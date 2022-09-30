Country Bank Recognized by Boston Business Journal for Charitable Giving

WARE — Country Bank, a full-service financial institution serving Central and Western Mass., announced that the Boston Business Journal has once again named Country Bank an honoree in its annual 2022 Corporate Citizenship Awards, recognizing the region’s top corporate charitable contributors.

The magazine annually publishes this list to highlight companies that promote and prioritize giving back to their communities — a feat that is even more important during times of turmoil and crisis.

During this year’s celebration held on Sept. 8, 95 companies were honored for qualifying for the distinction by reporting at least $100,000 in cash contributions to Massachusetts-based charities and social-service nonprofits last year. This year, the honorees include companies from healthcare, technology, financial and professional services, retail, professional sports, and more.

Country Bank, which ranked 44th, employs 215 staff members within Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester counties. Staff members actively promoted the bank’s mission of giving back to the communities they serve by volunteering to a variety of nonprofits.

“The past couple of years has presented companies and communities with many challenges, and the needs have continued to grow,” Boston Business Journal Market President and Publisher Carolyn Jones said. “It is with honor that we present our list of the Top Charitable Contributors in Massachusetts, companies who gave $100,000 or more to Massachusetts-based in charities in 2021. Collectively, they gave $322 million in cash contributions — a true example of the business community coming together to help those in need.”

Paul Scully, president and CEO at Country Bank, added that “we are honored to be recognized by the Boston Business Journal for Country Bank’s philanthropic efforts. As a community bank, it is our mission to help make a difference in the lives of others.”