BusinessTalk with Evan Plotkin, president of NAI Plotkin
Episode 154: March 20, 2023
George Interviews Evan Plotkin, president of NAI Plotkin
Three years after the start of the pandemic, the world looks considerably different, with some of the most profound change coming in the commercial real estate realm. Remote work and hybrid schedules are here to stay. What does that mean for Springfield’s office towers and other places where people work? Evan Plotkin, president of NAI Plotkin, discusses all this and much more with BusinessWest editor George O’Brien on the next installment of BusinessTalk. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.