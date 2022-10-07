Monson Savings Bank Promotes Heather Arbour

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank recently announced the promotion of Heather Arbour to the role of assistant vice president, BSA/Fraud officer, and Compliance manager.

“Heather is a diligent member of our team who demonstrates her commitment to the bank by ensuring our compliance with regulations,” said Dan Moriarty, Monson Savings Bank president and CEO. “She is a valuable asset to our team, and we are very fortunate to have her on board.”

Arbour has been with Monson Savings Bank for 15 years, previously serving in the role of BSA officer and Compliance manager. In her new role, she is responsible for overseeing the Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money-laundering programs for the bank and ensuring compliance with banking regulations. Additionally, she manages the Retail Operations department and serves on the bank’s compliance, CRA & fair lending, and IT steering committees.

Arbour is a graduate of Springfield Technical Community College, where she earned highest honors, was a dean’s list recipient, and received an associate degree in business administration. She is currently enrolled in the American Women’s College at Bay Path University, where she is an honors student pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business administration and minoring in criminal justice, while serving as a peer mentor. In 2021, she graduated from the New England School for Financial Studies with honors.

As a volunteer and co-treasurer for the Monson and Palmer Salvation Army and a dedicated parent volunteer for the Monson Parent Teacher Student Assoc., she is committed to contributing to local communities.

“I am excited to continue my career in banking with Monson Savings. I am committed the organization’s growth and success, and I am proud to be a part of it,” Arbour said. “I look forward to continued working relationships with my staff and growing relationships with my colleagues.”