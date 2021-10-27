Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of October 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

DEERFIELD

Bella the Salon

670 River Road

Trisha Moody-Bourbeau

Logan Training Group

19 Kelleher Dr.

Richard Logan

Stylus

6A Elm St.

Cynthia Strypek

HADLEY

Curran and Keegan Financial

104 Middle St.

Karen Curran, Molly Keegan

TNT Nutrition

102 Middle St.

Michael Filkoski

SOUTHWICK

Audet and Sons Construction

5 Grandview Ter.

Kenneth Audet

Fountain Bleu

19 South Longyard Road

Cindy Demay

S.G. Racette Plumbing & Heating

100 Klaus Anderson Road

Stephen Racette

SPRINGFIELD

Aveanna Healthcare

354 Birnie Ave.

Aveanna Healthcare

Bare Luxe

51 Massachusetts Ave.

Shelicia Thomas

Black Tie Renovation LLC

14 Leonard St.

Roberto Carlos

Bravos Restaurant Corp.

1003 St. James Ave.

John Muise

C&R Properties

245 Kent Road

Armand Arce

CH Construction Services

40 Orchard St.

Adelso Morales

Deese Beauty

1655 Boston Road

Yadeline Dominguez

Diaz Cleaning & Car Detailing

6 Wolcott St.

Yunnior Diaz Vazquez

Dollar Tree #03541

1101 Boston Road

Rosa Banks

Dressed by Eli

33 Copley Ter.

Elisandra Medina

Goldheart Construction

62 Everett St.

Ezequiel Torres

Guillermo’s Barber Shop

472 Bridge St.

Jonathan Rodriguez

Gutter Installation Springfield

70 Leete St.

Daniil Dmitriev

Home Improvement

34 Grant St.

Annette O’Farril

KLV Ventures

41 Mattoon St.

Kate Vishnyakov

KTM Slate Roofing

154 Garnet St.

Craig Henley

Laibon Business Data Solutions

14 Pinegrove St.

Laibon Enterprise LLC

Lee Brown Construction

555 Union St.

Lee Brown

Lilac Gray

7 Matthew St.

Carol-Ann Boardway

Naicam LLC

169 Lebanon St.

Rudy Nunez

P.L. Krynicki Insurance

459 Main St.

Pamela Krynicki

Price Chop Auto Detailing

8 Kensington Ave.

Enrique Hernandez Jr.

Ryder Transportation Services

220 Tapley St.

Ryder Truck Rental

Skin Deep

395 Dwight St.

Trisha Brito

Strong Trucking

117 Enfield St.

Carlos Santiago

Tenant Finders of Western Massachsetts

101 Mulberry St.

Debra Fletcher

WESTFIELD

Andrea York Photography

16 Union Ave.

Andrea York

Armbrook Village Senior Living Residence

551 North Road

Senior Living Residences LLC

Greg’s Auto Repair Inc.

301 North Elm St.

Greg’s Auto Repair Inc.

Ideal Auto Repair

190 Russell Road

David Danek

Ideal Auto Sales

190 Russell Road

David Danek, William Digris

Park Square Realty

44 Elm St.

PSQ Inc.

Sophy Nails and Spa

84 Main St.

Lida Lim

Swingfield Batting Cages

99 Springfield Road

Swingfield Batting Cages

Westfield Liquors

95 Main St.

Patel Liquor LLC

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Grosso Chiropractic P.C.

615 Westfield St.

Cynthia Grosso

India Foods

312 Memorial Ave.

Padam Bharati

Legend Auto Craft

167 Norman St.

Mykola Mevshyy

New Penn Motor Express

241 Bliss St.

Lowell Harlow

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

919 Riverdale St.

Angela Simmons

Stanley’s Vintage Finds

683 Westfield St.

Mia Bouyea

Thai Shallot

2260 Westfield St.

Darin Kantarattanakul

Wiggles & Giggles Day Care

112 Orchardview St.

Kristen Egea