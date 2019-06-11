Chamber Corners

1BERKSHIRE

www.1berkshire.com

(413) 499-1600

• June 25: Chamber Nite, 5-7 p.m., hosted by the Kittredge House, 444 Main St., Dalton. This event is a free networking opportunity for members of 1Berkshire.

AMHERST AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.amherstarea.com

(413) 253-0700

• June 12: New Members Reception, 5-7 p.m., hosted by the Powerhouse at Amherst College. Recognizing our newest members with an evening of live music, a signature summer cocktail, food tastings, and networking. Visit www.amherstarea.com/events to register.

• June 13-15: Taste of Amherst, Thursday, 5-9 p.m.; Friday, 5-10 p.m., Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. The Amherst Area Chamber and the Amherst Business Improvement District present Taste of Amherst, bringing together local restaurants and food vendors, live music, carnival activities, and more on the Amherst Town Common. Visit www.amherstarea.com/events to register.

FRANKLIN COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.franklincc.org

(413) 773-5463

• June 19: Business After Hours, 5-7 p.m., hosted by People’s United Bank, 45 Federal St., Greenfield. Networking event with refreshments sponsored by People’s United Bank. Cost: $10. To register, e-mail www.franklincc.org.

• June 21: Annual Meeting and Legislative Breakfast, 7:30-9 a.m., hosted by Eaglebrook School, Deerfield. Cost: $15 for members, $20 general admission. To register, e-mail www.franklincc.org.

GREATER CHICOPEE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.chicopeechamber.org

(413) 594-2101

• June 13: Business After Hours: Interstate Towing Inc. 20th anniversary celebration, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Series sponsored by Polish National Credit Union. Marketing tables available for $75. Free to attend, but RSVP required. Sign up online at chicopeechamber.org/events.

• June 19: Salute Breakfast, 7:15-9 a.m., hosted by Elms College Campus Center. Sponsored by Westfield Bank, Holyoke Medical Center, Polish National Credit Union, N. Riley Construction Inc., USI Insurance Services, Spherion Staffing Services, and PeoplesBank. Chief Greeter: Jessica Dupont, Health New England and Dress for Success. Keynote speaker: Meghan Rothschild, Chikmedia. Cost: $23 for members, $28 for non-members. Sign up online at chicopeechamber.org/events.

GREATER EASTHAMPTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.easthamptonchamber.org

(413) 527-9414

• June 11: “In the Know” Panel Series and Networking, 5-7 p.m., hosted by Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Road, Easthampton. The Chamber offers the second in the “In The Know” panel series, where a panel made up of Gen Brough, president, Finck & Perras Insurance; Dave Griffin Jr., vice president, Dowd Agencies; and Matt Waugh, president, Waugh Agency Insurance will discuss insurance needs. Get the insight you need to consider to protect yourself and your business. Refreshments will be served courtesy of Nini’s. Cost: $15 for members, $30 for non-members. Pre-registration is a must. No tickets will be sold at the door. For more information and to register, visit www.easthamptonchamber.org or call the chamber at (413) 527-9414.

• June 26: Speaker Breakfast: Cyber Breach Symposium, 7:30-9 a.m., hosted by Williston Northampton School, 19 Payson Ave., Easthampton. Featuring Mat Reardon, Beazley Group. Learn what steps you can take to minimize your risk. Cost: $25 for members, $35 for non-members. For more information and to register, visit www.easthamptonchamber.org or call the chamber at (413) 527-9414.

GREATER HOLYOKE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.holyokechamber.com

(413) 534-3376

• June 19: Business Person of the Year and Annual Meeting Dinner Reception, 5-8 p.m., hosted by the Wherehouse?, 109 Lyman St., Holyoke. Join us for an elegant evening of recognition as we honor Barry Farrell of Farrell Funeral Home as our Business Person of the Year and Maria D. Ferrer, M.D. Beauty Salon as the Henry Fifield recipient. There will be plenty of food, drink, and connections. Past Business Person of the Year Mike Hamel will serve as master of ceremonies.

• June 26: Business After Hours and ribbon-cutting ceremony, 5-7 p.m., hosted by Pulp, 80 Race St., Holyoke. Join us as we celebrate the grand opening of one of Holyoke’s newest businesses. Pulp is a unique gallery right on the canals featuring the work of artists and makers. There will be light hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine, live music, art, and connections.

