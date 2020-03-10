Top Page Banner

HCN News & Notes

Cooley Dickinson Hospital Announces Visitation Policy Change

By 423

NORTHAMPTON — Given the ever-changing nature of the coronavirus/COVID-19, Cooley Dickinson Hospital is changing its visitor guidelines and restricting visitors, effective immediately. The new guidelines include:

• One visitor per patient at a time;

• No children under age 16;

• Anyone with upper respiratory symptoms, including fever, sore throat, or cough, regardless of travel history, should postpone their visit to Cooley Dickinson Hospital patients or staff until they feel better; and

• Anyone who has recently visited China, Iran, Italy, Japan, or South Korea, or other areas where coronavirus has been reported — or has been in contact with someone who is sick and who has been to one of the countries listed above — should postpone their visit to Cooley Dickinson Hospital.

Anyone who need to visit a loved one should practice good hand hygiene and follow the proper steps for cleaning their hands, which are on signs posted around the hospital. Specifically:

• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water, or use an alcohol-based gel;

• Avoid touching your eyes, notes and mouth;

• Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze. Use a tissue or your inner elbow, and do not sneeze into your hands. Discard the soiled tissue in a wastebasket and clean your hands.

“At Cooley Dickinson, we take the health and safety of our patients, visitors, and community members seriously,” the hospital said in a statement. For the most up-to-date information, visit the CDC or Massachusetts Department of Public Health website.

Tags:

Related Posts

Mercy Medical Center Plans Fourth Annual Caritas Gala

By

New Visitor Policy Announced for All Baystate Health Hospitals

By

Elms College School of Nursing Ranks in Top 10 of Massachusetts Nursing Schools

By