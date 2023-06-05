BusinessTalk with Eastern States Exposition President and CEO Gene Cassidy and Basketball Hall of Fame President and CEO John Doleva

It’s almost here! Hooplandia, a major 3-on-3 basketball tournament, descends upon the Big E fairgrounds and the Basketball Hall of Fame on June 23-25, with up to 500 teams in a variety of divisions set to compete. Having been delayed three years by the pandemic, this is truly a big deal for the region, according to Eastern States Exposition President and CEO Gene Cassidy and Basketball Hall of Fame President and CEO John Doleva. On the next installment of BusinessTalk, they sit down with BusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar to explain why — and also talk about how this could become a much bigger annual event and a signature draw for the region. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.