BusinessTalk with Serial Entrepreneur Peter Rosskothen
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.
Episode 134: October 31, 2022
George Interviews serial entrepreneur Peter Rosskothen
Serial entrepreneur Peter Rosskothen has seen just about everything there is to see in business over the past four decades. But he admits that the past few years have been something altogether different. They have changed the way business is done, and these changes are likely permanent. These are just some of his observations in a hard-hitting discussion with BusinessWest editor George O’Brien on the next installment of BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local and sponsored by PeoplesBank.