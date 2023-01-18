Dietz & Company Architects Welcomes Ibrahim Alkahiabri

SPRINGFIELD — Dietz & Company Architects Inc. announced the addition of Ibrahim Alkahiabri in the role of architectural associate, where he will assist project teams throughout all phases of design.

Alkahiabri holds a bachelor of fine arts degree in architecture from Savannah College of Art and Design, as well as a diploma in business and tourism from the Prince Sultan College of Business in Saudi Arabia. He comes to Dietz having worked at firms in Charlotte, N.C. and Atlanta, where he gained experience working on multi-family and single-family housing projects.

Dietz & Company Architects, one of the largest full-service firms in Western Mass., is an employee- and woman-owned business that opened its doors in Springfield in 1985. The firm’s areas of practice include housing, education, commercial, hospitality, historic renovations, public, and municipal work.