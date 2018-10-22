Comcast Now Nation’s Largest Provider of Gigabit Internet

SPRINGFIELD — Comcast announced it is the nation’s largest provider of gigabit broadband, with the ultra-fast Xfinity Gigabit Internet and Comcast Business Gigabit services now available to nearly all of the company’s 58 million homes and businesses in 39 states and the District of Columbia.

This availability includes nearly 100% of Comcast Internet serviceable households in Western Mass., including the communities of Agawam, Amherst, Bernardston, Buckland, Chester, Conway, Deerfield, Erving, Gill, Granby, Granville, Greenfield, Hatfield, Hardwick, Holyoke, Huntington, Longmeadow, Monson, Montague, Northfield, Northampton, Palmer, Pelham, Shelburne, South Hadley, Southwick, Springfield, Sunderland, Ware, West Springfield, Westfield, Westhampton, Whately, and Williamsburg.

This national deployment represents the fastest rollout of gigabit speeds to the most homes in the country. Comcast has increased speeds 17 times in 17 years and doubles the capacity of its broadband network every 18 to 24 months.

Comcast’s residential broadband service is powered and controlled by Xfinity xFi, a digital dashboard that personalizes, monitors, and manages wi-fi-connected devices in the home. Consumers now can add xFi Pods, which are small, easy-to-install extenders that plug into any electrical outlet, pair with xFi Wireless Gateways, and help customers create a mesh network that extends coverage to hard-to-reach areas of their home.

Outside the home, Xfinity Internet customers also have access to more than 19 million WiFi hotspots, so they can stay connected on the go at no additional cost.

Comcast’s residential Xfinity Gigabit internet service uses the existing network connections that are already in most customers’ homes. Installation is easy and requires no special construction or digging up lawns, the company notes. In many cases, customers don’t need a service visit, as the broadband equipment comes with a simple self-installation kit.