Girls Inc. of the Valley to Host ‘Speaking Out: Sparking Change’ on Oct. 11

HOLYOKE — Girls Inc. of the Valley will host “Speaking Out: Sparking Change” on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in celebration of International Day of the Girl.

The past few years have been difficult for many, for a multitude of reasons. The event will feature inspiring speakers who have begun sparking change in their communities.

Complimentary appetizers will be available during the 6-7 p.m. networking hour, which will feature icebreaker activities led by Girls Inc. of the Valley teens. At 7 p.m., attendees will find their seat and get ready to hear from a panel of bold community leaders, including Tanisha Arena, executive director of Arise for Social Justice; Elizabeth Cardona, executive director of Multicultural Affairs and International Student Life at Bay Path University; and Ysabel Garcia, founder of Estoy Aqui LLC.

The event will take place at Springfield Technical Community College, Building 2, located at 1 Armory St. in Springfield.

“Right now, the message of inspiring hope and effecting change is needed more than ever,” Girls Inc. of the Valley Executive Director Suzanne Parker said. “This incredibly talented and accomplished panel of speakers will share their pathways to leadership with event attendees in the hopes of inspiring folks to spark change in their own communities.”

“Speaking Out: Sparking Change” is sponsored by Aaron’s, Bay Path University, and NWS Fastpitch. The event is open to the public. Tiered tickets are available for purchase by clicking here, with all proceeds benefiting Girls Inc. programming.