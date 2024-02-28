Celebrity Bartending Fundraiser on March 6 to Benefit Junior Achievement

SPRINGFIELD — Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts (JAWM) invites the community to its celebrity bartending fundraiser on Wednesday, March 6 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Loophole Brewing, 51-59 Taylor St., Springfield. All celebrity bartender tips from the evening will benefit JAWM.

“This is our seventh year holding this event, and my first as president, so I’m especially excited,” said Amie Miarecki, president of JAWM. “I’m looking forward to meeting so many JAWM supporters. Our goal is to raise $10,000 this year. We appreciate the support we receive from the community, and especially want to thank our celebrity bartenders who are donating their time and enthusiasm.”

The event will include a full cash bar, food options, a raffle, and live music from Maxxtone. Celebrity bartenders will include:

• 5-5:45 p.m.: Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno; Hampden County Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi; Jim Kelly, Polish National Credit Union; Nate Costa, Springfield Thunderbirds; and Al Kasper, Savage Arms.

• 5:55-6:40 p.m.: State Sen. Jake Oliveira; Senator Adam Gonzalez; Amy Jamrog, the Jamrog Group; and Chris Marion, Chris Marion Photography.

• 6:50-7:35 p.m.: Meghan Rothschild, Chikmedia; Matt Maguire, PeoplesBank; Jeremy Casey, SR Commercial Realty; and Kristin Carlson, Peerless Precision.

• 7:45-8:30 p.m.: Brian Houser, Balise Motor Group; Mike “Bax” Baxendale, WAQY Rock 102; Dan Moriarty, Monson Savings Bank; and Jeff Goulet, Loophole Brewing.

“We’re hoping for a great turnout for this fun celebration and fundraiser,” Miarecki said. “Donations will support our workforce-readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial-literacy programs, which are offered to schools and community groups across Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire counties, as well as part of Worcester County and Vermont.”

Junior Achievement was founded in Springfield in 1919. Today, JAWM is part of the nation’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their futures, and make smart academic and economic choices.

To learn more about the event or tip a specific bartender in advance, visit jawm.org/celebrity-bartender or call (413) 747-7670.