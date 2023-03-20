Country Bank Welcomes Erin Pope

WARE — Country Bank announced that Erin Pope has joined its Innovation & Technology division in Ware. Before joining Country Bank, Pope worked at Digital Credit Union and American Tower.

“We are thrilled to welcome Erin to the Innovation & Technology team. Her experience in varying industries from start-up, defense, financial, and real estate — which expanded her knowledge and skillset to lead teams in supporting and implementing lean infrastructures and processes — makes her a perfect fit for Country Bank,” said Miriam Siegel, first senior vice president and chief culture and development officer, Human Resources. “We look forward to Erin’s enthusiasm and dedication representing Country Bank and supporting our iSTEP corporate values of integrity, service, teamwork, excellence, and prosperity, and we are pleased that she has chosen Country Bank to be her employer of choice.”

Pope holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical and computer engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and received certification in Professional Scrum Master 1.

“At American Tower, I managed a network-operations team responsible for the global office and data-center infrastructure,” she said. “It was through working with this team that I learned the importance of strength and a diverse team. I am excited to join Country Bank’s storied history and contribute to its continued success. I hope to support the team by increasing engagement and innovation to support the business and its customers better.”