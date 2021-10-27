Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT

New Castle Building Co., LLC d/b/a New Castle Building Products v. Thomas Kelliher a/k/a Thomas M. Kelliher Jr. a/k/a Thomas M. Kelliher a/k/a Thomas Michael Kelliher d/b/a TK Home Improvement

Allegation: Breach of contract: $3,789.92

Filed: 9/16/21

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Jeffrey C. Allard, M.D., individually and as manager of Manomednet, LLC v. Baystate Health Inc., Baystate Wing Hospital Corp., Baystate Medical Practices Inc., and Richard Hicks, M.D.

Allegation: Breach of contract, breach of covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and tortious interference with contractual relations: $1,000,000

Filed: 9/24/21

William Crowley v. Capital Driver Leasing, LLC; Mark R. Warsofsky; James Burokas; and M&M Transport Co.

Allegation: Employment discrimination

Filed: 9/29/21

Cassandra D. Gisolfi as personal representative of the estate of Cathy Runquist v. Louis J. Durkin, M.D. and Mercy Inpatient Medical Associates Inc.

Allegation: Medical malpractice, wrongful death: $14,658.20

Filed: 9/29/21