BusinessTalk with John Gannon
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times
Episode 19: Aug. 17, 2020
George Interviews John Gannon, employment law specialist with Skoler Abbott
George interviews John Gannon, employment law specialist with Skoler Abbott, and they discuss the top questions and concerns of employers during the pandemic including how companies are struggling bringing their employees back to work, and provides legal guidance moving forward.