Allen
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times
Episode 29: Sept. 23, 2020
Thom Fox Interviews Amy Allen, Partner at BlumShapiro about how Human Resources Departments are evolving into a profit-centers. Amy also shares how businesses are navigating challenges brought about by teleworking and managing a decentralized workforce.