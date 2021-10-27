Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of October 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
DEERFIELD
Bella the Salon
670 River Road
Trisha Moody-Bourbeau
Logan Training Group
19 Kelleher Dr.
Richard Logan
Stylus
6A Elm St.
Cynthia Strypek
HADLEY
Curran and Keegan Financial
104 Middle St.
Karen Curran, Molly Keegan
TNT Nutrition
102 Middle St.
Michael Filkoski
SOUTHWICK
Audet and Sons Construction
5 Grandview Ter.
Kenneth Audet
Fountain Bleu
19 South Longyard Road
Cindy Demay
S.G. Racette Plumbing & Heating
100 Klaus Anderson Road
Stephen Racette
SPRINGFIELD
Aveanna Healthcare
354 Birnie Ave.
Aveanna Healthcare
Bare Luxe
51 Massachusetts Ave.
Shelicia Thomas
Black Tie Renovation LLC
14 Leonard St.
Roberto Carlos
Bravos Restaurant Corp.
1003 St. James Ave.
John Muise
C&R Properties
245 Kent Road
Armand Arce
CH Construction Services
40 Orchard St.
Adelso Morales
Deese Beauty
1655 Boston Road
Yadeline Dominguez
Diaz Cleaning & Car Detailing
6 Wolcott St.
Yunnior Diaz Vazquez
Dollar Tree #03541
1101 Boston Road
Rosa Banks
Dressed by Eli
33 Copley Ter.
Elisandra Medina
Goldheart Construction
62 Everett St.
Ezequiel Torres
Guillermo’s Barber Shop
472 Bridge St.
Jonathan Rodriguez
Gutter Installation Springfield
70 Leete St.
Daniil Dmitriev
Home Improvement
34 Grant St.
Annette O’Farril
KLV Ventures
41 Mattoon St.
Kate Vishnyakov
KTM Slate Roofing
154 Garnet St.
Craig Henley
Laibon Business Data Solutions
14 Pinegrove St.
Laibon Enterprise LLC
Lee Brown Construction
555 Union St.
Lee Brown
Lilac Gray
7 Matthew St.
Carol-Ann Boardway
Naicam LLC
169 Lebanon St.
Rudy Nunez
P.L. Krynicki Insurance
459 Main St.
Pamela Krynicki
Price Chop Auto Detailing
8 Kensington Ave.
Enrique Hernandez Jr.
Ryder Transportation Services
220 Tapley St.
Ryder Truck Rental
Skin Deep
395 Dwight St.
Trisha Brito
Strong Trucking
117 Enfield St.
Carlos Santiago
Tenant Finders of Western Massachsetts
101 Mulberry St.
Debra Fletcher
WESTFIELD
Andrea York Photography
16 Union Ave.
Andrea York
Armbrook Village Senior Living Residence
551 North Road
Senior Living Residences LLC
Greg’s Auto Repair Inc.
301 North Elm St.
Greg’s Auto Repair Inc.
Ideal Auto Repair
190 Russell Road
David Danek
Ideal Auto Sales
190 Russell Road
David Danek, William Digris
Park Square Realty
44 Elm St.
PSQ Inc.
Sophy Nails and Spa
84 Main St.
Lida Lim
Swingfield Batting Cages
99 Springfield Road
Swingfield Batting Cages
Westfield Liquors
95 Main St.
Patel Liquor LLC
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Grosso Chiropractic P.C.
615 Westfield St.
Cynthia Grosso
India Foods
312 Memorial Ave.
Padam Bharati
Legend Auto Craft
167 Norman St.
Mykola Mevshyy
New Penn Motor Express
241 Bliss St.
Lowell Harlow
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant
919 Riverdale St.
Angela Simmons
Stanley’s Vintage Finds
683 Westfield St.
Mia Bouyea
Thai Shallot
2260 Westfield St.
Darin Kantarattanakul
Wiggles & Giggles Day Care
112 Orchardview St.
Kristen Egea