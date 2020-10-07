BusinessTalk with Angela Lussier

Thom Fox interviews Angela Lussier, CEO and Founder of Speaker Sisterhood. Speaker Sisterhood is a growth-stage start-up providing a community to women who want to discover, awaken, and create their voice through the art of public speaking. Angela discusses the pandemic’s impact on her business-model, how she is capitalizing on opportunities brought about by COVID-19, and offers tips about participating in successful on-line communications.

https://businesswest.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/THOM-AND-ANGELA-EPISODE-33finalll-.mp3