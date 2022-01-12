Community Bank Donates $6,500 to Open Pantry Community Services

SPRINGFIELD — Community Bank recently donated $6,500 to support Open Pantry Community Services.

Open Pantry aims to increase food security for families in the surrounding community through its Emergency Food Bank, Loaves and Fishes Community Kitchen, and holiday meal programs. It further supports those in need by providing Teen Parent and Open Door Social Services programs, as well as permanent housing for homeless single women recovering from substance abuse.

“We’re honored to donate to Open Pantry Community Services,” Community Bank Branch Manager Gilbert Nieves said. “The programs and services they provide have a tremendous impact on our community, and we’re happy to support them in any way we can.”

Open Pantry welcomes individuals and groups willing to help the community through volunteering at the Emergency Food Pantry, Loaves and Fishes Community Kitchen, the People’s Center, Open Door Social Services, and the holiday meal program.