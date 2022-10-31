BusinessTalk with Serial Entrepreneur Peter Rosskothen

Serial entrepreneur Peter Rosskothen has seen just about everything there is to see in business over the past four decades. But he admits that the past few years have been something altogether different. They have changed the way business is done, and these changes are likely permanent. These are just some of his observations in a hard-hitting discussion with BusinessWest editor George O’Brien on the next installment of BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local and sponsored by PeoplesBank.