GREATER NORTHAMPTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.northamptonchamber.com

(413) 584-1900

• June 13: Torch: Our Time to Shine, 6-10 p.m., hosted by the Academy of Music, Northampton. Sponsors: Cooley Dickinson, the Daily Hampshire Gazette, Florence Bank, PeoplesBank, BusinessWest, Leadership Pioneer Valley, Keiter Builders, and Aladco Linen Services. The opening red-carpet reception will feature community-facilitated illustration to envision the future of Northampton, a program with musical entertainment from the Downtown Sounds Co-Op House Band, Pioneer Valley Performing Arts’ Spectrum A Cappella, and the Green Street Brew. The program will honor leadership transitions within the community, including the organization’s own Suzanne Beck and her successor. The evening continues with a party under the stars, food, and festivities behind the Academy of Music. Cost: $150, community investor; $100, chamber supporter; $50, entrepreneur. Register at aomtheatre.ticketfly.com.

July 10: July [email protected], 5-7 p.m., hosted by Miss Florence Diner, 99 Main St., Florence. A networking event sponsored by Delap Real Estate, Northampton Cooperative Bank, and the Hub. Cost: $10 for members.

GREATER WESTFIELD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.westfieldbiz.org

(413) 568-1618

• June 13: Chamber’s 60th Diamond Celebration, 5-8:30 p.m., hosted by the Ranch Golf Club, 65 Sunnyside Road, Southwick. Sponsored by Diamond, Mestek Inc., Berkshire Bank, United Bank, Arrha Credit Union, Rehab Resolutions, G.I.L.T.E. Bakery Service, and Adform Interiors. Join us for dinner as the Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce celebrates 60 years of service to our business community. Join us for a walk down memory lane, and learn what is happening now and what the future will bring for the chamber. During the cocktail hour, network with some old friends, and hopefully make new ones. For every two tickets sold, you will receive a $100 gift card from the chamber to Andrew Grant Diamond Center. Guests will also receive a commemorative pin. Cost: $60 per person. Register online at www.westfieldbiz.org/events. For sponsorships or more information, call the chamber at (413) 568-1618.

• June 17: After 5 Connections, 5-7 p.m., hosted by Westfield Bank, 462 College Highway, Southwick. Refreshments will be served. A 50/50 raffle will benefit the chamber scholarship fund. Bring your business cards and make connections. Cost: free for chamber members, $15 for non-members (cash or credit paid at the door). Sign up online at www.westfieldbiz.org/events. For more information, call the chamber at (413) 568-1618.

SPRINGFIELD REGIONAL CHAMBER

www.springfieldregionalchamber.com

(413) 787-1555

• June 19: “Powering Your Exports,” a program for manufacturing and tech companies, 8:30-10:30 a.m., hosted by TD Bank Conference Center, 1441 Main St., Springfield. Presented by the Massachusetts Small Business Development Center Network and the Massachusetts Export Center. Registration is free at www.msbdc.org.

WEST OF THE RIVER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.ourwrc.com

(413) 426-3880

• June 13: Annual Breakfast and Morning of Comedy, 7-9 a.m., hosted by Chez Josef, Agawam. The event will kick off with the welcoming of new chairman Ryan McLane and the incoming WRC board of directors. Then join us for a few laughs with comedian Tom Hayes from North Shore Comedy in Boston. Cost: $35 for members, $45 for non-members. Sponsorships and program advertising available. For more information and tickets to this event, contact the chamber office at (413) 426-3880 or [email protected]

YOUNG PROFESSIONAL SOCIETY OF GREATER SPRINGFIELD

springfieldyps.com

• June 13: Networking Night, 5-7 p.m., hosted by 350 Grill. Join us for our signature networking night and enjoy appetizers. Cost: free for members, $10 for non-members.

• June 25: Leadership Luncheon, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., hosted by Valley Venture Mentors, 276 Bridge St., Springfield. Enjoy an informal lunch and networking while hearing from Kristin Leutz, CEO of Valley Venture Mentors. Cost: free for members, $15 for non-members.