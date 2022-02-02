Top Banner

DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

By 206

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of January 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

NORTHAMPTON

Brightworks Inc.
15 Higgins Way
Douglas McCarroll

Chameleons Hair Salon
2 Conz St., Unit 64
Kathleen Molongoski

Context Capital Asset Management LLC
123 South St.
Melissa Frydlo

Cyclepottery
42 Maple St.
Kathryn Kothe Roszko

Maple Street Architects
39 Revell Ave.
Peter Stevens

Northampton Athletic Club
306 King St.
Perry Messer, Judy Messer

Northampton Tire and Auto Service
182 King St.
Kurt Zimmerman

Northeast Painting Associates Inc.
881 North King St.
Christopher Hellyar

Richard Huntley & Sons
254 Easthampton Road
Richard Huntley

Sitelab Architecture & Design
35 Maynard Road
Caryn Brause

TommyCar Auto Group
347 King St.
Carla Cosenzi Zayac

SPRINGFIELD

Beast Constructions
40 Pecousic St.
Gabriel Marin Pagan

Big Dan’s Express
1110 Page Blvd.
Danny Diaz

Brightwood Construction
61 Clayton St.
Diego Garay

Carlos Perez Home Improvement
179 Arnold Ave.
Carlos Perez

Eze Shop & Accessories
59 Central St.
Jose Lugo

Faith Continued LLC
24 Dartmouth St.
Kire Smith

Family Handymen
11 Sumner Ter.
Dean Banks

Fantastic Little Friends
167 Mildred Ave.
Zulma Fermaintt

Glamour Girls by Wendy
787 Liberty St.
Gwendolyn Centeno

Healing Infinity 444
115 Florence St.
Joan Cole

Honey Brown Skin Essentials
45 Margerie St.
Imani Perez

IV Home Improvements
214 Spear Road
Pedro Cruz

Ivette Capellan Photography
853 Bradley Road
Ivette Capellan

L & A Fine Men’s Shop
1394 Main St.
Audrin Desardouin

La Fritura Restaurant
130 Walnut St.
Darinel Marte

Latino Marketing Agency
1 Financial Plaza
Veronica Garcia

Office Team
One Monarch Place
Evelyn Crane-Oliver

OneDigital
1500 Main St.
Digital Insurance LLC

Our Modern Love Candles and Crafts
183 Dartmouth Ter.
Kelvin Molina

P & J Enterprise
243 Pine St.
Yamil Santos

Pena Lopez Auto Repair
961 East Columbus Ave.
Yahaira Lopez Feliz

SMBPR
160 Hadley St.
Suzanne Boniface

Smokeze LLC
59 Central St.
Jose Lugo

Space 4 Speaking
16 Cornflower St.
Daniel Waldron

Sunset Digital
217 Wollaston St.
Isaiah Hernandez

Walk In by Faith
62 Wexford St.
Denise Brown

Walsh Law Office
One Monarch Place
Thomas Walsh

Where You At and More
935 Liberty St.
Luna Glidden

Zaca Properties
116 Denwall Dr.
Jeffrey Zapata

WESTFIELD

Alo Saigon
116 Elm St.
Alo Saigon

Drew Heath Electrician
289 Holyoke Road
Drew Heath

Iris’s Garden
51 Southwick Road
Samantha Lozada

Jalisa’s Beauty Room
200 Southwick Road
Jalisa Delgado

Journey Massage & Wellness
33 Phillip Ave.
Jean Fisher

KFC
301 East Main St.
Houston Enterprises

Techniq Support
94 King St.
Megan Gentile

White Oak School
533 North Road
Massachusetts Foundation for Learning Disabilities

