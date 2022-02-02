Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of January 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

NORTHAMPTON

Brightworks Inc.

15 Higgins Way

Douglas McCarroll

Chameleons Hair Salon

2 Conz St., Unit 64

Kathleen Molongoski

Context Capital Asset Management LLC

123 South St.

Melissa Frydlo

Cyclepottery

42 Maple St.

Kathryn Kothe Roszko

Maple Street Architects

39 Revell Ave.

Peter Stevens

Northampton Athletic Club

306 King St.

Perry Messer, Judy Messer

Northampton Tire and Auto Service

182 King St.

Kurt Zimmerman

Northeast Painting Associates Inc.

881 North King St.

Christopher Hellyar

Richard Huntley & Sons

254 Easthampton Road

Richard Huntley

Sitelab Architecture & Design

35 Maynard Road

Caryn Brause

TommyCar Auto Group

347 King St.

Carla Cosenzi Zayac

SPRINGFIELD

Beast Constructions

40 Pecousic St.

Gabriel Marin Pagan

Big Dan’s Express

1110 Page Blvd.

Danny Diaz

Brightwood Construction

61 Clayton St.

Diego Garay

Carlos Perez Home Improvement

179 Arnold Ave.

Carlos Perez

Eze Shop & Accessories

59 Central St.

Jose Lugo

Faith Continued LLC

24 Dartmouth St.

Kire Smith

Family Handymen

11 Sumner Ter.

Dean Banks

Fantastic Little Friends

167 Mildred Ave.

Zulma Fermaintt

Glamour Girls by Wendy

787 Liberty St.

Gwendolyn Centeno

Healing Infinity 444

115 Florence St.

Joan Cole

Honey Brown Skin Essentials

45 Margerie St.

Imani Perez

IV Home Improvements

214 Spear Road

Pedro Cruz

Ivette Capellan Photography

853 Bradley Road

Ivette Capellan

L & A Fine Men’s Shop

1394 Main St.

Audrin Desardouin

La Fritura Restaurant

130 Walnut St.

Darinel Marte

Latino Marketing Agency

1 Financial Plaza

Veronica Garcia

Office Team

One Monarch Place

Evelyn Crane-Oliver

OneDigital

1500 Main St.

Digital Insurance LLC

Our Modern Love Candles and Crafts

183 Dartmouth Ter.

Kelvin Molina

P & J Enterprise

243 Pine St.

Yamil Santos

Pena Lopez Auto Repair

961 East Columbus Ave.

Yahaira Lopez Feliz

SMBPR

160 Hadley St.

Suzanne Boniface

Smokeze LLC

59 Central St.

Jose Lugo

Space 4 Speaking

16 Cornflower St.

Daniel Waldron

Sunset Digital

217 Wollaston St.

Isaiah Hernandez

Walk In by Faith

62 Wexford St.

Denise Brown

Walsh Law Office

One Monarch Place

Thomas Walsh

Where You At and More

935 Liberty St.

Luna Glidden

Zaca Properties

116 Denwall Dr.

Jeffrey Zapata

WESTFIELD

Alo Saigon

116 Elm St.

Alo Saigon

Drew Heath Electrician

289 Holyoke Road

Drew Heath

Iris’s Garden

51 Southwick Road

Samantha Lozada

Jalisa’s Beauty Room

200 Southwick Road

Jalisa Delgado

Journey Massage & Wellness

33 Phillip Ave.

Jean Fisher

KFC

301 East Main St.

Houston Enterprises

Techniq Support

94 King St.

Megan Gentile

White Oak School

533 North Road

Massachusetts Foundation for Learning Disabilities