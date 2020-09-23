BusinessTalk with Amy Allen

Top Banner

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times

Episode 29: Sept. 23, 2020

Thom Fox Interviews Amy Allen, Partner at BlumShapiro

Thom Fox Interviews Amy Allen, Partner at BlumShapiro about how Human Resources Departments are evolving into a profit-centers.  Amy also shares how businesses are navigating challenges brought about by teleworking and managing a decentralized workforce.  

