BusinessTalk with Angela Lussier
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.
Episode 33: Oct. 7, 2020
Thom Fox interviews Angela Lussier, CEO and Founder of Speaker Sisterhood
Thom Fox interviews Angela Lussier, CEO and Founder of Speaker Sisterhood. Speaker Sisterhood is a growth-stage start-up providing a community to women who want to discover, awaken, and create their voice through the art of public speaking. Angela discusses the pandemic’s impact on her business-model, how she is capitalizing on opportunities brought about by COVID-19, and offers tips about participating in successful on-line communications.