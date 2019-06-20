Delaney’s Market Opens in Downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Delaney’s Market held a grand-opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 19 at 1365 Main St. in Springfield. Pictured, from left, are Delaney’s Market General Manager Roberta Hurwitz, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Delaney’s Market owner Peter Rosskothen, and Linda Rosskothen. Delaney’s Market is a retail store that features chef-inspired meals that are fresh and ready to serve with little effort. It also features a selection of beer and wine. This is the second Delaney’s Market store; its flagship store is located at the Longmeadow Shops in Longmeadow and has been open since 2016. Additional stores will open later this year, one in Wilbraham and one in Westfield.

Post navigation