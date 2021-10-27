Top Banner

DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of October 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

DEERFIELD

Bella the Salon
670 River Road
Trisha Moody-Bourbeau

Logan Training Group
19 Kelleher Dr.
Richard Logan

Stylus
6A Elm St.
Cynthia Strypek

HADLEY

Curran and Keegan Financial
104 Middle St.
Karen Curran, Molly Keegan

TNT Nutrition
102 Middle St.
Michael Filkoski

SOUTHWICK

Audet and Sons Construction
5 Grandview Ter.
Kenneth Audet

Fountain Bleu
19 South Longyard Road
Cindy Demay

S.G. Racette Plumbing & Heating
100 Klaus Anderson Road
Stephen Racette

SPRINGFIELD

Aveanna Healthcare
354 Birnie Ave.
Aveanna Healthcare

Bare Luxe
51 Massachusetts Ave.
Shelicia Thomas

Black Tie Renovation LLC
14 Leonard St.
Roberto Carlos

Bravos Restaurant Corp.
1003 St. James Ave.
John Muise

C&R Properties
245 Kent Road
Armand Arce

CH Construction Services
40 Orchard St.
Adelso Morales

Deese Beauty
1655 Boston Road
Yadeline Dominguez

Diaz Cleaning & Car Detailing
6 Wolcott St.
Yunnior Diaz Vazquez

Dollar Tree #03541
1101 Boston Road
Rosa Banks

Dressed by Eli
33 Copley Ter.
Elisandra Medina

Goldheart Construction
62 Everett St.
Ezequiel Torres

Guillermo’s Barber Shop
472 Bridge St.
Jonathan Rodriguez

Gutter Installation Springfield
70 Leete St.
Daniil Dmitriev

Home Improvement
34 Grant St.
Annette O’Farril

KLV Ventures
41 Mattoon St.
Kate Vishnyakov

KTM Slate Roofing
154 Garnet St.
Craig Henley

Laibon Business Data Solutions
14 Pinegrove St.
Laibon Enterprise LLC

Lee Brown Construction
555 Union St.
Lee Brown

Lilac Gray
7 Matthew St.
Carol-Ann Boardway

Naicam LLC
169 Lebanon St.
Rudy Nunez

P.L. Krynicki Insurance
459 Main St.
Pamela Krynicki

Price Chop Auto Detailing
8 Kensington Ave.
Enrique Hernandez Jr.

Ryder Transportation Services
220 Tapley St.
Ryder Truck Rental

Skin Deep
395 Dwight St.
Trisha Brito

Strong Trucking
117 Enfield St.
Carlos Santiago

Tenant Finders of Western Massachsetts
101 Mulberry St.
Debra Fletcher

WESTFIELD

Andrea York Photography
16 Union Ave.
Andrea York

Armbrook Village Senior Living Residence
551 North Road
Senior Living Residences LLC

Greg’s Auto Repair Inc.
301 North Elm St.
Greg’s Auto Repair Inc.

Ideal Auto Repair
190 Russell Road
David Danek

Ideal Auto Sales
190 Russell Road
David Danek, William Digris

Park Square Realty
44 Elm St.
PSQ Inc.

Sophy Nails and Spa
84 Main St.
Lida Lim

Swingfield Batting Cages
99 Springfield Road
Swingfield Batting Cages

Westfield Liquors
95 Main St.
Patel Liquor LLC

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Grosso Chiropractic P.C.
615 Westfield St.
Cynthia Grosso

India Foods
312 Memorial Ave.
Padam Bharati

Legend Auto Craft
167 Norman St.
Mykola Mevshyy

New Penn Motor Express
241 Bliss St.
Lowell Harlow

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant
919 Riverdale St.
Angela Simmons

Stanley’s Vintage Finds
683 Westfield St.
Mia Bouyea

Thai Shallot
2260 Westfield St.
Darin Kantarattanakul

Wiggles & Giggles Day Care
112 Orchardview St.
Kristen Egea

