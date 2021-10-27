The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

Colossal Construction Inc., 1231 Main St., Agawam, MA 01001. Alexandru Barbaneagra, same address. Construction.

CHICOPEE

Mass #1 Gutter Inc., 178-B Center St., Chicopee, MA 01013. Sergey Sevostyanov, 131 Belknip Ave., West Springfield, MA 01089. Gutter installation and repair.

Nail Bliss Queen Inc., 1483 Memorial Dr., Chicopee, MA 01020. Okhee Ko, 3B Mapleview Lane, Feeding Hills, MA 01030. Nail salon.

EAST LONGMEADOW

Classic Installations Inc., 18 Edwill Road, East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Michael P. Harrington, same address. Kitchen and bath remodeling.

EASTHAMPTON

Budzeego Corp., 123 Union St., Suite 200, Easthampton, MA 01027. Kevin Perrier, 4 Birchwood Dr., Huntington, MA 01027. Vehicle leasing.

HADLEY

Z & G Restaurant Inc., 19 Grand Oak Farm Road, Hadley, MA 01002. Xue Zhun Zhang, same address. Restaurant.

HOLYOKE

Galaxy Logistics Inc., 161 Lower Westfield Road., Holyoke, MA 01040. Michael Smith, same address. Transportation and warehousing.

Labranza Fashion Inc., 600 Dwight St., Holyoke, MA 01040. Ramona Cotto Mulero, same address. Retail store.

INDIAN ORCHARD

BBG Transportation Corp., 319 Main St., 1st Floor, Indian Orchard, MA 01151. Joshua B. Oliver, same address. Freight transportation.

PITTSFIELD

BLCK VC Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Sydney Sykes, same address. Advocacy group for black representation in venture capital.

DEFI Technologies US Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Sunil Bathija Darshan, 284 Dr., Nanjappa Road Coimbatore, Tamil, NADU-641018. Virtual asset service provider.

SPRINGFIELD

Bravo’s Restaurant Corp., 106 Edendale St., Springfield, MA 01104. John Alfred Muise, same address. Full service restaurant.

Children of Light Church Inc., 175 Barrington Dr., Springfield, MA 01129. Stephen Agboola, same address. Teaching and preaching of the gospel to all.