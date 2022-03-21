BusinessTalk with Sandra Doran, president of Bay Path University

On the this installment of BusinessTalk, BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively, wide-ranging discussion with Sandra Doran, president of Bay Path University. The two talk about the long-awaited return of the school’s Women’s Leadership Conference, what’s on tap for this year’s day-long event, and the importance of the conference to the region and its business community. It’s all must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local and sponsored by PeoplesBank.

https://businesswest.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/GEORGE-BAYBATH-INT-UPDATED-PEOPLE-BANK.mp3