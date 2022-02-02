Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of January 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
NORTHAMPTON
Brightworks Inc.
15 Higgins Way
Douglas McCarroll
Chameleons Hair Salon
2 Conz St., Unit 64
Kathleen Molongoski
Context Capital Asset Management LLC
123 South St.
Melissa Frydlo
Cyclepottery
42 Maple St.
Kathryn Kothe Roszko
Maple Street Architects
39 Revell Ave.
Peter Stevens
Northampton Athletic Club
306 King St.
Perry Messer, Judy Messer
Northampton Tire and Auto Service
182 King St.
Kurt Zimmerman
Northeast Painting Associates Inc.
881 North King St.
Christopher Hellyar
Richard Huntley & Sons
254 Easthampton Road
Richard Huntley
Sitelab Architecture & Design
35 Maynard Road
Caryn Brause
TommyCar Auto Group
347 King St.
Carla Cosenzi Zayac
SPRINGFIELD
Beast Constructions
40 Pecousic St.
Gabriel Marin Pagan
Big Dan’s Express
1110 Page Blvd.
Danny Diaz
Brightwood Construction
61 Clayton St.
Diego Garay
Carlos Perez Home Improvement
179 Arnold Ave.
Carlos Perez
Eze Shop & Accessories
59 Central St.
Jose Lugo
Faith Continued LLC
24 Dartmouth St.
Kire Smith
Family Handymen
11 Sumner Ter.
Dean Banks
Fantastic Little Friends
167 Mildred Ave.
Zulma Fermaintt
Glamour Girls by Wendy
787 Liberty St.
Gwendolyn Centeno
Healing Infinity 444
115 Florence St.
Joan Cole
Honey Brown Skin Essentials
45 Margerie St.
Imani Perez
IV Home Improvements
214 Spear Road
Pedro Cruz
Ivette Capellan Photography
853 Bradley Road
Ivette Capellan
L & A Fine Men’s Shop
1394 Main St.
Audrin Desardouin
La Fritura Restaurant
130 Walnut St.
Darinel Marte
Latino Marketing Agency
1 Financial Plaza
Veronica Garcia
Office Team
One Monarch Place
Evelyn Crane-Oliver
OneDigital
1500 Main St.
Digital Insurance LLC
Our Modern Love Candles and Crafts
183 Dartmouth Ter.
Kelvin Molina
P & J Enterprise
243 Pine St.
Yamil Santos
Pena Lopez Auto Repair
961 East Columbus Ave.
Yahaira Lopez Feliz
SMBPR
160 Hadley St.
Suzanne Boniface
Smokeze LLC
59 Central St.
Jose Lugo
Space 4 Speaking
16 Cornflower St.
Daniel Waldron
Sunset Digital
217 Wollaston St.
Isaiah Hernandez
Walk In by Faith
62 Wexford St.
Denise Brown
Walsh Law Office
One Monarch Place
Thomas Walsh
Where You At and More
935 Liberty St.
Luna Glidden
Zaca Properties
116 Denwall Dr.
Jeffrey Zapata
WESTFIELD
Alo Saigon
116 Elm St.
Alo Saigon
Drew Heath Electrician
289 Holyoke Road
Drew Heath
Iris’s Garden
51 Southwick Road
Samantha Lozada
Jalisa’s Beauty Room
200 Southwick Road
Jalisa Delgado
Journey Massage & Wellness
33 Phillip Ave.
Jean Fisher
KFC
301 East Main St.
Houston Enterprises
Techniq Support
94 King St.
Megan Gentile
White Oak School
533 North Road
Massachusetts Foundation for Learning Disabilities